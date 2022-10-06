Candy Corn, Smarties, and Ring Pops Make The List of Internet's Favorite Candies

In the weeks leading up to October 31st, candy is everywhere. Stores start filling their shelves with spooky-themed merchandise, and the most popular seasonal sweets start showing up in ads and pop culture even more frequently than usual. Since any opportunity for sugar is a good one in our book, we can’t help but appreciate this annual culmination of all things sweet.

Before you stock up on your favorite gummy worms or start haunting the local drug store in search of the perfect bag of chocolate eyeballs, check out this list of some of the best (and most bizarre) candy options to be found this season.

Editors Choice: Oreo Cookies Candy Corn

I agree that this entry is somewhat not "candy," per se, but I think it's probably the most bizarre Halloween-themed food product I've ever tried. The best place I've found to buy them is Amazon because many stores don't have the specific Candy Corn flavored Oreos.

Kit Kats

Kit Kats are a classic candy that is enjoyed by people of all ages. They come in a variety of flavors, including dark chocolate and strawberry. Kit Kats are great for those who like to enjoy a sweet snack, but they also make a great choice for those who are on the go. They are easy to eat and travel-friendly, and they are available in a variety of convenient sizes.

Smarties

Smarties are the best candy for Halloween. They come in a variety of colors and flavors and they're easy to eat. But, the best part about Smarties is that you can eat them after Halloween. You can have them all year long and they still taste just as good. This makes Smarties the perfect treat for anyone who loves candy.

Ring Pops

The halloween season is a fun time for all, but it also brings out the spooky and scary side of people. That's why it's important to have some fun with it and not be too serious about it. One fun halloween candy that is a great option for this is Ring Pops. These are small, bite-sized pieces of candy that are shaped like rings. They come in many flavors, including cotton candy and sour apple. They are a perfect snack to take to a Halloween party or even to trick-or-treaters.

Dum Dums (Especially the Rainbow Flavored Ones)

Dum Dum Lollipops are one of the best Halloween candies because they're perfect for trick-or-treaters who don't like candy that has a lot of sugar. They're made of sugar, but they have a small amount of corn syrup in them which makes them a healthier option. Also, they're vegan and gluten-free which is perfect for those who have dietary restrictions. They're also the perfect size for little hands.

Reese’s Pieces (Especially the Dark Chocolate Pieces)

Whether you're a kid or an adult, you can't deny that Reese's Pieces are classic Halloween candy. They're small and sweet, which makes them easy to carry in your pocket or stash in your bag. They're also perfect for a trick-or-treater who has a big appetite. However, the best part about Reese's Pieces is that they're not only good for Halloween, but they're also good for any other time of the year. Their sweetness and crunchy texture are perfect for those long winter days when you're craving something to nibble on. Plus, with their chocolatey flavor, they're delicious any time of the year.

Skittles

Skittles is a brand of brightly-colored, fruit-flavored, sugar-coated, bite-sized candies that are available in a variety of different flavors. They are very popular in the United States and are a staple at any party or gathering. Skittles are not just for kids, they can be enjoyed by everyone! They are easy to carry around, which is great when you're on the go.

Candy Corn

I have never understood the appeal of candy corn. It has a weird, beige color, a weird texture, and a weird taste. It's not like any other candy on the market, but that is why it is so much fun. Candy corn is made up of sugar and corn syrup, which is why it has a sweet taste and is not too sugary. It's also a great candy to give to trick-or-treaters because it looks different from all the other candies. You might be surprised at how many people actually like this strange candy!

Best Candy Corn for At-Home: Bulk Bag of Fruidles Candy Corn

Best Candy Corn For Giving to Trick Or Treaters: Brach's Classic Candy Corn Treat Packs

Best Candy Corn Alternative: Brach's Mellowcreme Pumpkins

