Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six Individuals

The United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana announced today the indictment of six individuals in connection with a drug trafficking organization operating in East Baton Rouge Parish. The indictment, which was returned by a federal grand jury this week, charges the suspects with various drug trafficking and firearm offenses. U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. stated "This investigation has resulted in a federal grand jury indictment that sends a clear message to those who would try to peddle drugs and firearms in our community: we will find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law."

The defendants are charged with drug trafficking crimes in the Middle District of Louisiana. They are alleged to have distributed large quantities of cocaine and heroin, earning over $250,000 in illegal proceeds. This investigation led to the seizure of thirteen firearms, as well as luxury vehicles and drugs.

The following were charged and arrested:

Francisco Palma, a 42-year-old Baton Rouge native, has been charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin, possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, unlawful travel in aid of a racketeering enterprise, unlawful use of communications facilities, and money laundering. Palma is alleged to have helped run a large cocaine and heroin trafficking operation that stretched from Louisiana to Ohio.

Marco Antonio Filos, 40, of Marrero, Louisiana was indicted on charges of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin, unlawful travel in aid of a racketeering enterprise, and unlawful use of communications facilities. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

Juan Villareal is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin. He is also charged with unlawful use of communications facilities.

Richard Antunez is facing charges for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin, distribution of cocaine and heroin, and unlawful use of communications facilities. He allegedly worked with others to bring these drugs into the state and is likely responsible for many overdose deaths in Baton Rouge. If convicted, Antunez could face lengthy prison time.

Clarence Corey Anderson, age 44, of Prairieville, Louisiana, for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin, and unlawful use of communications facilities.

Brittany Adell Allison, 33, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin, unlawful use of communications facilities, and money laundering. Allison is a former resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Kleinpeter is prosecuting the case.