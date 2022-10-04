New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy Charges

The United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery and Special Agent in Charge of The New Haven Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, David Sunberg announced that on September 22nd, a federal grand jury in Harford returned an indictment charging Tihaja Ortiz-Tucker, also known as "TJ," from New Haven, with carjacking, firearm, and conspiracy offenses.

On at least three occasions, TJ had posed as interested buyers of cars being advertised by Connecticut residents on Facebook Marketplace. TJ would then arrange to meet them in order to test drive and later purchase the vehicle. When the Facebook Marketplace victims went to meet up with TJ, he and his co-conspirators stole the vehicles at gunpoint.

After carjacking victims from Facebook Marketplace, TJ went to the popular local buying and selling marketplace OfferUp. TJ would pose as the legitimate owner of the motor vehicle and list it for sale on the marketplace. It is also alleged that TJ was involved in two carjacking incidents involving Uber drivers in May 2022.

In both alleged Uber carjackings, TJ got picked up by the Uber in New Haven and had the driver transport him to Wallingford. In Wallingford, the cars were taken from their owners at gunpoint. Both cars that were stolen from Uber drivers were recovered near Hamden.

The superseding indictment charges Ortiz-Tucker with three counts of taking a motor vehicle of a person by force, violence, or intimidation ("carjacking"), one count of brandishing a firearm in connection with a crime of violence, and one count of conspiracy.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sarah P. Karwan and Tara E. Levens.