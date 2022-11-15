9 Awesome Things to do Near the Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino

If you are planning a trip to the Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino in Uncasville, CT, you are in for a treat – the world-class shopping, dining, and shows are nothing short of impressive. While you’re here, you might also be interested in checking out some of the fun things to do near the Mohegan Sun, as well.

If that’s the case, you have come to the right place. The Mohegan Sun is in our neck of the woods.

In fact, it’s one of my family’s favorite spots for, well, pretty much everything. Sometimes we just go and walk around the casino to sightsee.

It’s truly a breathtaking property!

There are plenty of really fun and interesting things to do near the Mohegan Sun!

Some of the spots on our list are great for kids and others are great for history buffs.

Are you a nature lover and you need a break from the glitz and glam of the resort for a few hours? We’ve got you covered!

Let’s get right to it.

Shutterstock

9 fun things to do near the Mohegan Sun

Check out the Norwich Rose Garden

The Norwich Rose Garden is one of the treasures of eastern Connecticut. Luckily, for those staying at the Mohegan Sun, it’s right nearby!

The rose blossoms are at their peak during the month of June, however, the garden is beautiful all summer long.

If you are making a winter trip to this beautiful garden, it’s worth it, as well – there’s nothing more magical than a thorny rose garden covered in snow.

Hike at the Mohegan Park

Speaking of the Norwich Rose Garden, there is another beautiful nature spot located literally right next door The Mohegan Park.

Here, you find hiking trails, a nice swimming area for the kids, and plenty of places to picnic.

This is a great spot to get away from the glitz and glam of the casino.

Address: Mohegan Park Rd, Norwich, CT 06360

Enjoy the Mystic Country beaches

The Mystic area is a popular vacation destination for Connecticut residents, as well as people from all over New England.

The beaches in New London, East Lyme, and Groton are some of the most beautiful in the country.

If you are looking for some sunshine and waves to break up your stay at the Mohegan Sun, definitely check out the beaches in Mystic Country.

Toast to the good life at Saltwater Farm Vineyard

If you are looking for some of Connecticut’s finest wines while you’re in town, check out Saltwater Farm Vineyard.

This vineyard is absolutely stunning and the wines are a treat.

It’s just a short drive from the Mohegan Sun, too!

Address: 349 Elm Street, Stonington, CT 06378

Visit the Yantic Falls

While you’re out and about exploring the area near the Mohegan Sun, you should definitely check out the Yantic Falls.

You can’t swim here, but it’s a real treat to witness this powerful 40 ft titan of a waterfall.

Address: Across from 203 Yantic Street in Norwich, CT

Walk the Benedict Arnold Trail

The town of Norwich has a pretty interesting history. America’s most famous traitor was actually born here, just a few miles outside of the resort.

If you’re a history buff, you’ll find this 2-mile-long cultural trail, located mainly in the Historic District of downtown Norwich.

Click here for details.

Take a scenic drive

The Connecticut State Route 169 is one of the state’s 2 scenic byways and you can access it just a short drive from the Mohegan Sun Resort.

If you’re staying at the resort during the fall months, you’re in for a beautiful display of fall foliage on this beautiful byway.

It’s beautiful all year round, though.

See some cool dinosaurs

If you are visiting the casino with your kids, you likely already know about all the fun activities the Mohegan Sun has to offer.

Just about 25 minutes away, though, is a place dreams are made of for kids called The Dinosaur Place at Nature’s Art Village.

Here, you’ll find a trail through the woods that’s lined with life-size dinosaurs.

There are lots of cool activities along the trail and there’s also a fun playground and splash pad at the end.

Address: 1650 Hartford New London Tpke, Oakdale, CT 06370

Enjoy New England’s largest mural walk

New London is an old whaling town located a few miles south of the Mohegan Sun. It’s full of beautiful, historic buildings and plenty of mural art.

If you enjoy city walks, you owe it to yourself to come to see New England’s largest mural walk, featuring New London’s Whaling Wall and many more works of art.

Click here for more information.

There you have it – 9 awesome things to do near the Mogehan Sun Resort & Casino.

If you are looking for things to do this weekend, we keep up with that, as well!