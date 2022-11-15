6 Awesome Weekend Events in CT - Nov 18th, 19th, & 20th

If you are looking for some fun things to do in CT this weekend, you have come to the right place.

Whether you’re looking for family fun, something for couples, or something just for you, we’ve got some great suggestions to keep you busy and having a great time!

Fall is here and there’s no shortage of amazing Connecticut weekend events to report on!

This is the 3rd weekend in November and we’ve got plenty of music, food, and fun for you!

Shutterstock

What is there to do in CT this weekend?

The weekend is upon us and there is a ton of fun stuff going on. Here’s a sample of what you’ll find going on in CT this weekend.

Read on for more information, event links, times, dates, addresses, and prices.

2022 Bridgeport Basket Brigade

Foxwoods Beerfest

Crafted Hartford

Glow Wild Lantern Festival

Annual Holiday Craft Party

Chili for Charity Cook-off

6 Top Things to do in CT this Weekend (November 18th, 19th, & 20th, 2022)

If you are looking for something to edify your spirit this weekend, the 2022 Bridgeport Basket Brigade is just the event.

Come to the Bridgeport Emergency Management building, where volunteers will be putting together 400 complete Thanksgiving baskets for families in need of food.

Volunteers are needed to assemble the baskets, as well as deliver them.

This an all-ages event – the perfect opportunity to get the whole family in on the giving season.

Registration is required, so don’t forget to click the link above to let the organizers know you’re coming.

Date: Saturday, November 19th, 2022

Time: 9:30 am

Address: 581 N. Washington Ave. Bridgeport, CT

Cost: Suggested Donation: $40 per family, $20 for individuals

Beer-lovers, if you are looking for some fun this weekend, you need to head to Foxwoods Resort & Casino’s Rainmaker Expo Center.

The Foxwoods Beerfest: Battle Of The Brews features over 70 different breweries and a total of over 150 different beer varieties.

Tickets are $30 and for this you’ll get access to the Rainmaker Expo Center, unlimited samples from the vendors, and access to activities in the ballroom.

Date: Sunday, November 19th, 2022

Time: 3 pm – 6:15 pm

Address: 350 Trolley Line Blvd, Mashantucket, CT 06338

Cost: $30

The 5th annual Crafted Hartford event returns for 2022 and it looks like it’s going to be a good one.

Hosted by the Hartford Flavor Company, the award-winning Connecticut distillery, you’ll find plenty of local artisan vendors to shop, live music, and food trucks to enjoy.

Date: Sunday, November 20th, 2022

Time: 11 am – 4 pm

Address: 30 Arbor Street, Suite 107, Hartford, CT

Cost: Free

The Glow Wild Lantern Festival is the ultimate family event for this weekend.

The 30-acre Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport will be glowing with larger-than-life lanterns inspired by the earth’s most beautiful creatures – its wildlife.

This is one of the last 2 weekends of the event, so make sure you make the time to visit!

Date: Friday, Saturday, & Sunday, November 18th, 19th, & 20th, 2022

Time: 5:30 pm – 9:30 pm

Address: 1875 Noble Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06610

Cost: $22 for ages 12+, 11 and under are $20, under 3 and over 75 are free. Get your times tickets here.

One of the most charming towns in CT, Old Saybrook, is the place to be this weekend if you’re looking for some small-town local artisan shopping.

Here, you find plenty of local shopping and lots of delicious baked goods.

Santa will be on-site with one of his beloved elves for photos with the kiddies from 10 am till noon.

Date: Saturday, November 19th, 2022

Time: 9 am – 2 pm

Address: 220 Main Street, Old Saybrook, CT 06475

Cost: Free

Niantic’s premier taproom brewery, the Niantic Public House & Brewery, and 9 other local restaurants are teaming up for a chili cook-off to benefit the Shoreline Soup Kitchen.

Come sample chili from some of the top restaurants in the area and vote for the best!

Date: Sunday, November 20th, 2022

Time: 2 pm – 4 pm

Address: 243 Main Street, Niantic, CT

Cost: $10 and 1 non-perishable food item

There you have it! The 6 best things to do in CT this weekend!

This weekend should be pretty fun, as usual.

Enjoy yourselves and stay safe!