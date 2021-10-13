City of Harrison votes for Constitutional Convention - as if.

Harrison City Council takes vote to propose Constitutional Convention of the States - as if. ICRC-TV

Just posturing or a real possibility? If history tells the story, the vote was just for show because they already knows it's not going anywhere. (Yes, it's an election year for city council.) It didn't get any interest from the Ohio state legislature in 2015, and it didn't even move out of committee in 2019 when introduced again. In fact, the record indicates that it was never given a second thought when assigned to a committee under the 133rd Ohio Assembly.

A Constitutional Convention of the States has never occurred in our history except the first one that gave us the Bill of Rights. That occurred when a handful of states essentially filibustered a vote to ratify the U.S. Constitution unless the first 10 amendments were incorporated into the constitution. Still, the threat of calling a Constitutional Convention requiring the approval of 2/3 of the states is a pretty powerful tool to get Congress to move. It's an artful part of the checks and balances in our constitution that has been an effective threat multiple times before. The most famous example was prohibiting Congress from giving itself a raise until their next, never-ending term ends.

Regardless, the City of Harrison unanimously passed a resolution to encourage their state elected officials - Blessing and Abrams - to propose that Ohio formally support a Constitutional Convention of the States. Fat chance. While both give it good lip service, they both failed to support it 2 years ago - they're not going to do it now.

Besides, this convention push, originally sought to impose term limits on Congress, was hijacked by ultra conservatives on the extreme end of the political spectrum. It's being pushed by the same leadership who created the Tea Party Patriots who were intimately involved in the funding of the insurrection on January 6th and are seeking a Second American Revolution.

Instead of remaining focused on issues that most all Americans can agree on: term limits for all elected offices, limits on campaign donations / overturning Citizens' United, and single-item legislation - the 3 primary objectives generally sought , they have extrapolated the good causes and inserted a far-right-wing political agenda instead of the will of the populace by including:

to propose constitutional amendments that will limit federal spending, limit federal power, and set term limits for federal officials. Convention of the States Action.

More specifically, they seek to rescind the Commerce Clause that allows the federal government to regulate interstate commerce, which gives them the authority to regulate industries like energy, social media, interstate transport, and environmental issues. As well as, eliminating federal income tax increases and allowing states to override federal laws. (Isn't the U.S. Constitution federal law?)

The Convention of States, which can be brought by voter initiative to force state legislators to adopt it, was generally a "We the People" action to address issues those elected to office were too biased to deal with. Now, every election, the push for the convention heats up because it has become a political tool instead of a tool of the citizens.

So, while the City of Harrison voting to support a Constitutional Convention makes for a nice headline, in reality, it isn't going anywhere and it's just political posturing.