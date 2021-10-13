Harrison, OH

City of Harrison votes for Constitutional Convention - as if.

The Cincinnati Post

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rn6hP_0cPgWc8200
Harrison City Council takes vote to propose Constitutional Convention of the States - as if.ICRC-TV

Just posturing or a real possibility? If history tells the story, the vote was just for show because they already knows it's not going anywhere. (Yes, it's an election year for city council.) It didn't get any interest from the Ohio state legislature in 2015, and it didn't even move out of committee in 2019 when introduced again. In fact, the record indicates that it was never given a second thought when assigned to a committee under the 133rd Ohio Assembly.

A Constitutional Convention of the States has never occurred in our history except the first one that gave us the Bill of Rights. That occurred when a handful of states essentially filibustered a vote to ratify the U.S. Constitution unless the first 10 amendments were incorporated into the constitution. Still, the threat of calling a Constitutional Convention requiring the approval of 2/3 of the states is a pretty powerful tool to get Congress to move. It's an artful part of the checks and balances in our constitution that has been an effective threat multiple times before. The most famous example was prohibiting Congress from giving itself a raise until their next, never-ending term ends.

Regardless, the City of Harrison unanimously passed a resolution to encourage their state elected officials - Blessing and Abrams - to propose that Ohio formally support a Constitutional Convention of the States. Fat chance. While both give it good lip service, they both failed to support it 2 years ago - they're not going to do it now.

Besides, this convention push, originally sought to impose term limits on Congress, was hijacked by ultra conservatives on the extreme end of the political spectrum. It's being pushed by the same leadership who created the Tea Party Patriots who were intimately involved in the funding of the insurrection on January 6th and are seeking a Second American Revolution.

Instead of remaining focused on issues that most all Americans can agree on: term limits for all elected offices, limits on campaign donations / overturning Citizens' United, and single-item legislation - the 3 primary objectives generally sought , they have extrapolated the good causes and inserted a far-right-wing political agenda instead of the will of the populace by including:

to propose constitutional amendments that will limit federal spending, limit federal power, and set term limits for federal officials. Convention of the States Action.

More specifically, they seek to rescind the Commerce Clause that allows the federal government to regulate interstate commerce, which gives them the authority to regulate industries like energy, social media, interstate transport, and environmental issues. As well as, eliminating federal income tax increases and allowing states to override federal laws. (Isn't the U.S. Constitution federal law?)

The Convention of States, which can be brought by voter initiative to force state legislators to adopt it, was generally a "We the People" action to address issues those elected to office were too biased to deal with. Now, every election, the push for the convention heats up because it has become a political tool instead of a tool of the citizens.

So, while the City of Harrison voting to support a Constitutional Convention makes for a nice headline, in reality, it isn't going anywhere and it's just political posturing.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Writing the stories not being told in other arenas. Focusing on Action Journalism, meaning news that creates am end response in how you perceive an issue, prompts you to act on the issue, and how to act effectively. "Am I my brother's keeper? The answer is "yes" stupid." I have no idea who was driving the car in front of me with that sticker on their bumper, but those 10 words changed the way I view the world and the part I am bound to play in it. Those 10 words made me ask, "what can I do?" I've been an advocate for over 2 decades and my psyche is centered on how I serve others. Now, I am publishing "Actionable Journalism," hoping to inspire others to step into the wind. The objective is to provoke reader action. Whether that action is changing a mind set or, if I provide enough informational confidence, that readers engage their communities. I seek to provoke the reader to act on the information provided. To trigger them to go beyond passive readership and evolving into an impacted reader. I hope to find 10 words that will inspire others to engage with action-ism.

Cincinnati, OH
308 followers

More from The Cincinnati Post

Hamilton County, OH

Whitewater resident named to landfill rules subcommittee

Sharon Pope Lutz was appointed to landfill rules subcommittee. Lutz owns Green Acres Canoe and is a member of Oxbow and Rivers Unlimited(Sharon Lutz) Thanks to all the people who sent emails demanding environmental and public representation, the Hamilton County Department of Environmental Services broke down and appointed Sharon Pope Lutz to the subcommittee created to propose rules related to the operations and siting of landfills in the county.

Read full story
Hamilton County, OH

County Environmental Services is tap dancing around Open Meetings and Public Records law to usurp public participation

Hamilton County Solid Waste: Where the Sun don't Shine. Hamilton County Solid Waste: Where the Sun don't Shine.State of Ohio, Attorney General, Sunshine Laws. The Ohio Public Records Act is a beautiful thing. It truly shines sunlight on what's really going on.

Read full story

Ulrich campaign getting rich from Rumpke donations

Rumpke is hauling in tons of campaign cash into Colerain Township trustee race.(Mahoney Performance Institute.) There’s plenty of political mite and money being strewn like garbage down the Colerain Strip this election season. There are huge competing signs most everywhere an eye can see. Surprised there isn’t a sign on top of Mount Rumpke considering they donated a brash $8,000 to the campaign of 1 candidate. That's more money than the other 3 candidates have raised combined. The Colerain trustee race is setting records in campaign donations.

Read full story
4 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Bearcats take down Temple to justify its # 5 ranking

Gary Richard Schatz is a freelance sports writer who covers Cincinnati, college and high school sports.Cincinnati Sports News and Commentary. Gary Richard Schatz, Full of Schatz Blogspot.

Read full story
Colerain Township, OH

Northwest Local School District shuts down 2 buses due to lack of drivers - candidate breaks silence on bussing issues

Monica Bowles, candidate for NWLSD Board of Education, speaks up for students without bus service.Friends of Monica Bowles. Students who ride bus numbers 89 or 69 got an extra day off school today. Due to bus driver shortages occurring across the region, the Northwest Local School District (NWLSD) had to give the students a pass on attending classes while they figure out how to solve the problem. "They should have thought ahead," says Monica Bowles, a candidate for the school board. Bowles is the only person speaking up publicly for students and getting the information out to parents, including the district.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Cultural issues may be biggest challenge in Archdiocese reducing NW-suburban Cincinnati parishes from 17 to 7 parishes

.............................................Cultural issues may be the biggest hurdle in church consolidations.Mother of Christ Catholic Church. The northwestern suburbs of Cincinnati will lose 10 parishes in the next few years due to the Beacons of Light restructuring of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati undertaken in earnest this week with the announcement of "parish families". These parish families, being between 1 and 11 parishes combined, must determine within a couple of years, which of the parishes will survive after full consolidation of the parish families.

Read full story
2 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Authentic German cuisine, not chili cook-off, on menu at Donauschwaben Society

This weekend is the "most authentic" German Oktoberfest in the region at Donauschwaben in Colerain.Donauschwaben Society. The Donauschwaben Society of Cincinnati is not breaking from their traditional authentic German cuisine and hosting a "chili cook-off" this year despite a false advertising campaign by candidate for Colerain trustee, Kathy Ulrich. Ulrich has been advertising a "Donauchwaben - Chili Cook Off" for almost a month. There is no such thing. Ulrich, a very well-connected, political protege, is hosting a fundraiser using the Donauchwaben name to rake in a $25 per person campaign donation, then feeding her guests before "walking over" to the Donauchwaben's annual fundraiser. Bellies full and prelubed for the event, seems a bit rude and is certainly counter-productive for the event organizers. It has also caused great confusion for the normal event-goers, seeing social media posts suggesting there is a $25 entry fee this year.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

"Pissing match" stymies Solid Waste Subcommittee selection

Commissioner Driehaus, Chair of the Solid Waste Policy Committee, in "pissing match" over nonprofits on subcommittee.CR Davis, videographer, The Cincinnati Post. "Instead of progress, it's become a total pissing match," said the director of Child Advocacy for Rights and Equity, Inc., the organization leading the fight for commissioner oversight and district rules. The Oxford Dictionary defines a "pissing match" as "a contest or rivalry in which the main concern of the parties involved is the conspicuous demonstration of superiority." She continues, "They are controlling the free flow of information from the department to the public in order to block progress. It's a battle between the public demanding a new direction for the county versus 20 years of inaction favoring landfill owners."

Read full story
Hamilton County, OH

Deck stacked against public representatives on landfill rules subcommittee, preserving 20-year status quo

Hamilton County is set to become the "Trash Capital" of the country if expansion is approved.Hamilton County Public Health. The deck has been stacked against citizens in favor of landfill operators for over 2 decades in Hamilton County. This week, another sleight of hand in dealing the cards was revealed. The Solid Waste division of the Environmental Services department loaded the newly established Rules Subcommittee, formed the week prior under public pressure, with governmental employees and refused to let other players to be dealt into the game. The administration proposed their appointment of subcommittee members: 2 employees from the health department, 2 employees from the engineer’s office, and 3 from the Solid Waste Policy Committee (SWPC) including: the city representative (and only woman on the subcommittee), a former solid waste manager and a current large volume generator and former landfill operator specifically requested by Larry Riddle, on behalf of Rumpke. There is no representation of the average citizen impacted by landfills, environmental interests, nonprofits, or minorities.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Jonathan India walk could be Chico Ruiz moment for a Reds Miracle

Full of Schatz - Cincinnati Sports & CommentaryGary Schatz. A middle-aged man is riding in the car with his 10-year old son. The Reds were trailing the National League-leading Philadelphia Phillies by 6 1/2 games with 12 games left to play.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

State Representative Cindy Abrams (R) ditches dump issue: "not my lane; not my zone"

State Representative ditches dump issue: "not my lane; not my zone"Carrie Davis, reporter, The Cincinnati Post. State Representative Cindy Abrams for the 29th District of Ohio covering: Colerain, Whitewater, and Harrison Townships and the City of Harrison, Cleves, and Hooven, attended the Whitewater Township Trustee Meeting on September 20th and announced that “I don’t have the authority to issue landfill permits or impose any type of zoning restrictions.” As she begs off the issue, she states, “it’s not my lane; not my zone.”

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Rumpke asked to resign from landfill oversight policy committee

Meeting of the Solid Waste Policy CommitteeCarrie Davis, reporter, The Cincinnati Post. Child Advocacy for Rights & Equity, Inc. (C.A.R.E.) has sent an email to Larry Riddle, representative of Rumpke, requesting that he voluntarily resign from the Solid Waste Policy Committee. As yet, there has been no response.

Read full story
Hamilton County, OH

Rumpke to be reined in by rules subcommittee as "County R3Source" re-brands its image and direction

Landfill MountainGeneral Kinematics, Inc. The Earth shook under Rumpke this week and it wasn't caused by dynamite blasting for their new expansion - this time. In fact, the quake came in the form of a new policy direction for the old County Recycling and Solid Waste District, recently renamed, Hamilton County R3Source. With the new re-branding of the program unveiled last week, came more than a facelift and new logo, the governing committee voted unanimously to take the district into an entirely new policy direction by establishing a rules subcommittee. This new approach is more consistent with the mission of the Environmental Services Department that oversees it, "to protect, preserve and enhance the environment" with proactive measures that will balance the power between the impact on citizens and the essential services necessary from the trash industry.

Read full story
6 comments
Ohio State

GOP challenger for governor's office, Joe Blystone, under scrutiny for employment practices that are a relic of Jim Crow

Candidate Blystone actually has both "hat" and "cattle" on his family farm.Joe Blystone Facts, https://www.facebook.com/joeblystonefacts. During FDR's efforts to create fair workforce legislation and negotiations with the South for the New Deal, he appeased southern opposition by exempting farms from having to pay a minimum wage or overtime. The practice legally continues nationwide and "down on the farm" of Republican candidate Joe Blystone.

Read full story

U.S. Attorney General Patel gives corrupt officials cover in "deferred prosecution" sweetheart deal with First Energy

What's wrong with this picture? US AG defers prosecution in exchange for money in Ohio's "biggest bribery case"Shutterstock, Best Life Online, Most Corrupt State in America. First Energy's sweetheart deal with the United States' Attorney General keeps getting sweeter for First Energy and all the enablers who took bribes. The AG modified the terms of its deferred prosecution agreement with First Energy and is not requiring them to disclose the actors who funneled money to elected officials to buy HB 6 votes.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

#TrashTalk is growing in communities frustrated by a lack of action by elected officials

Counties with landfill rules do not place them in residential areas, like this one in Oregon.Wunderlich Securities, Waste Management. #TrashTalk is the hashtag being used for a growing community of citizens concerned about the impact solid waste (trash) has on their community and family. Many are concerned about the detrimental effects of landfills on the environment in Hamilton County. Others are concerned about the health implications. All agree the stench is a serious assault on their senses that affects their home values and their businesses contributing to a blanket of blight on surrounding areas that reduces their quality of life.

Read full story
2 comments
Butler County, OH

Butler County Sheriff politicking on official government page; raises concerns for running afoul of the law

Butler County Sheriff uses his official government Facebook page to promote party politicsButler County Sheriff's Office. Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones has some explaining to do. Twice in the last year, he has attended rallies in support of the Butler County GOP at Big Buls Bar in Ross Township; events in which he was accompanied by uniformed and mask-less officers driving police vehicles. In 2020, donations for the event started at $500 per table.

Read full story
9 comments
Hamilton County, OH

Hamilton County Party Chair encourages partisanship in redistricting in tweet

GOP Chair encourages partisanship in redistricting processHow Things Work at the Statehouse, Facebook Group. There's nothing like the local head of the Republican Party spurring interest in something as boring, yet consequential, as map drawing. However, he managed to do it when he tweeted support for rigging the redistricting process.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio double-dipping into the pockets of small business owners and low-wage earners while giving the rich tax cuts

"Buyer Beware" Dave Yost and Governor DeWinePublished picture at www.OhioDems.org. "Buyer Beware," the State of Ohio is cheating on your taxes. It is taking large sums of money from tens of thousands of low-wage earners and struggling small businesses in violation of law. Two lawsuits have been filed against the Ohio Department of Taxation in the last week seeking to stop the systemic practices that violate the rights of taxpayers.

Read full story
64 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy