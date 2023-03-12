McDonald's Customers Horrified After Getting 'Trapped' Inside The Restaurant

The Curator

Sources: Oh My Mag and Express (Shout out to check their amazing websites)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2smUIc_0lGUiycK00
All rights reserved to the original owner of the image.Photo byDanielk2/Creative Commons

For many of us, visits to fast-food restaurants are rather frequent occurrences.

There is often nothing perilous or frightening about going anywhere, whether it be for a short lunch, to meet up with friends, to check out the newest McDonald's menu items, or anything else.

Customers at a Bristol McDonald's, according to Express, received much more than they bargained for because they had a terrifying encounter while eating there.

Bristol McDonald's Attacked

A bunch of teenage people stormed the McDonald's in Hengrove and threw bricks through the windows of the eatery.

There were several customers eating inside during this time.

The unruly mob knocked out two windows in the McDonald's, trapping the shocked customers inside.

The event took place on March 3 in the late afternoon.

The Avon and Somerset Police have verified the event.

Express also used a witness report from a man who ate at the eatery with his family at the time of the incident. He estimated that the children in the group were between the ages of 10 and 13.

Exactly what happened at the McDonald's?

The incident was reported by him as follows:

A boy] started launching himself at one of the staff, kicking and punching him, pushing them into the window.
I'd already ordered the food, so we sat well away towards the front window, and then the commotion just got louder and louder and louder.
Next, these big red bricks just came launching out the window, smashing them, and everybody [inside] had to move to the back because of shards of glass.
These kids were literally blocking the doorway, we were trapped, and nobody could get in or out; the loose bricks were just flying.
The noise was horrendous.

The spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police issued the following statement in relation to the incident:

Enquiries are ongoing following an assault and criminal damage at a business in Bristol on Friday March 3.
A number of youths visiting McDonald's in Hengrove were said to be being a nuisance, and they were asked to leave by a member of staff who was reportedly racially abused by the group and assaulted, causing a finger injury. We were subsequently called at 7.30 pm.

...

Sources used: Express, Oh My Mag, MSN, and Bristol Post.

Special credits: Tim McNulty, Mary Stone, and Pronoti Baglary (Shout out to check each of their amazing work)

P.S. Follow 'The Curator' for more curated content from all over the internet.

Want more local news? Then download the Newsbreak App for free.

Thousands of writers are earning by joining the Newsbreak Contributor Network Program. If you'd also like a chance to earn money by writing on Newsbreak, you can sign up for free.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Crime# Food# Horror# United States# Trending

Comments / 15

Published by

The Curator is a place where you will find worldwide trending news curated everyday.

N/A
1K followers

More from The Curator

How COVID-19 Changes the Heart — Even After the Virus Is Gone

Sources:TimeandNBC News (Shout out to them to check their amazing websites) Although the effects of COVID-19 on the lungs and respiratory system are well recognized, mounting evidence indicates that the virus may also have long-term effects on the heart.

Read full story
58 comments
Florida State

Congresswoman Claims to Be Jewish, Revealed to Be Granddaughter of Nazi

In a prior interview with the Jewish Insider in November 2022, Florida Republican congressman Anna Paulina Luna was exposed by The Washington Post for misrepresenting about her Jewish origin.

Read full story
2456 comments

U.S. Jet Shoots Down Another Chinese UFO Over Canada

In a coordinated effort by the North American neighbours, a US fighter jet shot down an unidentified cylindrical object over Canada. After a week-long saga over a rumoured Chinese spy balloon, North America appeared to be on high alert. The shootdown on Saturday was the second such move in as many days.

Read full story
1 comments

WWII Bomb Explodes in U.K.

While efforts were being made to destroy a World War Two bomb discovered near Great Yarmouth, it exploded, creating a tremendous blast that could be heard for miles. At around 17:00 GMT, there was an unforeseen explosion while army personnel were working to disarm it.

Read full story
2 comments

I Surveyed 568 High School Students

Social media has gotten a bad reputation in our culture — it hit us like a ton of bricks a few years ago and we had no idea what to expect, how to navigate it, what it was going to do to our lives, and how to handle it.

Read full story
1 comments

How to Budget Properly: 50% Essentials, 30% Non-Essentials, 20% Savings

Photo byPhoto by Towfiqu barbhuiya on UnsplashonUnsplash. Today, we’re bringing you some wisdom and motivation from a wealth perspective — we’re diving into talks about budgeting your way to healthier finances.

Read full story

Hypnosis: What It Is, Why It's Done, Benefits & Risks

When we say the word hypnosis, you might get the image of the famous magicians David Blaine or David Copperfield performing one of their magic tricks on a stage in front of thousands of people.

Read full story
1 comments

How to Live a Happy Life: Born, Learn, Work, Retire, and Die

Photo byPhoto by Jon Butterworth on UnsplashonUnsplash. Today, we’re talking about what makes your life worth living and how to consciously bring more of that feeling into your daily life.

Read full story

Egypt’s $1,000,000 Treasure Is Found: Here’s How You Can Take Some of It

Photo byPhoto by Adrian Dascal on UnsplashonUnsplash. Cleopatra, the former Queen of Egypt and its last active ruler lived closer to the invention of Bitcoin than the construction of the Pyramids of Giza.

Read full story

From $26 Billion to Bankrupt: The Rise and Fall of This Crypto Billionaire

We get bombarded with what we believe to be big news stories, a story that will stay in our minds for the next few months. But then, like 5 days later, the news cycle moves on and we haven’t really learned anything from what happened.

Read full story
1 comments

Recession, Stocks, and Elon Musk

Today’s article is about recession. Look, don’t worry, okay? It’s not going to be one of those dreary bring you down and make you depressed kinds of talk about the recession that we’re faced with this every time we turn on the TV or read a news article.

Read full story

The Power of No: Why Saying "No" is Important

You know, we’ve been thinking lately, isn’t it interesting how some people are so assertive and authoritative that they can immediately respond with a resounding “no” when they’re asked to do something, while others will keep saying yes until they’re overwhelmed and burned out?

Read full story
1 comments

Love Your 9-5 Job

“I’m enough and I don’t need to compete with others to be worthy.”. “I am worthy of all my current and future achievements.”. Think about each one of these affirmations and what it means to you. Let’s do this for the next minute. Here are the affirmations one more time.

Read full story

The 80/20 Rule: Be Productive, Not Busy

Image by Author (Designed with Canva) Readers, what do you consider to be a waste of your time?. There’s a quote by Charles Darwin that we love, but we also kind of disagree with — not because of what he said, but because of the way society has interpreted it.

Read full story

You Have Lived Your Life, Let Your Kids Live Theirs

Photo by Ante Hamersmit on Unsplash (Edited with Canva) Hello there parents and kids. First off, we like to appreciate that you’ve chosen to read this article which can be controversial for some, but today, we won’t back off from this.

Read full story

Save 10 Hours/Week: Cook Once, Eat All Week

The idea of making a change in our lives can seem daunting, exhausting, and far too much work. You not only have to think about the changes you would like to make, but you also have to actively implement those changes every single day.

Read full story

The Untold Story of Winston Churchill Before He Was Famous

There are many people who, when we touch on the surface of our history books, come across as courageous, inspirational, passionate, and honorable. We quote their speeches, we tell their stories, and we admire the legacy they left, but if we dig just a little bit deeper, we start to see that everything isn’t as the first page of the book says.

Read full story
16 comments

Breaking the Door of Feminism, Racism, Education and Poverty

There’s a door, and behind this door, there’s freedom, there’s equal opportunity for success, and there’s fair education and access to funds. But there’s a code to the door, and it’s based on where you were born and who you were born to. It’s based on your gender and economics.

Read full story

Turn Dreams Into Achievable Goals

Dreams without goals are just, well, dreams. They mean and do very little in real life. We all dream, but that doesn’t make us unique. What sets people apart are those who take dreams out of their minds and start working on them in the real world.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy