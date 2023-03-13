BlockBuster: Peak Gaming and Movie Culture

BlockBuster Video and other video gaming stores of the time are remembered nostalgically by millions of people. So much so that Netflix attempted to make a sitcom riding the current wave nostalgia-based media of the 90s and early 2000s aimed at Millenials and old Gen Zers. (That show flopped, but that's beside the point and can mostly be blamed on Netflix, rather than the concept.) But why are these places and stores remembered so fondly? They weren't revolutionary. They were selling products and services like all the other stores before them and after have done. So what did these stores offer that you can't get at a grocery store? One word: Experience.

BlockBuster Video Logo Photo by Blockbuster Entertainment, Inc.

Experience

The experience of stores like Blockbuster was wholesome, to say the least. The kids of the time remember their parents taking them in, picking a movie or video game to have for a week, and going home and having a movie night with the family with all the snacks they picked up at the counter on the way out. The stores always smelled like popcorn, and kids went and played a test level on the latest game that came out while someone picked a scary movie or comedy to watch. The entire experience was very family oriented and a group/community activity that everyone typically enjoyed doing. Even though you would have to return the games or movies after awhile, that only added to it. The kids had to play fast and learn everything they could so they beat the games quickly or causally "forget" to tell dad they were due back.

That is why people miss these stores and places. They provided an almost magical feeling for anything possible that you either got to watch or play. The scarcity of it as well also played into it. Most people were only able to get two or four things to watch or play at home either once or twice a month. The scarcity aspect of it made people see it as something rare and to be cherished and thoroughly thought through before making any decision. It was a big deal for kids to go to these stores because some didn't even know when they would be back. So they would have to be meticulous with their choices or no one would be satisfied.

So from that experience alone with family or friends or even a group, its unsprising people want that back. People crave that type of intamcy and social activity. People are naturally social creatures. But that type wholesome intimate experience has died with the rise of technology.

The Death

Unfortunately, this experience is essentially extinct in America, and this not unsurprising to anyone with access to the internet. Netflix has come to dominate the home movie market and sites like Steam dominating online gaming. This all isn't to say Netflix or other online services, aren't providing a fun experience for families. However, they destroyed that experience that was wholesome and fun for convenience. Netflix and Steam are not in person and are highly individualized for people. It has corpratized, analyzed and industrialized the convenience to get you entertained. There is no scarcity to online streaming. Watching a video online or waiting to watch something later, has little to no consequences. Its not special and its not fun, in my own experience. The only thing watching a video online does is satisfy the need for many people to be stimulated

Netflix knows all of your preferences. They know exactly what you will like and know what you hate. You are a piece data to them. There is no risk to watching something on Netflix, when you watch on your recommended section, because you'll most likely like it. Home video rentals had a level of risk to it, that online streaming doesn't. The worst that happens when you buy a bad game or watch a bad movie, you stop and just pick something else to do in a matter of 5 seconds. When you rented out that bad movie from BlockBuster, somethimes you just watched because you already paid for it and you're not going back to the store.

Even gaming itself has changed. When you bought or rented games, they came as is. There were no glitches, just features you had to get over. Online games now come with microtransactions and constant updates. They are never complete anymore. Why? Because that would destroy a company's revenue stream and why would you let someone pay for something once, if they're entirely willing to pay for it forever. You own none of the movies you have seen or any of the games, and the only way to access them is by continuously paying for them. This sucks, to say the least and will likely not change for the foreseeable future.

Conclusion

This isn't a culture nor an experience anyone likes or even cares about. BlockBuster is nostalgic and seems better with our rose tinted glasses because it was better. It provided that group activity for the family. It was wholesome and fun, and was the peak of our at home gaming and movie culture. Netfflix is cold, calculated, and is as boring as TV sometimes. If Netflix is gone tomorrow, no one will miss it and no one will remember it because they will have already moved on to the next big platform.