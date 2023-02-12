U.S. Jet Shoots Down Another Chinese UFO Over Canada

The Curator

In a coordinated effort by the North American neighbours, a US fighter jet shot down an unidentified cylindrical object over Canada.

After a week-long saga over a rumoured Chinese spy balloon, North America appeared to be on high alert. The shootdown on Saturday was the second such move in as many days.

On Twitter, Mr. Trudeau declared:

"I ordered the takedown of an unexplained object that violated Canadian airspace."

He claimed that the item was shot down over the Yukon Territory by an American F-22 from the North American Aerospace Defense Command, which is run jointly by the United States and Canada.

Officials said they were still trying to figure out exactly what had been shot out of the sky over the Yukon, which borders Alaska, just like they did with the object that Mr. Biden ordered shot down near Alaska on Friday.

On Saturday afternoon, Mr. Trudeau claimed to have spoken with Mr. Biden.

He wrote on Twitter:

"Canadian Forces will now recover and study the wreckage of the object."

"Mr. Biden and Mr. Trudeau addressed the significance of recovering the object in order to gather more specifics on its purpose or origin," the White House said in a statement on Saturday.

Since the shootdown of the 60-meter-high (200-foot-tall) Chinese suspected surveillance balloon, US soldiers have been scouring the seas to gather debris and the undercarriage of electronic equipment.

According to the Pentagon, a sizable portion of the balloon has already been found or recovered, which suggests US authorities may soon have additional knowledge about any Chinese spying equipment on board the ship.

The capabilities, purpose, and origin of the object are unknown at this time, according to Northern Command, which released a statement on Saturday. It emphasized the challenging Arctic weather, which can make it impossible to conduct search and recovery operations.

The statement said:

"Personnel will modify recovery procedures to protect safety."

After travelling for a week over the United States and parts of Canada, the Chinese surveillance balloon was shot down by an American F-22 fighter jet on February 4 off the coast of South Carolina.

It was a civilian research vessel, according to China.

Biden received criticism from several American legislators for not shooting down the Chinese balloon sooner. In order to avoid injuries from falling debris, the U.S. military had advised waiting until it was over water.

