Election Software Founder Gets Arrested; Reignites Election Fraud Claims

The arrest of Konnech founder and CEO on suspicion of data theft has reignited conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. Eugene Yu is accused of storing Los Angeles County poll worker information on servers in China, in violation of his contract with the county, according to a press statement from the LA County District Attorney's Office. The New York Times was the first to report the story. Yu was arrested in Michigan, his home state, the statement said. The LA DA's office has requested his extradition to Los Angeles.

Konnech is a small company that helps municipalities around the U.S. manage elections with PollChief, an election worker management software. According to their website, the software helps to schedule and organize poll staffing. They have 32 clients in North America, the first of which was the City of Detroit. PollChief is also used in Allen County, Indiana, and Dekalb County, Georgia, according to an Oct. 3 report from the New York Times.

Konnech has vehemently denied any mishandling of information, and a spokesperson told the Times that all of its U.S. data is stored on domestic servers and that it has records on fewer than 240,000 poll workers. However, Yu was arrested the day after the Times' story was published online.

The company issued a statement to The Washington Post, saying, “We are continuing to ascertain the details of what we believe to be Mr. Yu’s wrongful detention by LA County authorities.” The company also said, “any LA County poll worker data that Konnech may have possessed was provided to it by LA County, and therefore could not have been ‘stolen’ as suggested.”