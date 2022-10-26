12 Funny and Interesting things People in Connecticut Say

The Connecticut Explorer


People from Connecticut use some interesting phrases and terminology sometimes. When you come to Connecticut, be prepared for not only the interesting Connecticut accent, but for some terminology and phrases you may not be used to.

Let’s learn about some things people in Connecticut say.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NFz97_0inLU4g200
Connecticut PhrasesThe Connecticut Explorer

Interesting Connecticut phrases and terminology

Tag Sale

You can call it a yard sale or garage sale if you want, but up in Connecticut, those terms are not something you will hear.

Folks in Connecticut use the term “tag sale”.There are no tags on anything at a tag sale. They are just regular yard sales that are called tag sales.

Nips

If you’ve ever ordered an alcoholic drink on an airplane, you are familiar with those adorable little mini-liquor bottles the attendants pour from.

You may have heard them referred to as mini-bottles or airline bottles. We used up all our patience for syllables on our state’s name, though. The word “nips” is all we have time for up here.

The Packy

Package stores, liquor stores, and bottle shops don’t exist in Connecticut – you won’t hear those mentioned up here, anyway.

When referring to our liquor stores, we like to keep it short and sweet and just say, “the packy”.

Grinder

What do you call a mix of meats and cheeses stacked inside a loaf of Italian bread? Surely not a sub or submarine sandwich, and definitely not a hoagie or wedge – not in Connecticut, anyway.

We call them grinders for some unknown reason.

Dunkin

Why use the whole restaurant name when people understand you just fine when you say you’re headed to the Dunkin on 166?

Center

Every town in Connecticut has an area that locals have designated as its “center”. Generally, this area is where you can find shopping and a post office.

Rarely is this area actually located in the center of the town.

Off Peak

Connecticut is not known for being an affordable place to live. Residents have learned when to get the best prices for train and bus fares, as well as fun events – and it isn’t peak season.

Nutmegger

Connecticut is a pretty labor-intensive word. Connecticutians? It’s not happening.

Connecticut is the Nutmeg State, so we’ve chosen to refer to ourselves as “Nutmeggers”. Doesn’t that have a better ring to it?

The City

Many people in Connecticut travel to New York city regularly for work and play.

It may not be our city, but it’s still referred to by Nutmeggers as “The City”.

The Sound

The Long Island Sound separates coastal Connecticut from Long Island, New York. Whether we’re being lazy or petty for not getting to name it, people in Connecticut take care not to say its full name.

Mootz

Not enough emphasis can be placed on the fact people from Connecticut like to shorten phrases and words.

Call it Mozzarella if you want, but we just don’t have that kind of time up here.

Transfer Station

It sounds like somewhere you might like to visit, right? So, where are Numeggers headed when they are planning a trip to the transfer station for the weekend?

They are taking their junk to the dump. A transfer station is a waste-staging center.

What Connecticut phrases took you aback when you visited?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# connecticut# ct# humor# terminology# phrases

Comments / 4

Published by

Hi! I’m Shelton Lively, a Connecticut resident, and an avid outdoors person. I enjoy exploring CT and reporting back to my readers about fun things to do in Connecticut. From family fun to restaurants and everything in between, everything you need

Connecticut State
133 followers

More from The Connecticut Explorer

Connecticut State

The 10 Most Scenic Hiking Trails in Connecticut

Connecticut is one of the most beautiful states in the U.S., with its rolling hills, rocky cliffs, and mountains. Many hiking trails in Connecticut feature rushing rivers, gorgeous waterfalls, and spectacular views.

Read full story
2 comments
Colchester, CT

Why Day Pond State Park in CT is Worth the Trip

Day Pond State Park is one of Colchester, Connecticut’s most cherished treasures – it’s beautiful and there’s so much to do here. If you are looking to plan the perfect day at Day Pond or you’re curious about what there is to do here, this article is for you.

Read full story
Connecticut State

14 Super Spooky Halloween Activities in CT

If you live in Connecticut and you love Halloween, you have come to the right place. From haunted hayrides to haunted houses, to spooky celebrity meet and greets, we’ve got CT’s best Halloween events right here.

Read full story
Connecticut State

What does a Connecticut Accent Sound Like?

If you are planning a move or a vacation to Connecticut, you may be wondering what a Connecticut accent sounds like. I’m here to help you understand the nuances of this interesting and unique New England accent.

Read full story
21 comments
Connecticut State

When Does Tick Season End in Connecticut?

If you are someone who enjoys spending time in the outdoors, you might be concerned about how long tick season is in Connecticut. Whether you’re hiking or getting a swim in at a lake – when you’re outside, ticks are a concern.

Read full story
9 comments
Connecticut State

Are there any Wolves Left in Connecticut?

I’m sure you’ve seen it on social media – someone swearing they’ve just seen a wolf; refusing to believe it was anything else. So, you’ve taken to the internet to find out for sure if there are wolves in CT.

Read full story
18 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy