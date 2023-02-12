Congresswoman Claims to Be Jewish, Revealed to Be Granddaughter of Nazi

Anna Paulina Luna is seen before President Biden’s State of the Union address. (All rights reserved to the original owner of the image) Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

In a prior interview with the Jewish Insider in November 2022, Florida Republican congressman Anna Paulina Luna was exposed by The Washington Post for misrepresenting about her Jewish origin.

In addition to very probably not being Jewish, Heinrich Mayerhofer, Luna's paternal grandfather, died in 2003. According to some family members, Heinrich Mayerhofer served in the Nazi Germany military as a young man in the 1940s, according to The Washington Post.

Luna had said to the Jewish Insider:

"My father raised me as a Messianic Jew, and I identify as a Christian. I also have a very minor Ashkenazi component."

In response to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is well-known for her "Jewish space laser" hoax, endorsing Luna's congressional campaign, The Insider interviewed Luna.

After claiming Ashkenazi ancestry, Luna questioned:

"If she were antisemitic, why would she support me?"

Marjorie Taylor Greene is not that person, according to Luna, who told The Insider:

"I in no way, shape, or form would ever put myself in a position where I'm hanging around with someone like that. If I notice something happening on the right, I'm the first to call it out and say, 'Hey, that's not cool. I'm not on board with that.'"

Luna hasn't held back from using Nazism in her political internet speech.

She posted a video in 2021 suggesting that a list of Americans who had not received the COVID-19 vaccine would be comparable to the Nazis' list of Jews.

"Think About It Like The Jewish Star: 'Nazi Germany Registry' of Unvaccinated Americans", she tweeted.

Other alleged lies by Luna

According to The Washington Post, Luna, who is currently thought to be the first Mexican American woman to serve as Florida's congressional representative, once identified as Middle Eastern, Jewish, or Eastern European.

The Washington Post also claims that the congresswoman's explanation of her own background and upbringing contained a number of other inconsistencies that led her to portray herself as having more humble origins than she actually has.

P.S. Make sure you follow "The Curator" for more daily news like this.