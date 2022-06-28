County Commissioner Dumas refuses to approve Solid Waste Committee nominee until residents' concerns heard

The Cincinnati Post

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c10TK_0gOEXjgh00
Commissioner Dumas backs residents against landfill industry influenceThe Cincinnati Post, 2021

But for, the tenacity of Commissioner Stephanie Dumas - with an assist from Commissioner Reece - Driehaus would have successfully planted a Rumpke compliance contractor on the Solid Waste Policy Committee 2 weeks ago. Dumas insisted the nomination be tabled so she could consider letters written by several individuals and nonprofit organizations before voting on the issue.

This week, the commissioners will give an up or down vote, but not until Dumas hears from residents.

At the forefront of the issue is the director of Child Advocacy for Rights & Equity, Inc, (C.A.R.E.).
C.A.R.E. informed the Board of County Commissioners at their June 16th meeting that Driehaus is attempting to appoint a person with a known and pervasive conflict of interest to the Solid Waste Policy Committee. C.A.R.E. asserts that, according to documents from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office presented to the board, that the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office is suborning the commissioners’ violation of law related to this appointment, conflicts of interest, and the Open Meetings and the Public Records Acts. C.A.R.E. claims in their documents that Driehaus’ nominee to the committee is not a representative of “waste generators” as required by statute and has an overwhelming personal, pecuniary interest in the work of the committee.

After Dumas and Reece voted to delay the vote, C.A.R.E. said that Dumas “refused to pick up the trash contractor Driehaus is dumping on the solid waste committee" by appointing an employee of Rumpke to the committee. C.A.R.E. has threatened legal action if the nomination goes forward.

At the meeting of the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners and over the objections of Driehaus, Dumas insisted that “to respect the people who sent the letters,” the motion brought by Commissioner Denise Driehaus to appoint Tony DiPuccio to the Solid Waste Policy Committee be tabled.

Driehaus, the Environmental Services Director Brad Johnson, and the County Assistant Prosecutor, Michael Friedman, all denied that DiPuccio had a conflict of interest and pushed the motion to appoint DiPuccio expeditiously to the Solid Waste Policy Committee despite an outpouring of objections from numerous advocacy groups within the county. DiPuccio sought re-appointment to the Solid Waste Policy Committee as a representative of “institutional, commercial, and industrial generators” of garbage. Policy Committee members asserted that DiPuccio did not meet the required criteria as a “generator” of garbage and that his realm of experience was related to his work representing “landfill operators” who dispose of trash, not “generators” of garbage.

Michael Friedman, Assistant County Prosecutor, representing the commissioners, stated on the record,

I can also say that I spoke with the prosecutor who advises me during the meetings and I just texted, and she confirmed that she saw no conflict there.” (See at 46:45 here. )

However, at a meeting of the Solid Waste Policy Committee on May 13th, on video here, (at 1:00:00), Greg Kesterman, Hamilton County Health Commissioner, brought to the committee’s attention that “one item that did come up … was that Tony (DiPuccio) mentioned that he does do some work with Rumpke on an environmental compliance perspective.”

Kesterman asked Nee Fong Chin, Assistant Hamilton County Prosecutor,

“Is there any concerns from a conflict of interest or anything like that? “

Chin responded,

I would say, yes, .... if Tony is working on anything involving Rumpke …(unintelligible) working with anything from Rumpke, I would ask you (DiPuccio) to abstain from discussions and to abstain from voting, and that way there is no conflict.”

Sue Magness, the representative for the City of Cincinnati on the Solid Waste Committee, rebutted, referring to the other candidate for the position on the committee and reiterating the issue of conflicts of interest and the statutory requirement to represent “generators” of garbage,

She actually works for a company (the Cincinnati Zoo) that generates waste rather than a consultant, engineer... So I think her experience does lend her to this position, better than Tony … But especially now that he is working with Rumpke, I think that since we have a well-qualified alternative who is an institutional generator, that I would recommend Mallory and would like the committee - ”

Chin interrupts Magness,

“Just a general question, Tony are you working with Rumpke right now or your company?”

DiPuccio admits,

“Yes. We work with them on compliance issues.”

For the last year, DiPuccio has never disclosed that he works for Rumpke in any capacity whatsoever, despite deliberating, voting, and obstructing the progress of the Solid Waste Policy Committee to propose rules to regulate his client. Such issues had a direct and immediate impact on his employer, Rumpke. Committee members are required under Ohio law ORC 102.03 - .04, to disclose any potential conflicts of interest they may have involving “close business associates.” Rumpke is a “close business associate” of DiPuccio and he has a direct “pecuniary interest” (financial) in the work of the committee across all issues and matters with few exceptions.

Records obtained indicate that DiPuccio wrote an article about his work with Rumpke as far back as 2010. DiPuccio is a “employee-owner” of the company contracted by Rumpke, so any work the company performs, benefits DiPuccio.

Particularly concerning is that DiPuccio’s company advertises, (para 5)

SCS professionals are available as technical experts and have been admitted as expert witnesses and supported legal counsel in a variety of environmental and regulatory litigation matters."

Rumpke is currently suing the county because they passed rules to regulate the solid waste industry for the first time in county history in December 2021, despite DiPuccio and Chin obstructing the progress of the Solid Waste Policy Committee and the Rules Subcommittee. It is unethical for attorneys to advise the commissioners to put a possible witness against them on the very committee that proposed the action contested.

Up until November, Rumpke also sat on the committee in violation of Ohio law. They only resigned when a lawsuit was threatened by Child Advocacy for Rights & Equity, Inc.

Chin, interrupted Magness and the work of the committee meeting again, soliciting a defense of DiPuccio, “But again, (addressing DiPuccio) you heard what I said about abstaining and voting?”

DiPuccio, “Yes.”

Apparently, Driehaus and Friedman didn’t hear that so well. Both denied any conflict of interest existed during the commissioners’ meeting.

During the committee meeting, Sue Magness tried to invite other committee members to weigh in. Kesterman reminded the committee that only “the 4 statutory” members could vote on the matter: himself, as Health Commissioner, Commissioner Driehaus representing the President of the Board of Commissioners, Stephanie Summerow-Dumas, Sue Magness for the city, and Matt Wahlert, the Colerain Trustee who received $7.5K in campaign contributions from Rumpke.

Another member of the solid waste committee, Karen Hurley, speaking as the Public Interest member, usurped the effort to stymy discussion by non-voting members of the committee, saying,

I would just like to say, I was kind of excited to hear that this person (the candidate from the Zoo) was a waste generator. I really didn’t understand what the position requirements were when this, sorta, came up. And, I’m not sure what waste type Tony was generating (laughter) but, I knew he was at least one step removed from that, creating waste. … That’s kind of an exciting thing (referring to the other nominee. To have a person who is clearly qualified for the position … Having someone from the Zoo) I would think that would be an exciting person to have on the committee...”

The work of the Solid Waste Policy Committee has been contentious for over a year as old members embrace their newly found powers and authority over the solid waste industry while other balk at the changes. Some staff members have been actively advocating for Rumpke representatives to be on the committee, while environmental organizations and minorities are absent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38uIHZ_0gOEXjgh00
Solid Waste Manager, Michelle Balz, uses government account to mislead residents.The Cincinnati Post, June 2022

One staff member, Michelle Balz, Solid Waste Manager, was recently found to have sent messages to constituents devaluing their opposition to the DiPuccio appointment. Balz also used her government social media accounts to tell members of the public that “DiPuccio is not employed by Rumpke” despite his own admission and inviting them to contact her personally by phone (presumably so no record would be created). Earlier in the year, Balz sent out an email blast to most every elected official and many employees in the county claiming that opposition to the status quo were “misrepresenting” themselves and spreading “misinformation”.

Thursday, the commissioners will vote on whether to appoint a paid Rumpke consultant to represent all those dependent on Rumpke to haul and dispose of the trash they generate.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Commissioner Stephanie Summero# Dumas# RUmpke# DiPuccio# garbage

Comments / 1

Published by

Writing the stories not being told in other arenas. Focusing on Action Journalism, meaning news that creates am end response in how you perceive an issue, prompts you to act on the issue, and how to act effectively. "Am I my brother's keeper? The answer is "yes" stupid." I have no idea who was driving the car in front of me with that sticker on their bumper, but those 10 words changed the way I view the world and the part I am bound to play in it. Those 10 words made me ask, "what can I do?" I've been an advocate for over 2 decades and my psyche is centered on how I serve others. Now, I am publishing "Actionable Journalism," hoping to inspire others to step into the wind. The objective is to provoke reader action. Whether that action is changing a mind set or, if I provide enough informational confidence, that readers engage their communities. I seek to provoke the reader to act on the information provided. To trigger them to go beyond passive readership and evolving into an impacted reader. I hope to find 10 words that will inspire others to engage with action-ism.

Cincinnati, OH
801 followers

More from The Cincinnati Post

Hamilton County, OH

Commissioner Dumas hears residents and refuses to allow Rumpke consultant to serve on committee that oversees Rumpke

Commissioner Driehaus appeared by ZOOM to appoint a Rumpke consultant to the committee that oversees Rumpke.ICRC, Hamilton County Commissioners, June 2022. Thursday, Commissioner Driehaus couldn't raise a "2nd" on her motion to confirm the appointment of Tony DiPuccio to the Hamilton County Solid Waste Policy Committee. The motion went down without even a vote despite the county prosecutor's office claiming there is no conflict of interest.

Read full story

"The Late Show on 'Bill Island' " to be filmed, live, in Cincinnati

The Late Show on Bill Island will be filmed before a live audience Saturday, June 25th at the 20th Century Theater in Oakley.The Late Show on Bill Island, LLC. Cincinnati hasn't had the filming of a local TV program here in decades. That's about to change.

Read full story

The Ohio EPA was required to shut down Bond Road landfill decades ago. "Is it collusion or incompetence?"

Ohio EPA had legal notice of Rumpke's inactive status in 2012, but failed to close as law requires.The Cincinnati Post, 2022 (courtesy of Gary Hammerle) The Ohio EPA has Rumpke on the fast track for approval of their latest modification to the Bond Road landfill. The OEPA has allowed Rumpke to categorize “modifications” as mere alterations, attempted to deny Public Hearings, censored residents asking questions, and failed to take action despite violation after violation for years.

Read full story

Cincinnati Earth Day chair threatens environmental group. Advocate asks, "Who the Hell is the Ohio EPA protecting?"

Greater Cincinnati Earth Day event refuses to allow environment group to participate because Rumpke is their sponsor.Greater Cincinnati Earth Day, 2022. The Ditch the Dump community group that opposes the expansion of a landfill in their area due to potential water pollution was threatened via text message by Chuck Lohr, Chair of the Greater Cincinnati Earth Day Celebration after requesting to participate in Earth Day. He writes:

Read full story

Mt. Rumpke 2.0 presenting risks to residents - already.

Sand Run floods with water draining from Mt. Rumpke 2.0The Cincinnati Post, 2022. The torrential rains on Thursday caused significant flooding on Sand Run Road at the entrance to Mt. Rumpke 2.0. Several roads in the tri-state had flooding. The difference is, other roads aren't downhill from a landfill that houses decaying garbage on top of a waste site used by Monsanto, the subject of numerous lawsuits related to toxic materials.

Read full story
5 comments

Super Bowl "Time Out" for schools in Greater Cincinnati; Sam Hubbard Fund to benefit in challenge to earn "Snow Dey"

The Sam Hubbard Foundation to benefit from a challenge between school districts showing their Bengal Pride.Sam Hubbard Foundation. The Southwest Local School District took a desire to earn a "Snow-Dey" for the day after the Bengals compete in the Super Bowl, by meeting a $9,400 goal to raise money to benefit the Sam Hubbard Foundation. The district scored big, raising over $26,000, and is now challenging other school districts to show their Bengal Pride in a friendly competition to raise money for a good cause. The district is challenging other school districts to try to beat them and show their love before Valentines' Day for the Bengals by helping others, also.

Read full story

Rumpke sues Commissioners over historic rules. "Brief is full of garbage"

Rumpke challenges historic passage of rules to regulate the solid waste industry in 333-page lawsuit "filled with garbage".Fox19 News. On the heels of the County Commissioners passing historic rules to regulate the solid waste industry in Hamilton County, Rumpke has filed for an emergency restraining order to prevent the rules from being enforced.

Read full story
2 comments

Dr. Death? Angel of Mercy? Or a serial killer? Ohio doctor accused of killing 25+ presumed terminal patients

Families struggle with end of life decisions.AMN Healthcare Education Services. Is Dr. William Husel another Doctor Death? an Angel of Mercy? a serial killer? - or, is he simply caught in the ethical gray area between "comfort care" and criminal conduct?

Read full story
20 comments

Football: It's good to be a big fish in a small pond - sometimes

Kerry Coombs out at Ohio State, Greater Cincinnati welcomes home its favorite sonRyan Stamos, ScarletandGame.com. Kerry Coombs, formerly head coach at Colerain High School, has been on the coaching DL at Ohio State football for months, stripped of most of his powers this season, and was finally expelled from Ohio State's college football program on January 13th. He was accepted into the coaching lineup at UC today.

Read full story

Energy donors still cashing in millions on HB6 corruption. Consumer paid subsidies end up in legislators' pockets.

Ohio consumers pay out nearly $200 million in HB 6 corrupt legislative bail outs for "Clean Coal"Adapted from Ohio Consumer Council, 2022. The Ohio Consumer Council released information this week on who-got-what from the remnants of the corruption-laden HB 6. One thing's for sure - Ohio consumers got the shaft. The coal shaft, that is. We paid out nearly $200 million in subsidies in just the 2 years since HB 6 was passed to OVEC through fees tacked on to our electric bills. The sole purpose of the subsidies is to keep 2 obsolete, coal-fired energy plants open and eligible for publicly financed subsidies in order to generate hundreds of thousands in revenue to be distributed to shareholders and to be kicked back in donations that benefit politicians - not consumers.

Read full story

Colerain Township trustees to make policy changes that limit traffic solutions for Sovereign neighborhood

Over 50 residents packed the Board of Trustee meeting in September 2019 seeking to stop development.The Cincinnati Post, 2019. In September 2019, Colerain residents from the Sovereign Neighborhood swamped a trustee meeting demanding the elected officials protect their closed neighborhood to development that would turn their neighborhood entrance into a throughway to eliminate congestion on Colerain Avenue.

Read full story
3 comments

Commissioners issue EOY Reviews. Dumas: "We have been working, working, working as a team ... we left no person behind"

Commission President Stephanie Summerow Dumas itemizes accomplishments of 2021Board of CommissionersICRC, Hamilton County Commissioners, January 2022. Commission President Stephanie Summerow Dumas delivered an End of Year Review of the accomplishments of the Board of Commissioners in 2021 at their annual Organizational Meeting.

Read full story

Colerain Trustee Wahlert threatens to throw out resident

Nearly 5 years ago, Colerain Trustees, also, held special meetings, passed rules circumventing public participation.WXIX-TV, FOX 19, August 2017. The first meeting of 2022 began to look a lot like the last meetings of the Colerain Township Trustees in 2017, (Video of August 2017 provided by WXIX-TV, 19 News.) with a denial of public input and threats against residents as the board passed restrictive public meeting rules.

Read full story
4 comments

County Solid Waste Policy Committee gets a shakeup as entity assumes powerful duties assigned by county commissioners

Hamilton County Commissioners Dumas and Driehaus voted to change the role of the Solid Waste Policy Committee.The Cincinnati Post, 2021. The Hamilton County Solid Waste Policy Committee assumes its newfound duties assigned by the county commissioners to review applications to construct, expand, modify, or operate any solid waste facility in the county. What, until December 16th, was reserved exclusively to the Ohio EPA, is now subject to commissioner approval. In the new rules passed last month, those desiring to operate a facility must apply for approval. The first step in that process requires the review and recommendation of the Policy Committee to the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners.

Read full story

Commissioner Dumas disses Deters' threat: "I've been in peril before ... but, I have to do the right thing"

Commissioner Dumas disses Deters' threats; votes to pass landfill rulesClip, You-Tube, Hamilton County. Hamilton County Commissioner Stephanie Summerow Dumas doesn't intimidate easily - even if it's Joe Deters, the county prosecutor making threats.

Read full story
4 comments

2 County Commissioners see eye-to-eye and approve landfill rules due to public outpouring; change the balance of power

Commissioners Driehaus and Dumas see eye to eye on rules for solid waste; pass resolutionHamilton County BoCC, via YouTube. Commissioners Driehaus and Dumas see eye to eye on the need for rules for Rumpke. For the first-time ever, they passed a rule to regulate the solid waste industry at a cram-packed meeting with overflow crowds in the chamber's ante. The rule gives commissioners veto power over the Ohio EPA to decide if any disposal facility is "constructed, modified, expanded, or operated" in the county. It also sets criteria under which the commissioners can deny a facility, such as impact on: property values, odors, litter, local jurisdictions, and recreational activities in the area. (Starting at page 8 of the "rule" link.)

Read full story

Cash from the trash business hauled all over the county found on eve of vote to impose rules to regulate the industry

Poster created by C.A.R.E. which is being circulated on social media.Child Advocacy for Rights & Equity, Inc., 2021. Commissioner Denise Driehaus promised that the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners will vote on whether or not to impose rules on the solid waste industry operating in Hamilton County on Thursday at 1 pm at the Todd Portune Administration Building at a cram-packed board meeting.

Read full story

Mayor Cranley gives Rumpke a committee seat for Christmas and it only cost Rumpke $25K to avert rules ... so they think.

POLITICAL CASH FOR TRASH BUSINESS REALLY STINKS OF CORRUPTIONThe Cincinnati Post, 2021. Something stinks in Hamilton County and it isn't the garbage rotting at Mt. Rumpke. It has the distinct stench of corruption. Eight months of contentious arguing, lies exposed, unethical conduct by the prosecutor (see video at about 2:34:00) obstruction, and recusals wraps up with the removal of an appointee to the Solid Waste Policy Committee by Mayor (and "wannabe" governor) John Cranley, at the request of a representative from Rumpke due to her support of rules to regulate solid waste.

Read full story

As solid waste rule edges toward approval; Cleves, Harrison, and Mt. Healthy throw support behind county commissioners

The Village of Cleves votes to support the county commissioners in the adoption of rules to regulate landfills.The Cincinnati Post, 2021. The Village of Cleves quickly approved a motion last night "supporting the County Commissioners in adopting rules to regulate the solid waste industry in Hamilton County." The council voted unanimously after Child Advocacy for Rights & Equity, Inc. (C.A.R.E.), who proposed the initiative, presented an update on the progress of rule-making to rein in the solid waste industry in the county. Earlier in the week, the cities of Harrison and Mt. Healthy both passed such motions as well.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy