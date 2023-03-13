Wells Fargo customers missing deposits' technical glitch seems to be resolved now

Wells Fargo Bank is one of the largest and most established banks in the United States. It offers a variety of financial products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, credit cards, loans, mortgages, investments, and online banking. In Texas, Wells Fargo is one of the most popular banks because it has the most branches and ATMs in the state, making it convenient and accessible for customers.

Wells Fargo is still a reputable and reliable bank, but it also faces competition from other banks in Texas, such as Bank of America, Chase, and Frost Bank, which offer similar products and services in the state of Texas. Just like any other bank last week, Wells Fargo felt the initial pressure caused by the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, which was he second-largest bank failure in U.S. history and affected many of its customers and partners.

But Wells Fargo faced another problem last Friday amid the heated atmosphere caused by the Silicon Valley Bank collapse. On Friday, hundreds of Wells Fargo customers were in total panic and frustrated because reportedly they couldn’t see their money on their checking and saving accounts. The first reports came Friday morning when people started sharing their experiences across social media, mostly Twitter. Other reported that started seeing the issue taking place as early as Thursday night.

The bank said in a statement that it's aware "some customers’ direct deposit transactions are not showing on their accounts, however funds in accounts are accurate and available."

"If you see incorrect balances or missing transactions, this may be due to a technical issue and we apologize. Your accounts continue to be secure and we're working quickly on a resolution," the bank said in a statement posted to customers on their Twitter profile. "We are working quickly on a resolution and apologize for the inconvenience. Customers’ accounts continue to be secure,” Wells Fargo said in response to a request for comment.

The bank promised to resolve the incident by Saturday. Wells Fargo assured its customers that the funds in their accounts are accurate and money is available.

The extent of the problem and the number of customers impacted remain unclear at this time.

On Saturday morning, affected customers received a message through the mobile app stating that their account balance had been updated with their missing direct deposit. The bank also pledged to reimburse any fees associated with the issue and expressed regret for the inconvenience caused.

