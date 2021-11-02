Fake Democratic slate distributed at polls

Fake slate passed out at polls in Cincinnati Cincinnati.com, Provided, 2021

All's fair in love, war... and politics?

Well, as if there wasn't enough confusion in this year's election in Cincinnati politics - someone threw a fake Democratic Slate on the table and drew a lot of attention.

The Garry campaign distributed its own slate of candidates and distributed them at the polls. When called out on the fake slate, Garry apologized and ceased distributing the document. Eight hours too late for the other candidates. Garry claims the document was not approved and was caused by a rogue campaign worker.

This isn't the first time a candidate has hijacked a party slate leaflet. Greg Insco, the hokie Colerain Township trustee better known for his antics than any constructive governance, tried it in 2016. And it worked!

What's more, while the Republican Party filed a complaint against Insco for the faux slate distribution, he was exonerated of wrongdoing

. The ruling was that the Republican Party did not own the rights to the pink paper, slate design.

Insco served 1 term. That was enough. Coincidentally, he ran as a stunt to promote himself as a contestant on Survivor. He walked across the country attempting to draw attention to himself and be cast in the role. That wasn't as successful. He won office and failed to get on the show. Right now, Insco is again attempting to walk across the country in an effort to finally be cast on Survivor.

It was all a big joke.

While the casting director didn't fall for his stunts - the voters in Colerain did.

Well have a few hours left before we know if Brian Garry's stunt helps or hurts him.