Cincinnati, OH

Criteria for constructing/expanding landfills proposed; Rules Subcommittee to consider Lutz proposal

The Cincinnati Post

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dQq89_0cbUGBvB00
Solid Waste Rules Subcommittee meeting, discussing rules that give the county veto power over the Ohio EpaThe Cincinnati Post

The biggest step forward toward approval of landfill rules didn't happen during the subcommittee meeting Friday. It happened when Sharon Lutz, the "public perspective" advisor on the subcommittee, grabbed the bull by the horns and drafted her own proposal for how to secure the future of Whitewater Township and Hamilton County. Lutz spent the week since being appointed to the subcommittee researching the options, bending the ears of professionals in the field of environmental causes and legal drafting, and untold numbers of residents in order to form a proposal that was viable, addressed the concerns of every faction and accomplished the need for county oversight of landfill operations and development.

The Rules Subcommittee has been charged with proposing rules for the adoption by the county commissioners. The plan is for the subcommittee to propose rules to the main Policy Committee. The Solid Waste Policy Committee will review, debate, and vote on which rules to move forward to the Board of County Commissioners. The county commissioners plan to hold public hearings to get the pulse of residents, make adjustments as they deem appropriate, and then vote on whether to pass the new rules promulgated for the first time in Hamilton County history.

The primary rule to be considered is whether or not to require every landfill operator to gain approval from the commissioners, as well as, from the Ohio EPA, in order to construct, modify, expand or operate a landfill. It appears that the Board of Commissioners is fully in support of such a rule. It is a power vested in every district to the head of the jurisdiction. Most jurisdictions have been exercising this power and established a process for it, nearly 20 years ago.

Not in Hamilton County.

Nobody can explain why the county has never acted on the powers vested in them considering they have the 6th largest landfill in the country in their backyard. For over a decade, Colerain residents have begged for intervention by the county Solid Waste Policy Committee. The last time the issue was brought up was in January 2000. Colerain refused to ratify the district plan because there were no rules to restrict the location - known as siting - of landfills. County Administrator Jeff Alutto was the director for the solid waste policy committee at that time. Alutto has been well aware that the commissioners had the power to make rules. However, he remained silent to the fact for the last 6 months, allowing a bitter dispute to rage over whether the commissioners had such authority under law.

Despite Colerain residents protesting the expansion, time and time again, the solid waste manager, Michelle Balz, insisted there was no remedy to stop these expansions. Colerain has been saddled with the burden of not just all the county's waste, but garbage being dumped on this township from all the surrounding districts and as far away as Illinois, for decades.

In March this year, Child Advocacy for Rights & Equity, Inc., discovered the body of law that gave the commissioners the authority to establish rules and to either approve or deny any prospect to create or alter a landfill operation. Upon presentation to the solid waste manager and director, C.A.R.E. experienced significant opposition wherein the staff insisted she was not reading the law properly. Having the law on their side and the example of other neighboring districts who had implemented that law over a decade ago, dug their heels in and made lots of enemies. C.A.R.E. described the opposition to her proposition as "horrible" and "abusive," but C.A.R.E. was really shaken to ITS core when learning through a public record's request that staff members were receiving "opposition research" from Rumpke to paint the organization as a gadfly and her assertions as unfounded.

"It took us 6 months of research and a steely heart to withstand the opposition to rulemaking," that immediately included a dismissive attitude from the board of commissioners due to staff influence. Once granted permission to do a 30-minute presentation to the board, the permission was withdrawn and has never been permitted since

Recently, the solid waste manager did a presentation before the commissioners. Commissioner Reece pointed out that, obviously, based upon the statute, "we have the authority to do this ... yet we've been telling the public we don't." Reece went on to insist that the solid waste management team make the subcommittee meetings public, to put it on zoom to be accessible, to establish a timeline, to finally obtain a valid legal opinion, and to permit the public to have input into any meetings on this issue.

While these provisions helped significantly with being open and transparent, the first meeting of the subcommittee was unproductive. The meeting lacked structure and no progress was made, although a lot of venting on the personal interests of attendees occurred. Sharon Lutz had intended to introduce a measure to create the first, and necessary, rule for the commissioners recommending they pass an application and county permitting process. However, there was so much back and forth, that when Lutz asked if this was approved, she was led to believe that the county had already passed such rule and that they were moving forward with the factors the commissioners can consider when making a decision whether to approve or deny any particular landfill. Lutz was a strong voice advocating on the environmental issues, particularly clean water, as to factors to be considered by the county. Lutz then dropped her proposal on the subcommittee at the end of the meeting, making it the first issue on the agenda for the next meeting. She gave them a lot to think about.

The chair of the committee, Tony Dipuccio, who was nominated by Rumpke's representative, scheduled the next subcommittee meeting for more than a month later. Not the expeditious process Commissioner Reece was insisting on. This made Rumpke - and staff - happy because it continued the "deny and delay" strategy that had been going on for 6 months. Rumpke's objective is to prevent a proposal like Lutz's from making it to the floor and running out the clock so that Rumpke receives their permits from the Ohio EPA before the higher standards by the county are approved.

This was a huge win for Rumpke.

Others, including some subcommittee members, some staff, and 2 nonprofits have raised protests on the timing and asked that the commissioners to direct the subcommittee to reconvene, again, before the next Policy Committee meeting in mid-November instead of after.

We are waiting for the county's response.

Below, is the comprehensive proposal submitted by Sharon Lutz, specifying the factors to be part and parcel of the rule that initiates a dual County- Ohio EPA approval process being mandated before any person can construct, modify, or expand any landfill / solid waste facility. In other words, Lutz's proposal would give the county veto power over the Ohio EPA in their ability to permit a landfill structure. Lutz did a great job representing a broad array of concerns in compiling the proposal. It has been described by outside attorneys as, "laudable" work. Lutz distributed her proposal after the meeting, giving all the subcommittee members something to think about while awaiting the commissioners' decision on whether to direct the subcommittee to reconvene immediately instead of permitting the "deny and delay" games to continue.

The only thing to be on the next meeting's agenda at this time is Lutz's proposal.

Tell us what other factors you think should be added or removed from the 16 criteria proposed.

Below is the full text of the proposal.

PROPOSED EMPOWERING RULES

The board of county commissioners, directors of the Hamilton County Solid Waste District, hereby exercise its authority under ORC 343.01 (G) and 3734.53 (C), to adopt, publish, and enforce rules governing solid waste facilities and the maintenance, protection, and use of solid waste collection, storage, disposal, transfer, recycling, processing and resource recovery facilities within the district and requiring the submission of general plans and specifications for the construction, enlargement, or modification of any such facility for review, and approval, as complying with the Hamilton County Solid Waste Management Plan, and the Board shall not approve the construction or modification to any solid waste facility in the district where the construction, modification or operation shall not adequately demonstrate to the Board that the construction or modification and subsequent operation of the proposed Solid Waste Facility, resource recovery facilities, waste-to-energy facilities, or other facilities that manage solid waste, that will:

1. Not have a detrimental impact on waters, streams, creeks, and aquifers (with water monitoring).

2. Be installed, operated, and maintained to be harmonious and appropriate in appearance and use with the existing or intended character of the area.

3. Be consistent with the goals, objectives, projections, and strategies contained in the Plan Update.

4. Not be detrimental to the economic welfare of the community.

5. Not involve the excessive production of traffic, noise, smoke, fumes, or odors that may interfere with the rights of other residents or businesses.

6. Not result in the destruction, loss, or damage to a natural, scenic, or historic feature or tourist activity.

7. Not adversely affect property values within the surrounding community.

8. Not adversely affect financing for the implementation of the Plan Update.

9. Be adequately served by essential public facilities and services.

10. Not create excessive additional requirements at public cost for public facilities or services.

11. Not have vehicular approaches to the property that create interference with traffic or change the designation of a road.

12. Not have a detrimental impact on the health, safety, or preservation of plant or animal life forms.

13. Not have a detrimental impact on environmental justice in siting new and expanded landfills.

14. Not permit the receipt in the district of wastes wherein adequate home recycling bins are not provided to each residence.

15. Not permit the open face of a landfill to exceed (fill-in-the-blank) acres for active dumping and wherein the open face is covered outside of operational hours which shall be limited to those times necessary to conduct business and during normal business hours when feasible.

16. Be in the best interests of the district, residents, and businesses

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Writing the stories not being told in other arenas. Focusing on Action Journalism, meaning news that creates am end response in how you perceive an issue, prompts you to act on the issue, and how to act effectively. "Am I my brother's keeper? The answer is "yes" stupid." I have no idea who was driving the car in front of me with that sticker on their bumper, but those 10 words changed the way I view the world and the part I am bound to play in it. Those 10 words made me ask, "what can I do?" I've been an advocate for over 2 decades and my psyche is centered on how I serve others. Now, I am publishing "Actionable Journalism," hoping to inspire others to step into the wind. The objective is to provoke reader action. Whether that action is changing a mind set or, if I provide enough informational confidence, that readers engage their communities. I seek to provoke the reader to act on the information provided. To trigger them to go beyond passive readership and evolving into an impacted reader. I hope to find 10 words that will inspire others to engage with action-ism.

Cincinnati, OH
370 followers

More from The Cincinnati Post

Cincinnati, OH

Survivor: Cincinnati Political Series

As Cincinnati voters prepared for a political race, an episode of Survivor broke out.The Cincinnati Post, 2021. If your head is swimming because you don't know what slate you are supposed to be backing for city council - you're not alone. With over 30 candidates running, nobody really knows which, if any, endorsed slate is going to serve your political interests. However, we can see little tribes separating into alliances, more like an episode of Survivor than Cincinnati politics. It's hard to tell which ones should have a seat on the council or who should get the idol and which ones should be snuffed out by voters.

Read full story
Hamilton County, OH

"Cash-for-Trash": Is Rumpke buying votes in township trustee races; Ulrich and Unger each cashing in $8K checks

Does Rumpke "own" your township trustee candidate?. Rumpke dumping $16K in trustee "Cash-for-Trash" campaignsLifestyles Fstas, Australia, 2015. Rumpke has now invested at least $16K in the Colerain Township trustee race, donating another $8K to a current trustee, Dan Unger. That's about as much that was spent by all candidates in the 2016 trustee race.

Read full story
2 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Rules subcommittee for landfill oversight moves up meeting date

Rumpke proceeds with demolishing asbestos laid home on Sand Run Road for landfillThe Cincinnati Post, 2021. Thanks to the efforts of our Board of Commissioners, residents dodged a poison pill that got lodged in our throats of progress when the Rules Subcommittee scheduled their meeting date for after Thanksgiving. Since the Solid Waste Policy Committee only meets every 2 months, this meant that the earliest that any action could occur would be mid-January. This would not bode well for those opposing expansion of the Whitewater landfill whether for environmental concerns or for quality of life matters. The objective of the subcommittee was to pose basic, first round rules that gave the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners the authority to oversee, limit, approve or deny any landfill operation within the county jurisdiction. The commissioners are attempting to get broad consensus on what, exactly, that looks like in rules form. At the commissioners urging and the support of 3 members of the Solid Waste Policy Committee, a subcommittee was formed to draft proposals on such rules.

Read full story
Colerain Township, OH

"It's coming from inside the house" the scary reality of Colerain Township's problems becomes starkly apparent

The problem in Colerain isn't the residents; it's the in house administration and leadershipModified from All Events promo 2002. Six resignations in 4 years from the top 3 leadership posts in Colerain Township reveals, the problems are in-house, not with residents.

Read full story
4 comments
Hamilton County, OH

Commissioners finally hear long-delayed briefing on Rumpke rules; Commissioner Reece calls out the "misinformation"

Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece stares down landfill issueIntercommunity Cable Regulatory Commission. ICRC. Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece cut through all the muck of "deny and delay" and got straight to the point at the staff briefing meeting on landfills Tuesday. Reece gave the staff firm and direct marching orders:

Read full story

Ulrich campaign getting rich from Rumpke donations

Rumpke is hauling in tons of campaign cash into Colerain Township trustee race.(Mahoney Performance Institute.) There’s plenty of political mite and money being strewn like garbage down the Colerain Strip this election season. There are huge competing signs most everywhere an eye can see. Surprised there isn’t a sign on top of Mount Rumpke considering they donated a brash $8,000 to the campaign of 1 candidate. That's more money than the other 3 candidates have raised combined. The Colerain trustee race is setting records in campaign donations.

Read full story
5 comments
Hamilton County, OH

Whitewater resident named to landfill rules subcommittee

Sharon Pope Lutz was appointed to landfill rules subcommittee. Lutz owns Green Acres Canoe and is a member of Oxbow and Rivers Unlimited(Sharon Lutz) Thanks to all the people who sent emails demanding environmental and public representation, the Hamilton County Department of Environmental Services broke down and appointed Sharon Pope Lutz to the subcommittee created to propose rules related to the operations and siting of landfills in the county.

Read full story
Hamilton County, OH

County Environmental Services is tap dancing around Open Meetings and Public Records law to usurp public participation

Hamilton County Solid Waste: Where the Sun don't Shine. Hamilton County Solid Waste: Where the Sun don't Shine.State of Ohio, Attorney General, Sunshine Laws. The Ohio Public Records Act is a beautiful thing. It truly shines sunlight on what's really going on.

Read full story
Harrison, OH

City of Harrison votes for Constitutional Convention - as if.

Harrison City Council takes vote to propose Constitutional Convention of the States - as if.ICRC-TV Just posturing or a real possibility? If history tells the story, the vote was just for show because they already knows it's not going anywhere. (Yes, it's an election year for city council.) It didn't get any interest from the Ohio state legislature in 2015, and it didn't even move out of committee in 2019 when introduced again. In fact, the record indicates that it was never given a second thought when assigned to a committee under the 133rd Ohio Assembly.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Bearcats take down Temple to justify its # 5 ranking

Gary Richard Schatz is a freelance sports writer who covers Cincinnati, college and high school sports.Cincinnati Sports News and Commentary. Gary Richard Schatz, Full of Schatz Blogspot.

Read full story
Colerain Township, OH

Northwest Local School District shuts down 2 buses due to lack of drivers - candidate breaks silence on bussing issues

Monica Bowles, candidate for NWLSD Board of Education, speaks up for students without bus service.Friends of Monica Bowles. Students who ride bus numbers 89 or 69 got an extra day off school today. Due to bus driver shortages occurring across the region, the Northwest Local School District (NWLSD) had to give the students a pass on attending classes while they figure out how to solve the problem. "They should have thought ahead," says Monica Bowles, a candidate for the school board. Bowles is the only person speaking up publicly for students and getting the information out to parents, including the district.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Cultural issues may be biggest challenge in Archdiocese reducing NW-suburban Cincinnati parishes from 17 to 7 parishes

.............................................Cultural issues may be the biggest hurdle in church consolidations.Mother of Christ Catholic Church. The northwestern suburbs of Cincinnati will lose 10 parishes in the next few years due to the Beacons of Light restructuring of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati undertaken in earnest this week with the announcement of "parish families". These parish families, being between 1 and 11 parishes combined, must determine within a couple of years, which of the parishes will survive after full consolidation of the parish families.

Read full story
2 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Authentic German cuisine, not chili cook-off, on menu at Donauschwaben Society

This weekend is the "most authentic" German Oktoberfest in the region at Donauschwaben in Colerain.Donauschwaben Society. The Donauschwaben Society of Cincinnati is not breaking from their traditional authentic German cuisine and hosting a "chili cook-off" this year despite a false advertising campaign by candidate for Colerain trustee, Kathy Ulrich. Ulrich has been advertising a "Donauchwaben - Chili Cook Off" for almost a month. There is no such thing. Ulrich, a very well-connected, political protege, is hosting a fundraiser using the Donauchwaben name to rake in a $25 per person campaign donation, then feeding her guests before "walking over" to the Donauchwaben's annual fundraiser. Bellies full and prelubed for the event, seems a bit rude and is certainly counter-productive for the event organizers. It has also caused great confusion for the normal event-goers, seeing social media posts suggesting there is a $25 entry fee this year.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

"Pissing match" stymies Solid Waste Subcommittee selection

Commissioner Driehaus, Chair of the Solid Waste Policy Committee, in "pissing match" over nonprofits on subcommittee.CR Davis, videographer, The Cincinnati Post. "Instead of progress, it's become a total pissing match," said the director of Child Advocacy for Rights and Equity, Inc., the organization leading the fight for commissioner oversight and district rules. The Oxford Dictionary defines a "pissing match" as "a contest or rivalry in which the main concern of the parties involved is the conspicuous demonstration of superiority." She continues, "They are controlling the free flow of information from the department to the public in order to block progress. It's a battle between the public demanding a new direction for the county versus 20 years of inaction favoring landfill owners."

Read full story
Hamilton County, OH

Deck stacked against public representatives on landfill rules subcommittee, preserving 20-year status quo

Hamilton County is set to become the "Trash Capital" of the country if expansion is approved.Hamilton County Public Health. The deck has been stacked against citizens in favor of landfill operators for over 2 decades in Hamilton County. This week, another sleight of hand in dealing the cards was revealed. The Solid Waste division of the Environmental Services department loaded the newly established Rules Subcommittee, formed the week prior under public pressure, with governmental employees and refused to let other players to be dealt into the game. The administration proposed their appointment of subcommittee members: 2 employees from the health department, 2 employees from the engineer’s office, and 3 from the Solid Waste Policy Committee (SWPC) including: the city representative (and only woman on the subcommittee), a former solid waste manager and a current large volume generator and former landfill operator specifically requested by Larry Riddle, on behalf of Rumpke. There is no representation of the average citizen impacted by landfills, environmental interests, nonprofits, or minorities.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Jonathan India walk could be Chico Ruiz moment for a Reds Miracle

Full of Schatz - Cincinnati Sports & CommentaryGary Schatz. A middle-aged man is riding in the car with his 10-year old son. The Reds were trailing the National League-leading Philadelphia Phillies by 6 1/2 games with 12 games left to play.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

State Representative Cindy Abrams (R) ditches dump issue: "not my lane; not my zone"

State Representative ditches dump issue: "not my lane; not my zone"Carrie Davis, reporter, The Cincinnati Post. State Representative Cindy Abrams for the 29th District of Ohio covering: Colerain, Whitewater, and Harrison Townships and the City of Harrison, Cleves, and Hooven, attended the Whitewater Township Trustee Meeting on September 20th and announced that “I don’t have the authority to issue landfill permits or impose any type of zoning restrictions.” As she begs off the issue, she states, “it’s not my lane; not my zone.”

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Rumpke asked to resign from landfill oversight policy committee

Meeting of the Solid Waste Policy CommitteeCarrie Davis, reporter, The Cincinnati Post. Child Advocacy for Rights & Equity, Inc. (C.A.R.E.) has sent an email to Larry Riddle, representative of Rumpke, requesting that he voluntarily resign from the Solid Waste Policy Committee. As yet, there has been no response.

Read full story
Hamilton County, OH

Rumpke to be reined in by rules subcommittee as "County R3Source" re-brands its image and direction

Landfill MountainGeneral Kinematics, Inc. The Earth shook under Rumpke this week and it wasn't caused by dynamite blasting for their new expansion - this time. In fact, the quake came in the form of a new policy direction for the old County Recycling and Solid Waste District, recently renamed, Hamilton County R3Source. With the new re-branding of the program unveiled last week, came more than a facelift and new logo, the governing committee voted unanimously to take the district into an entirely new policy direction by establishing a rules subcommittee. This new approach is more consistent with the mission of the Environmental Services Department that oversees it, "to protect, preserve and enhance the environment" with proactive measures that will balance the power between the impact on citizens and the essential services necessary from the trash industry.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy