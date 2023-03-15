Uvalde, TX

Lawyer representing several families of victims of the Uvalde massacre wants DPS to release records of the shooting

The Uvalde shooting incident was one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history, claiming the lives of 21 people, including 19 children and two teachers, at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The shooter was identified as Salvador Ramos, an 18-year-old former student who had been expelled from the school for disciplinary reasons. He entered the school on May 24, 2022, armed with an AR-15-style rifle and opened fire indiscriminately at students and staff in classrooms and hallways. He then killed himself as police arrived at the scene.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear, but some witnesses said that Ramos had been bullied and ostracized by his peers at school. He also had a history of mental health issues and violent behavior, according to his family and neighbors. The shooting sparked outrage and grief among the community of Uvalde, a small city west of San Antonio with a population of about 16,000 people. A memorial service was held for the victims on June 2, attended by thousands of mourners who paid tribute to their lives and called for action to prevent such tragedies from happening again.

The shooting also raised questions about how local authorities failed to prevent or respond to the incident. Some parents accused the school district of not providing adequate security measures or mental health support for students at risk. Others criticized the police for not acting on previous reports of Ramos’ threats and illegal possession of firearms. The Texas governor ordered an investigation into the shooting and promised to implement reforms to enhance school safety and gun control laws.

The case is still ongoing as authorities are trying to piece together more evidence and testimonies from survivors and witnesses. The families of the victims have filed lawsuits against Ramos’ estate, the school district, and several gun manufacturers and dealers for negligence and wrongful death. They are seeking justice and compensation for their losses. Meanwhile, many people across the nation have expressed their solidarity with Uvalde and demanded changes to end gun violence in schools.

In the wake of the tragic Uvalde school massacre, families of the victims continue their quest for answers. This week, Attorney Robert Wilson, representing several of those families, took action by filing a motion to intervene in the 419th Circuit Court in Austin. The motion aims to compel the Texas Department of Public Affairs (DPS) to release records related to the shooting.

Specifically, Wilson's motion seeks to represent the six victims killed or injured in the shooting. It joins an ongoing lawsuit filed by multiple media organizations, requesting the release of DPS recordings related to law enforcement responses to the tragedy.

Despite numerous requests made under the Texas Public Information Act, the DPS has thus far refused to release the recordings. The agency has cited an exemption from the investigation, which has sparked controversy among law enforcement agencies.

In response, the media organizations involved filed a lawsuit last summer, seeking to compel the DPS to release the requested records. Now, with the families of the victims joining the effort, the pressure continues to mount on the DPS to be transparent in its handling of the Uvalde school shooting.

As the legal battle over the release of records related to the Uvalde school shooting rages on, Uvalde District Attorney Christina Mitchell has thrown her weight behind the Texas Department of Public Affairs (DPS). In recent weeks, Mitchell has been fighting against the release of public records, arguing that making the tapes public could compromise any potential criminal charges related to the massacre.

Despite Mitchell's efforts, calls for transparency continue to mount in the aftermath of the tragedy. A damning report by the Texas House of Representatives Investigative Committee released last summer shed light on law enforcement's poor response and overlooked warning signs leading up to the shooting. The report's findings only underscore the importance of full disclosure in this case, as families of the victims and media organizations alike seek answers and accountability in the wake of the Uvalde school massacre.

