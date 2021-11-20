Cincinnati, OH

"Lulu's," lies and trash-talking before Driehaus sets date to adopt landfill rules and protect residents

The Cincinnati Post

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bhFIa_0d1hBFX300
Commissioner Denise Driehaus commits to adopting landfill rules by December 16thThe Cincinnati Post, 2021

Commissioner Denise Driehaus set a final date of December 16th for the adoption of rules applicable to any solid waste (garbage) facilities seeking to "construct, expand, modify, or operate" within Hamilton County, requiring them to first apply to, and receive approval from, the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners. This rule essentially gives the commissioners veto power over any decision by the Ohio EPA granting landfill PTIs (Permits to Install) and provides county residents, businesses, and the environment a broader level of protection from the negative impact of landfills.

Lulu

Prior to Driehaus determining a timeline, Tim Mara, retired attorney and a representative of Oxbow, Inc., a wetlands nonprofit operating in SW Hamilton County and Indiana, provided public comments at the Solid Waste Policy Committee meeting this week, "L.U.L.U., Locally Unwanted Land Use - if there ever was a LULU, it's a landfill. It's the LULU of LULUs." Mara continued (see video),

The rules you are considering... give us an extra layer of protection from LULUs. The timing of the adoption of rules is critical... They (any landfill operator) can apply - any day. They control when they apply. It's important that you adopt the rules immediately, or soon (if you want the rules to apply to proposed expansions).

Next was Kurt Grossman, attorney and former candidate for city council, proving he earned his endorsement from the Sierra Club, speaking before the committee,

I'm here, mostly, to just encourage you not to fail in what we need to do to protect all of us. ... I think it is important to have rules so that there's a body, beyond just the minimum standards of the EPA, to be sure to protect our community.

And, that's where the professionalism and civility ended and the trash-talking ensued.

Trash-talking.

Tony DiPuccio, a representative on behalf of trash generators on the Policy Committee and chair of the subcommittee, nominated by Larry Riddle of Rumpke, gave his rendition of the progress of the subcommittee established to develop rules for consideration by the Policy Committee that would eventually make its way as recommendations to the Board of Commissioners for adoption. DiPuccio stated,

We had just 2 meetings and we've barely scratched the surface as far as I'm concerned on educating ourselves...

DiPuccio made no mention that the 2 other subcommittee members, Sue Mangess coordinator for the City of Cincinnati Recycling and Robert Gedert, the public member, had proposed a comprehensive rule. He made no mention of the contentious exchanges and his refusal to even discuss the proposed rule. Gedert picked up where DiPuccio stopped, " With no disrespect to Tony, we did submit some rules we had developed..."

DiPuccio became immediately agitated and interrupted Gedert, stuttering excitedly, "I -I - I'd like to clarify that, you submitted that." He stated, correctly, that he had only gotten the proposal hours before the meeting. Then, escalating the discussion,

I didn't agree to that! You threw them across the table?" gesturing a sweeping motion with his hand, "and it was determined that we had to put them into the record. But, there has been no acceptance."

Gedert attempted to deflect the angry tone and went on to explain that he wished to propose the rule (for the third time in as many meetings without action). He explained that the majority of the subcommittee supported the proposed rule, they had attempted to have a discussion but were shut down, that the proposal was submitted to the subcommittee and that he'd like to move forward either address the proposal now and vote on it or schedule it for an emergency meeting, "on a fast track."

Greg Kesterman, Health Commissioner for Hamilton County, and the consummate professional, expressed concerns that not everyone on the subcommittee had seen the proposal and asked that the subcommittee reconvene so his staff could take part and have a better public vetting of the proposal. Magness defended her actions within the subcommittee, explaining that they attempted to discuss the rules, but were cut off and told by legal counsel, Nee Fong Chin from the county prosecutor's office, that they could not discuss it until legally vetted (Chin was incorrect in issuing this advice.)

(That meeting was very contentious and you can read about it here in an article entitled, Obstruction: What they didn't want you to see... and watch embedded videos)

After the temperament of the meeting cooled a bit, DiPuccio jumped back in with his coarse tone,

Apparently, Sue and Bob 'went off' and created these rules ... there was no substantial discussion on these -- I don't even call them rules, I call them a document. ... To say there was a discussion on it is completely ludicrous. (From the audience the C.A.R.E. representative stated, "You wouldn't allow it, you wouldn't allow it! She (pointing to Chin) stopped them.) The whole process of you bringing this document was that your two went off and created it and... then you throw them out... and I didn't get to see it the morning of and I'm expected to be coherent about it..."

At this point, the discussion has devolved into false accusations and incorrect claims about what happened at the meeting (see above link "here" for embedded videos)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ArIGJ_0d1hBFX300
Larry Riddle, Karen Hurley, Bob Gedert, and Sue Mangess discussing rules at the Solid Waste Policy Committee MeetingThe Cincinnati Post, 2021

Gedert responds to DiPuccio's calculated manipulation of what occurred, stating, "We were asked not to discuss it. We were asked -- by you -- not to discuss the document! " Gedert continues to defend the truth of what happened,

I was prepared to go through it (the proposal) line by line and discuss it. I expected to. And you asked us not to do so.

In fact, DiPuccio didn't ask them not to discuss it, Gedert and Mangess, a majority of the subcommittee, was told by both DiPuccio and Chin, they weren't allowed to discuss it, claiming proposals had to be legally vetted before any such discussions - which is untrue. It was a "deny and delay" tactic that has corrupted the rules process for the last 8 months and continues.

DiPuccio went forward reiterating his claims, afforded by the county prosecutor's office, that the subcommittee must have all proposals legally reviewed prior to any discussions. Then DiPuccio attacked them personally, and attacked their professional experience and credibility, "Sue and Bob, I don't know how many siting processes you've been to. I don't know how many actual, real permits you have gone through -"

To which Gedert responds in his defense, "At least a dozen for me."

DiPuccio quipped back at him, "which are those, Bob?"

"I am not here to be interviewed," asserts, "but, at least a dozen."

DiPuccio slaps back, "I doubt that," challenging Gedert's truthfulness.

Karen Hurly, another Policy Committee member, pops up in her chair obviously shocked by the attack as gasps were heard in the audience. The C.A.R.E. representative states audibly from the audience, "This bullying has to stop." Heads turned. Nervous giggles shocked by the nastiness of DiPuccio to a fellow committee member. DiPuccio abruptly stops his attack and says, "I'm sorry. I'm going to stop right there." Then proceeds to use "transparency" as his excuse for conduct when he knew very well that he had blocked any discussion of the proposed rule last week and with his behavior the remainder of the committee allowed him to block an honest dialogue this week.

Rumpke's nominee has done a great job at preventing a rule that is supported by a majority of the subcommittee and a majority of the policy committee from being passed - again.

Deny and Delay.

Lies.

On that note. Why not just throw some lies on the table and see who buys it?

Before new untruths or half-truths were presented to the Policy Committee, Karen Hurley felt compelled to give her eye-witness account of what actually happened at the prior meeting. With much exasperation in her voice, she levied the facts of what really happened, appearing desperate to set the record straight.

I came to the subcommittee meeting because... I wanted to hear the discussion of these proposed rules. I was quite upset when all discussion was closed down! And the prosecutor's representative had to go out , even, and get a ruling on whether they (referring to the poropsed rule) could be shared with Tony (DiPuccio). It was like a whole controversy about whether these papers can be shared with anybody. ...(they concluded) as long as they were marked as 'draft' they could be declared a public record and they could be shared. ...but it was the end of the meeting.
It wasn't that Sue and Bob did not want discussion, they did want discussion! They weren't trying ... to ram these through. ...
Tony, I would say your demeanor at that subcommittee when you were caught just trying to close everything down and you announced that you didn't even believe that maybe rules were necessary.
So, it was a very contentious meeting. ... the object ... of the subcommittee ... - discussing potential rules - never could happen, not because they never wanted it, but because it got closed down. ... There should be recriminations for bad intent along the way.

As 1 set of lies was disproven by a very credible source, not to mention it's on video, another pack of lies were put forth. This time, not by Rumpke's mouthpiece, but by Larry Riddle and "Billy" Rumpke III, themselves.

Repeatedly, committee members expressed their concerns that the residents in SW Hamilton County would, again, be laden with the burden of another ever-growing landfill, the likes of "Mt. Rumpke" in Colerain Township, if they did not act immediately to implement rules to protect them and give the commissioners the final say in how big of a burden Hamilton County residents and environment would bear to be the trash dumping site for all the other counties in the region. They asked Rumpke if they had immediate plans to file for another PTI, or if they would agree to wait to file a PTI until the rule-making process is over.

Larry Riddle of Rumpke responded, "From an urgency standpoint...As far as I know, we have nothing pending to drop off at the EPA's door. ... There is no sense or need for a sense of urgency."

It depends on what the meaning of "pending" is.

Kesterman, however, cautioned that Rumpke's plans were "eminent",

Just in the interest of making sure everyone's on the same page with what Rumpke's plans are: my understanding is that Rumpke's plans for the Bond Road site, in the relative(ly) near future, beginning sometime next year, is to make an addition of 82 acres to the landfill... There is a plan to expand the site. It's not on the table yet, but it is coming.

After hearing both answers, Karen Hurley appears to share the conclusion of the room on who to believe, "We have to proceed as if the worst case is true. ... So, we have to keep this process moving."

At the county commissioner's meeting on Thursday, Commissioner Driehaus updated her fellow commissioners that rules will be coming down the block and are planned to be proposed and adopted by the Board of Commissioners by December 16th.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Writing the stories not being told in other arenas. Focusing on Action Journalism, meaning news that creates am end response in how you perceive an issue, prompts you to act on the issue, and how to act effectively. "Am I my brother's keeper? The answer is "yes" stupid." I have no idea who was driving the car in front of me with that sticker on their bumper, but those 10 words changed the way I view the world and the part I am bound to play in it. Those 10 words made me ask, "what can I do?" I've been an advocate for over 2 decades and my psyche is centered on how I serve others. Now, I am publishing "Actionable Journalism," hoping to inspire others to step into the wind. The objective is to provoke reader action. Whether that action is changing a mind set or, if I provide enough informational confidence, that readers engage their communities. I seek to provoke the reader to act on the information provided. To trigger them to go beyond passive readership and evolving into an impacted reader. I hope to find 10 words that will inspire others to engage with action-ism.

Cincinnati, OH
429 followers

More from The Cincinnati Post

Hamilton County, OH

County staff sabotages efforts for public support as County Commissioners set date for landfill rules - on the record

Driehaus gives firm deadline to pass landfill rules as December 16th.As adapted from ICRC, November 17, 2021. The county commissioners formalized their intent to have rules relating to landfills passed by the December 16th commissioners' meeting despite their staff at the Department of Environmental Services sending out an email earlier in the week claiming that no such proposal was being considered in order to discredit the organization that proposed this project to create rules and to prevent local jurisdictions from supporting the measure. The email stated:

Read full story
2 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Alarming ruling from Appellate Court: Colerain might need to pay up

Jim Delp sparks attention regarding false alarms in Colerain Township.Andrew Sparks as provided to the Cincinnati Enquirer, 2019. The First District Court of Appeals sounded the alarm on fees charged residents and businesses for registration of security equipment services and false alarms in its ruling November 15th against the City of Cincinnati. The court sent the case back to the trial court, Judge Ghiz, to ascertain how much money the City of Cincinnati owes its residents for charging an illegal tax. Colerain Township has the same program and needs to pony up the cash to return to their residents, as well.

Read full story
1 comments
Hamilton County, OH

Obstruction: What they didn't want you to see as the Rules Subcommittee tries to propose first rule

The Hamilton County Rules Subcommittee chair and legal counsel attempt to block release of proposed ruleThe Cincinnati Post. Tony DiPuccio, chair of the Solid Waste, Rules Subcommittee and appointed counsel, Nee Fong Chin, from the county prosecutor's office, were successful at preventing any discussion of a proposed rule to regulate the solid waste (garbage) industry in Hamilton County, Ohio, this week. Both wanted to keep the proposed rule secret. They lost that battle, in the end, but succeeded in quashing any discussion or formal actions to move the rule to the next step for adoption.

Read full story
Hamilton County, OH

Landfill Rules Subcommittee Update for Hamilton County

Rumpke donates $16K to campaigns to take over township board and head off work of Solid Waste SubcommitteeThe Cincinnati Post, adapted, 2021. On the heels of Rumpke dumping $16K into a Colerain township campaign in hopes of preventing regulation of the trash industry, the Hamilton County Solid Waste Subcommittee is set to meet and vote on rules for the industry this month. The subcommittee will meet on November 10th, at noon, at the Environmental Services Department in Clifton.

Read full story
1 comments
Cincinnati, OH

"Rumpke Township": township owned due to indebted candidates

With all the money Rumpke donated to a quorum of township trustees, you may as well call it Rumpke TownshipThe Cincinnati Post, 2021. Novice candidate, Cathy Ulrich, recruited to unseat incumbent "Raj" Rajagopal, won her race handily. Dan Unger, another incumbent, secured his second term in the election. Both were the endorsed Republicans, as determined by the Colerain Central Committee who sought the ousting of Rajagopal in a vendetta and to regain township political control. Instead, Rumpke beat them all out.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Fake Democratic slate distributed at polls

Fake slate passed out at polls in CincinnatiCincinnati.com, Provided, 2021. Well, as if there wasn't enough confusion in this year's election in Cincinnati politics - someone threw a fake Democratic Slate on the table and drew a lot of attention.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Survivor: Cincinnati Political Series

As Cincinnati voters prepared for a political race, an episode of Survivor broke out.The Cincinnati Post, 2021. If your head is swimming because you don't know what slate you are supposed to be backing for city council - you're not alone. With over 30 candidates running, nobody really knows which, if any, endorsed slate is going to serve your political interests. However, we can see little tribes separating into alliances, more like an episode of Survivor than Cincinnati politics. It's hard to tell which ones should have a seat on the council or who should get the idol and which ones should be snuffed out by voters.

Read full story
Hamilton County, OH

"Cash-for-Trash": Is Rumpke buying votes in township trustee races; Ulrich and Unger each cashing in $8K checks

Does Rumpke "own" your township trustee candidate?. Rumpke dumping $16K in trustee "Cash-for-Trash" campaignsLifestyles Fstas, Australia, 2015. Rumpke has now invested at least $16K in the Colerain Township trustee race, donating another $8K to a current trustee, Dan Unger. That's about as much that was spent by all candidates in the 2016 trustee race.

Read full story
2 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Rules subcommittee for landfill oversight moves up meeting date

Rumpke proceeds with demolishing asbestos laid home on Sand Run Road for landfillThe Cincinnati Post, 2021. Thanks to the efforts of our Board of Commissioners, residents dodged a poison pill that got lodged in our throats of progress when the Rules Subcommittee scheduled their meeting date for after Thanksgiving. Since the Solid Waste Policy Committee only meets every 2 months, this meant that the earliest that any action could occur would be mid-January. This would not bode well for those opposing expansion of the Whitewater landfill whether for environmental concerns or for quality of life matters. The objective of the subcommittee was to pose basic, first round rules that gave the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners the authority to oversee, limit, approve or deny any landfill operation within the county jurisdiction. The commissioners are attempting to get broad consensus on what, exactly, that looks like in rules form. At the commissioners urging and the support of 3 members of the Solid Waste Policy Committee, a subcommittee was formed to draft proposals on such rules.

Read full story
Colerain Township, OH

"It's coming from inside the house" the scary reality of Colerain Township's problems becomes starkly apparent

The problem in Colerain isn't the residents; it's the in house administration and leadershipModified from All Events promo 2002. Six resignations in 4 years from the top 3 leadership posts in Colerain Township reveals, the problems are in-house, not with residents.

Read full story
4 comments
Hamilton County, OH

Criteria for constructing/expanding landfills proposed; Rules Subcommittee to consider Lutz proposal

Solid Waste Rules Subcommittee meeting, discussing rules that give the county veto power over the Ohio EpaThe Cincinnati Post. The biggest step forward toward approval of landfill rules didn't happen during the subcommittee meeting Friday. It happened when Sharon Lutz, the "public perspective" advisor on the subcommittee, grabbed the bull by the horns and drafted her own proposal for how to secure the future of Whitewater Township and Hamilton County. Lutz spent the week since being appointed to the subcommittee researching the options, bending the ears of professionals in the field of environmental causes and legal drafting, and untold numbers of residents in order to form a proposal that was viable, addressed the concerns of every faction and accomplished the need for county oversight of landfill operations and development.

Read full story
Hamilton County, OH

Commissioners finally hear long-delayed briefing on Rumpke rules; Commissioner Reece calls out the "misinformation"

Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece stares down landfill issueIntercommunity Cable Regulatory Commission. ICRC. Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece cut through all the muck of "deny and delay" and got straight to the point at the staff briefing meeting on landfills Tuesday. Reece gave the staff firm and direct marching orders:

Read full story

Ulrich campaign getting rich from Rumpke donations

Rumpke is hauling in tons of campaign cash into Colerain Township trustee race.(Mahoney Performance Institute.) There’s plenty of political mite and money being strewn like garbage down the Colerain Strip this election season. There are huge competing signs most everywhere an eye can see. Surprised there isn’t a sign on top of Mount Rumpke considering they donated a brash $8,000 to the campaign of 1 candidate. That's more money than the other 3 candidates have raised combined. The Colerain trustee race is setting records in campaign donations.

Read full story
5 comments
Hamilton County, OH

Whitewater resident named to landfill rules subcommittee

Sharon Pope Lutz was appointed to landfill rules subcommittee. Lutz owns Green Acres Canoe and is a member of Oxbow and Rivers Unlimited(Sharon Lutz) Thanks to all the people who sent emails demanding environmental and public representation, the Hamilton County Department of Environmental Services broke down and appointed Sharon Pope Lutz to the subcommittee created to propose rules related to the operations and siting of landfills in the county.

Read full story
Hamilton County, OH

County Environmental Services is tap dancing around Open Meetings and Public Records law to usurp public participation

Hamilton County Solid Waste: Where the Sun don't Shine. Hamilton County Solid Waste: Where the Sun don't Shine.State of Ohio, Attorney General, Sunshine Laws. The Ohio Public Records Act is a beautiful thing. It truly shines sunlight on what's really going on.

Read full story
Harrison, OH

City of Harrison votes for Constitutional Convention - as if.

Harrison City Council takes vote to propose Constitutional Convention of the States - as if.ICRC-TV Just posturing or a real possibility? If history tells the story, the vote was just for show because they already knows it's not going anywhere. (Yes, it's an election year for city council.) It didn't get any interest from the Ohio state legislature in 2015, and it didn't even move out of committee in 2019 when introduced again. In fact, the record indicates that it was never given a second thought when assigned to a committee under the 133rd Ohio Assembly.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Bearcats take down Temple to justify its # 5 ranking

Gary Richard Schatz is a freelance sports writer who covers Cincinnati, college and high school sports.Cincinnati Sports News and Commentary. Gary Richard Schatz, Full of Schatz Blogspot.

Read full story
Colerain Township, OH

Northwest Local School District shuts down 2 buses due to lack of drivers - candidate breaks silence on bussing issues

Monica Bowles, candidate for NWLSD Board of Education, speaks up for students without bus service.Friends of Monica Bowles. Students who ride bus numbers 89 or 69 got an extra day off school today. Due to bus driver shortages occurring across the region, the Northwest Local School District (NWLSD) had to give the students a pass on attending classes while they figure out how to solve the problem. "They should have thought ahead," says Monica Bowles, a candidate for the school board. Bowles is the only person speaking up publicly for students and getting the information out to parents, including the district.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Cultural issues may be biggest challenge in Archdiocese reducing NW-suburban Cincinnati parishes from 17 to 7 parishes

.............................................Cultural issues may be the biggest hurdle in church consolidations.Mother of Christ Catholic Church. The northwestern suburbs of Cincinnati will lose 10 parishes in the next few years due to the Beacons of Light restructuring of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati undertaken in earnest this week with the announcement of "parish families". These parish families, being between 1 and 11 parishes combined, must determine within a couple of years, which of the parishes will survive after full consolidation of the parish families.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy