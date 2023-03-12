McDonald's Customers Horrified After Getting 'Trapped' Inside The Restaurant

Sources: Oh My Mag and Express (Shout out to check their amazing websites)

For many of us, visits to fast-food restaurants are rather frequent occurrences.

There is often nothing perilous or frightening about going anywhere, whether it be for a short lunch, to meet up with friends, to check out the newest McDonald's menu items, or anything else.

Customers at a Bristol McDonald's, according to Express, received much more than they bargained for because they had a terrifying encounter while eating there.

Bristol McDonald's Attacked

A bunch of teenage people stormed the McDonald's in Hengrove and threw bricks through the windows of the eatery.

There were several customers eating inside during this time.

The unruly mob knocked out two windows in the McDonald's, trapping the shocked customers inside.

The event took place on March 3 in the late afternoon.

The Avon and Somerset Police have verified the event.

Express also used a witness report from a man who ate at the eatery with his family at the time of the incident. He estimated that the children in the group were between the ages of 10 and 13.

Exactly what happened at the McDonald's?

The incident was reported by him as follows:

A boy] started launching himself at one of the staff, kicking and punching him, pushing them into the window.

I'd already ordered the food, so we sat well away towards the front window, and then the commotion just got louder and louder and louder.

Next, these big red bricks just came launching out the window, smashing them, and everybody [inside] had to move to the back because of shards of glass.

These kids were literally blocking the doorway, we were trapped, and nobody could get in or out; the loose bricks were just flying.

The noise was horrendous.

The spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police issued the following statement in relation to the incident:

Enquiries are ongoing following an assault and criminal damage at a business in Bristol on Friday March 3.

A number of youths visiting McDonald's in Hengrove were said to be being a nuisance, and they were asked to leave by a member of staff who was reportedly racially abused by the group and assaulted, causing a finger injury. We were subsequently called at 7.30 pm.

...

