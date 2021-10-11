Denver, CO

The amazing ‘Bacon’ bits at Meow Wolf, Denver

The Colorado Switchblade
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YGrjA_0cO4SGmQ00
‘Bacon Faces’ by artist Andi Todaro at Meow Wolf DenverPicture by Jason Van Tatenhove for the Colorado Switchblade

I have found that when all the cameras and microphones are on a big story, some of the most interesting stories can be found in the peripheral spaces around that larger story. This was the case as I made my way through the guided press tour of Meow Wolf's Convergence Station in Denver.

There was spectacle and awe as elevator doors opened to the Bladerunner-esque C-street. There was wonder as we entered the cavernous three-story Numina room, which spanned three stories in the technicolor representation of a living planet. All of Meow Wolf is a sight to behold. But the room that caught my breath didn't include ancient alien architectural wonders or lost memories of refugee extraterrestrial cultures.

It was a small hallway lined with a series of disfigured portraits that looked as if British portrait artist Francis Bacon had come back from the grave to paint them himself. I profoundly connected with these portraits. The artwork seemed to capture the suffering of the human condition that we have all shared as a global population, seemed to drip from the portraits.

Even before I ever attended my first art school, I was a huge fan of Francis Bacon's work. It struck me as ironic that these images rendered perfectly in the style of Bacon would come back into my life as I walked through a four-story, completely immersive Maximalist art science fiction experience.

I had to know who created this room and get the story behind the artwork.

Before we begin that journey, let's take a quick look at the artist to which the room pays homage;

Francis Bacon (28 Oct. 1909 – 28 Apr. 1992) was an Irish-born British contemporary figurative painter known for his unsettling and raw imagery. His subject matter abstracted figures who were often isolated in geometric structures.

Resisting the classification of his work, the artist strove to render "the brutality of fact."

He worked in series, often focusing on a single subject for long periods that were often rendered in diptych and triptychs focused on his existential and bleak outlook.

Since he died in 1992, Bacon's work has become some of the most sought after, acclaimed and expensive in the contemporary art world.

The Convergence Station room, entitled 'Bacon Faces', was created by Denver-based artist Andi Todaro. Todaro had worked the Meow Wolf artist collaborative since the early Santa Fe days (albeit just one mural,) making those connections with the folks at Meow Wolf through a DIY underground music festival that had ties to a similar group based in Santa Fe.

Todaro's work at Convergence Station is a marked departure from the impossible geometry she had previously been doing, including a mural at Meow Wolf, Santa Fe.

"Most of my artwork up until this point has been mathematical, physical, and somewhat scientific, but overlapping with otherworldly and spiritual aspects." Says Todaro, who adds, "I don't disagree the new work comes from the same place, just a really different process."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ipYZ5_0cO4SGmQ00
Detail of Todaro’s impossible geometry mural at Meow Wolf Santa Fe.~Photo courtesy of the Andi Todaro
Todaro's previous intricate geometric work had been so planned and organized, and she was over that.

Francis Bacon was one of the artists that truly spoke to her, and she thought of as a true artist. Todaro was worried that she wouldn't be able to paint in a way that communicated like Bacon's work did.

"I can't imitate it. I can't come up with a program to replicate it. I can't figure out how the hell this guy could paint like this. It's so good." Todaro says of her earlier worries about taking on the project.

The planning stage for Convergence Station was in the pre-COVID world, and Todaro had doubts that she would be able to challenge herself to do this thing she had taken on. But her want to get out of her shell and try something new pushed her to try.

Then COVID hit, turning the world upside down, and it became almost too much to take on that amount of challenge.

"But in a lot of ways, I feel it was meant to be. Because it really made the work better. While I was painting, the state I was in was pretty similar to what the mural looks like."

With her previous geometric mural work at Meow Wolf in Santa Fe, Todaro felt her work really didn't stand out, but rather just in the background of a lot of other wonderfully fantastic artwork.

In this new project, she decided to attempt to do something completely different from everything else and stand out and be memorable.

Organizers at Meow Wolf give the artists complete control of their particular pieces. Which allowed Todaro the freedom to explore the notion of "what is being alive and the nightmare we all share just to make money to survive." At the same time, Todaro doesn't necessarily believe in all of the systems she has to participate in.

"But we have to choose something to participate in just to live. A lot of the time, I was thinking of the characters I was painting and what they had to sacrifice just to keep living."

The powerful motif of this work also seems to deal with human suffering and isolation. When asked about these themes, Todaro told me that "I kind of feel like everyone is suffering alone. Even with so much connection with the internet. It's just not the same as it used to be in person."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49XoqU_0cO4SGmQ00
A view of Andi Todaro’s ‘Bacon Faces’ room in Meow Wolf, Denver~photo courtesy of Andi Todaro

I also asked Todaro what first brought her to creating art. She told me that "I have always considered myself polymathic (an individual whose knowledge spans a substantial number of subjects, known to draw on complex bodies of knowledge to solve specific problems—yes, I had to look that one up.) As a child, my basement always had taken apart radios, chemistry sets, paints, strings, and wires that would always seem to connect and become sculptures. I am just obsessed with figuring out how things work and making new things and. Fortunately, people keep paying me to do that."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hVn5j_0cO4SGmQ00
One of Andi Todaro’s murals~photo courtesy of Andi Todaro.

Besides creating immersive art experiences for the likes of Meow Wolf, Todaro also does graphic design for several local businesses, creates stained glass art, and has murals located throughout Denver.

She purposely does not have a website, representation, or much of a social media presence. She says, "I'm the weirdo that doesn't actually love a lot of attention. But, if more people want to hire me to do stuff, I'm all about it. But, I don't want to be famous.

The one place you can find more about her artwork is on her Instagram profile which is @plusdashplus.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Welcome to our brave new world. It is becoming more difficult to support oneself, much less a family (including three daughters, a granddaughter, and the family wolf) in the ways a writer used to before the age of the vulture fund media conglomerates. I am local to Estes Park, Colorado, where I write for several outlets in Northern Colorado, including the Estes Park Trail-Gazette. As much as I love what I do for a living, it is challenging to make just a living wage writing for a newspaper, not to mention securing some perks like basic health care. So I have been looking for ways that I can continue writing while supplementing my income. Many writers around the world are now turning to subscription-based platforms like Substack to supplement their incomes. I hope that by giving my readers a direct portal to all of my writing, including articles and serialized fiction projects, they find enough value to help support and join me in continuing this journey. Some of my pieces will be editorial, and sometimes I will include some of the fine artwork that I show in contemporary galleries I will also be sharing some of my political satire art from time to time. Writing is the most powerful tool that we as human beings have to change the world for the better. It gives voice to the most vulnerable of our neighbors, shines a light on the injustices we must fix, and plants the seeds of change and hope for the future. I sincerely hope you will join me on this journey. ~Jason Van Tatenhove

Estes Park, CO
40 followers

More from The Colorado Switchblade

Estes Park, CO

Local women's rights activists christen new women's monument with a protest march and speeches In Estes Park

A local Estes Park 15 year old young woman steps after giving a speech to the crowd gathered at the newly dedicated Women’s monument.Jason Van Tatenhove for the Colorado Switchblade.

Read full story
4 comments
Glen Haven, CO

Former Estes Escape Room owner denied bond reduction. Video evidence confirmed.

Courtroom illustration by Jason Van Tatenhove ~ Colorado SwitchbladeJason Van Tatenhove. On Thursday, September 23, a status conference in the Larimer County Justice Court for defendant Jacobo Wright Mendoza, also known to locals as 'Kovo.'

Read full story
Colorado State

Punk Rock is alive and well in Colorado

Plasma Canvas rehearsing - Illustration by Jason Van Tatenhove of the Colorado SwitchbladeJason Van Tatenhove. Punk Rock is alive and well in Colorado. Ok, so it may not be strictly 'punk rock,' But it's pretty damned close. I am talking about the Fort Collins-based band Plasma Canvas. Whose origins were born in the Phoenix flames of transition.

Read full story
Loveland, CO

Could a blind woman running for Loveland city council see a better way forward for the beleaguered city?

Loveland City Council candidate for Ward 3Moses Street. Loveland, Colorado, has had its fair share of bad press lately, from civil suits arising from the shooting of puppies, to the violent arrest of an elderly dementia patient, to the shooting death of a 19-year-old mentally ill man by officers of the Loveland Police Department.

Read full story
2 comments
Estes Park, CO

An open letter to the Estes Park community about protecting local journalism—opinion

My name is Jason Van Tatenhove, and I have been a member of the Estes Park community for the past four years. My family inherited our house from my aunt and uncle, who owned Longhorn Liquors in the '80s before it became Rambo Liquors. I have three daughters and a granddaughter who have come with me to Estes Park.

Read full story
2 comments
Estes Park, CO

Local photographer captures the beauty of nature and chaos. The recent work and story of photojournalist Brett Rios

You may not know his name off the top of your head, but odds are you have already seen his striking and beautiful photos of the wildfires that went viral during the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome fires this summer, and his wildlife shots on local social media platforms.

Read full story
Estes Park, CO

Email to parents leaves many wondering if their children need to quarantine - Superintendent Rosenkrance clarifies.

Estes Park School DistrictEstes Park School District. Yesterday at approximately 4:10 pm parents of the Estes Park School district received an email that has some parents and students confused this morning.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy