Rental scooters are becoming a reality in Dallas once again. Will this type of service finally work as it should Photo by Photo by Vince Jacob on Unsplash on Unsplash

Dallas, Texas - Shared bikes and scooters are a form of micro-mobility that allows people to rent vehicles for short trips in urban areas. They are often seen as a convenient, affordable and eco-friendly alternative to cars and public transportation. However, they also pose some challenges and controversies, such as safety, regulation, vandalism and clutter.

Dallas was one of the first cities in the US to embrace shared bikes and scooters, but also one of the first to ban them. In this article, we will explore the history, the reasons and the future of this trend in Dallas.

The first wave of shared bikes arrived in Dallas in 2017, when several companies, such as Lime, Ofo and Spin, launched their dockless bike-sharing services. These bikes could be unlocked and parked anywhere using a smartphone app, without the need for fixed stations. The city did not have any specific rules or permits for these bikes, so the companies could operate freely and flood the streets with thousands of bikes.

However, this also led to some problems, such as bikes being abandoned, damaged, stolen or thrown into rivers. Some residents complained about the bikes blocking sidewalks, driveways and accessibility ramps. Some city officials and business owners also expressed concerns about the bikes’ impact on the city’s image and aesthetics.

In 2018, the city council passed an ordinance that required bike-sharing companies to pay a fee, obtain a permit and share data with the city. The ordinance also limited the number of bikes per company and gave the city the authority to remove or relocate bikes that were improperly parked or posed a hazard. Some companies, such as Ofo and Mobike, decided to leave the market, while others, such as Lime and Spin, switched to electric scooters, which were more popular and profitable.

The second wave of shared scooters started in 2018, when several companies, such as Lime, Bird, Lyft and Uber, launched their dockless scooter-sharing services. These scooters could also be unlocked and parked anywhere using a smartphone app, and offered a faster and more fun way to get around the city. The city did not have any specific rules or permits for these scooters, either, so the companies could operate freely and flood the streets with thousands of scooters.

However, this also led to some problems, such as scooters being ridden on sidewalks, streets or bike lanes, creating conflicts and safety risks for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers. Some riders also failed to wear helmets, follow traffic laws or park properly. Some residents complained about the scooters being noisy, dangerous and unsightly. Some city officials and health professionals also expressed concerns about the scooters’ impact on the city’s safety and public health.

In 2019, the city council passed an ordinance that required scooter-sharing companies to pay a fee, obtain a permit and share data with the city. The ordinance also limited the number of scooters per company and gave the city the authority to remove or relocate scooters that were improperly parked or posed a hazard. The ordinance also banned scooters from being ridden on sidewalks in the central business district and set a speed limit of 20 mph for scooters.

In 2020, the city decided to suspend the scooter-sharing program, citing safety concerns and the COVID-19 pandemic. The city asked the scooter-sharing companies to remove their scooters from the streets by November 2020. The city also announced that it would launch a new pilot program in 2021, with stricter rules and regulations, and a smaller number of vendors and vehicles.

In 2021, the city selected three vendors, Lime, Wheels and Veo, to participate in the new pilot program, which started in October 2021. The new program limited the number of vehicles to 2,000, with 500 per vendor and 500 reserved for low-income areas. The new program also required the vendors to use geofencing technology to enforce speed limits, parking zones and no-ride areas. The new program also required the vendors to provide helmets, education and incentives for safe and responsible riding and parking.

After more than two years of planning, shared bikes and scooters are set to make a comeback on the streets of Dallas. The move comes after the city faced a barrage of complaints about the nuisance caused by the up to 10,000 shared vehicles that were previously available for public use.

The return of shared bikes and scooters is likely to have a significant impact on the city's transportation infrastructure. These vehicles offer a convenient, affordable, and eco-friendly way for people to get around, particularly for short trips that might otherwise require a car. However, their previous implementation led to a number of issues that must be addressed to ensure their safe and effective use.

The city has taken a number of steps to address the previous problems associated with shared bikes and scooters. These include implementing new regulations for their use, such as the requirement for riders to wear helmets and follow traffic laws, as well as setting up designated parking areas to minimize clutter and avoid obstruction of pedestrian walkways.

It remains to be seen how successful the reintroduction of shared bikes and scooters will be in Dallas, but the move is a positive step towards improving the city's transportation infrastructure. The availability of these vehicles can help reduce traffic congestion, encourage active transportation, and provide residents and visitors with a convenient and sustainable way to get around the city.

Dallas city officials decided to limit each vendor to 500 vehicles. This ordinance will remain in place in the upcoming period, but this decision might change depending on the overall results. The city of Dallas decided to also limit the number of companies that will operate. They chose Lime, Bird and Superpedestrian to run for some time before any other changes to the current program are being made. According to Kelly Pierce, Lime Dallas Operations Manager, the previous pilot programs were beneficial for the company as they learned new ways to improve the overall service, but most importantly, the passengers’ safety.

Lime, a leading provider of shared electric scooters, has recently unveiled a new and improved version of their product. The latest Lime scooters boast several upgrades that make for a smoother and more stable ride, including a lower center of gravity, better brakes, and improved suspension, similar to those found on mountain bikes.

One of the most significant improvements to the new Lime scooters is the lower center of gravity. This feature provides a more stable and comfortable ride, reducing the likelihood of accidents or injuries while riding. Additionally, the better brakes and suspension make for a smoother ride, allowing riders to easily handle bumps and other obstacles on the road.

Both bikes and scooters have top speeds of 20 miles per hour, and 10 in slow zones. They’re programmed to stop if riders try to take them where they don’t belong.

The company would also offer 50 bikes for those who prefer a “seated ride”.

The company also improved the technology used in the process which would prevent scenarios we have seen in the past. The company would no longer allow riders to use scooters on highways for examples, which was concerning safety factors for both scooter riders, but also for drivers.

All in all, seeing rental scooters and bikes on Dallas streets is nice addition to the current public transport if everything goes as previously planned.