14 Super Spooky Halloween Activities in CT

If you live in Connecticut and you love Halloween, you have come to the right place. From haunted hayrides to haunted houses, to spooky celebrity meet and greets, we’ve got CT’s best Halloween events right here.

If you’re the type that enjoys creepy graveyards all year round, this is your season and the 14 ultimate Halloween activities are listed below.

Most of the venues on this list don’t have any hard and fast rules about whether or not you can bring your kids with you, but the general rule of haunted houses, trails, and hayrides is to leave kids at home with a sitter.

These places are designed to scare grown adults. And I promise you – Connecticut does Halloween the right way – this is some scary stuff!

Haunted Cemetery The Connecticut Explorer

14 Connecticut Halloween events you won’t want to miss this year

If you’re looking for a truly frightful experience, you won’t want to miss the Fright Haven Haunted House this Halloween in Connecticut.

Experience over 20,000 square feet of terror as you journey through Hotel Hex, a creepy haunted hotel with a dark history.

The second attraction at Fright Haven is called the Witching Hour, a frightening peek into the last hours of a family taken by dark magic at the stroke of 3 am.

For more information, click here.

Halloween is coming early this year at the Naugatuck Convention Center, where lovers of all-things scary are gathering for 2 days this September.

There will be celebrity appearances, costume contests, vendors, and more!

For more information, click here.

If you are looking for the ultimate haunted hayride experience, you’ve got to check out Legends of Fear at the Fairview Tree Farm in Shelton, CT.

This year, there will be 5 terrifying attractions for visitors to enjoy including a haunted hayride, a creepy mortuary, and a frightening Halloween funhouse!

For more information, click here.

After dark, this Halloween season, Lake Compounce transforms into a truly scary place, filled with multiple haunted houses and scare zones.

Grab your tickets for a fun day at the amusement park and stay late for Halloween-themed food and lots of scares!

For more information, click here.

This Halloween, come to the Connecticut Trolley Museum for a haunted trolley ride like no other!

You love the CT Trolley Museum for kids’ activities, but you’ll want to leave them with a sitter for this event – it’s one scary ride!

For more information, click here.

From the end of September through the month of October, ghost hunters come from all over New England to experience the Graveyard Shift Ghost Tour at the Mark Twain House.

Come to the Clemens family home and listen to accounts of ghastly encounters and stories of the home’s haunted history.

For more information, click here.

The Nightmare Acres in South Windsor is one of the most popular Connecticut Halloween attractions. It’s even been ranked the state’s top scary attraction in 2017.

This is one of the scariest haunted house experiences in CT!

For more information, click here.

If you’re looking for an outdoor Halloween attraction that’s truly terrifying, the Forsaken Lands at Action Wildlife in Goshen has you covered.

Check out the scary storyline and get ready to scream!

For more information, click here.

This fall, Lyman Orchards transforms into one of the most frightening places in Connecticut.

This interactive Halloween attraction takes you on an adventure through the outdoors. Participate in scenes, solve mysteries, and prepare to be terrified!

Lyman Orchards is famous for its fruit picking and pumpkin-themed events, but you’ll want to leave the little ones at home for this one.

For more information, click here.

Have you ever wanted to see the real Annabel doll, the one that inspired the horror films of the same name? This is your chance.

Warren’s Occult Museum will be at the Mohegan Sun’s Earth Ballroom with some of the creepiest supernatural toys.

There will be guest speakers here to talk about all the scariest urban legends and ghosts.

For more information, click here.

Harrybrooke Park’s Haunted Trail is one of the scariest haunted trails in CT.

For 2 weekends in October, Harrybrooke Park transforms into your worst nightmare!

Kids under 12 are highly discouraged – this is a seriously scary haunted trail.

For more information, click here.

Around Halloween, Quassy Amusement Park in Middlebury, CT turns into a spooky refuge for ghosts and ghouls at dark.

Walk through the haunted cemetery or catch a fright at the zombie hospital!

For more information, click here.

The Trail of Terror in Wallingford is the stuff dreams are made of – bad dreams, that is.

Take a walk through this timed haunted trail and spend a whole hour catching frights and screaming!

For more information, click here.

This year, Nightmare on Main, one of Connecticut’s coolest haunted houses will take place at the CT Eastern Railroad Museum in Willimantic, CT.

This year’s theme is “Ghost Town” and this theatrical tour event is sure to thrill!

For more information, click here.

There you have it – the 14 best Connecticut Halloween activities for 2022.

Leave your kids with the sitter, stay safe, and enjoy yourselves!