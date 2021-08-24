Ohio double-dipping into the pockets of small business owners and low-wage earners while giving the rich tax cuts

"Buyer Beware" Dave Yost and Governor DeWine Published picture at www.OhioDems.org

"Buyer Beware," the State of Ohio is cheating on your taxes. It is taking large sums of money from tens of thousands of low-wage earners and struggling small businesses in violation of law. Two lawsuits have been filed against the Ohio Department of Taxation in the last week seeking to stop the systemic practices that violate the rights of taxpayers.

Governor DeWine's Ohio Department of Taxation Commissioner, Jeff McClain, and Dave Yost, Ohio Attorney General are named in suits by either Toledo's Community Legal Aid or Cincinnati's Child Advocacy for Rights & Equity, Inc., in separate actions, respectively, for:

Doubling-dipping from low-wage earners' income taxes, and Charging small business owners as much as 10 times the amounts permitted for late filings

The Community Legal Aid of Toledo filed a Writ of Mandamus against the tax commissioner for double-dipping from employees when their employers failed to issue W-2s. Workers who were expecting a tax refund from the State of Ohio learned that they are being held liable for their employers' failure to issue W-2s and properly report withholdings. Since 2007, the practice of holding workers responsible for the actions of their employers were banned. However, Ohio continues to deny these workers their tax refunds and then demands that the worker pay, again, the tax withholdings already deducted from their paychecks.

The Community Legal Aid of Toledo alleges some taxpayers have been illegally double taxed, "allowing the state of Ohio to profit unjustly at the expense of individual taxpayers." The organization alleges that thousands of people are negatively impacted when W-2s were not issued, were lost in the mail or misplaced. Community Legal Aid Attorney, Dana Goldstein, states, "It's a problem that creates a double collection of taxes and it primarily falls on the shoulders of those least able to pay the tax."

On the heels of that lawsuit, another organization has prepared their own Writ of Mandamus against the tax commissioner for "knowingly, willfully, and fraudulently assessing small business owners grossly inflated sales tax assessments in violation of law". The brief, not yet posted to the Ohio Supreme Court's website, alleges that "the Tax Commissioner is assessing small business owners as much as 10 times that legally permitted." Then, the commissioner compounds the problem by charging penalties and interest based on these falsified and grossly exaggerated assessments.

Too often, business owners become overwhelmed by these false claims and close up shop or take their businesses "underground." If the small business owner doesn't challenge the falsified assessments within 60 days of receiving the materially flawed assessments, they forfeit all rights to contest the action. Tens of thousands of these fraudulent assessments go on to become liens, garnishments, and foreclosure on homes, despite the Tax Commissioner and the Ohio Attorney General knowing the assessments are woefully exaggerated.

During a court watching event, multiple litigants were observed, with evidence in hand, challenging these collection actions. One elderly Asian gentleman seeking to stop a garnishment of 25% of his income for a sum not owed, explained to the Court that he simply forgot to check a box on the reporting form, did not understand the Notice of Assessment and was assured by the Department of Taxation that they had the full legal authority to impute these egregious demands. The litigant owed $0 in sales taxes.

They do not.

The Tax Commissioner, with the assistance of Dave Yost, the Ohio Attorney General, is essentially imposing an additional penalty incorporated into and hidden within the tax assessment, that is unlawful, while imposing the near maximum fees, penalties and interest (+70%) that are more in line with the Pay Day Loan industry tactics than a government body seeking sums due. Under the law, the penalty for elderly man would be just $50 because he owed no taxes, but failed to properly file the form by not checking the box indicating he closed the business, but because the Tax Commissioner falsely imputes an estimated tax of $2,000, at a minimum, against all small businesses regardless of actual debt owed, his debt to the state was compounded with interest and penalties exceeding $5,000. Eventually, his home can be foreclosed upon to collect this falsified debt and the courts in Ohio will not hear his evidence.

The tax commissioner may only assess the amount of “taxes actually due” based upon the "information in possession of the Tax Commissioner" (ORC 5739.12 (A) para 6) or upon conducting an audit or investigation. Instead of complying with the law to ascertain the correct amount owed - if any, the Tax Commissioner literally "makes up numbers out of thin air." Whether the business owes $1, $100 or $1,000, they are all assessed a minimum of $2,000.

This is illegal.

Again, the tax commissioner goes on to impose penalties and interest based upon these falsified numbers, compounding the problem and creating a tax hole the small business owner cannot dig themselves out of regardless of proof that the sums demanded are fraudulent, illegal and excessive.

The Tax Commissioner and Dave Yost, the Ohio Attorney General, have broad immunity in tax cases. The courts have deemed that all decisions of the tax commissioner are final after 60 days, even if the taxpayer has proof of payment or, even fraud, by those prosecuting for liens, garnishments, and foreclosures.

R.C. 5703.38 states: "No injunction shall issue suspending or staying any order, determination, or direction of the department of taxation, or any action of the treasurer of the state or attorney general required by law to be taken in pursuance of any such order, determination, or direction."

However, the statute goes on to say that victims of this tactic have the right to raise objections at any stage of collection. The courts in Ohio have deemed that only the question of "service of process" can be considered despite the statute reading:

This section does not affect any right or defense in any action to collect any tax or penalty."...

Generally, a "right of defense" in the collection of any alleged debt includes: demonstrating that the debt is paid in part or full, the notice sent was materially deficient in fact, and fraud. Today, victims of this fraudulent process imposed by the government are denied any avenue of legal redress to correct these falsified assessments and dispose of invalid tax assessments.

Therefore, in both lawsuits, the Writ of Mandamus can only request "prospective" relief - meaning, to prevent it from happening to others in the future by being ordered to follow the law today. So, the legal action before the Ohio Supreme Court is, likely, not going to permit the tens of thousands to recoup over $100M in liens put on their property, their wages garnished, or homes foreclosed upon already despite the Governor, Attorney General and Tax Commissioner knowing they are collecting monies not due to the state.

The Ohio Department of Taxation's actions regarding the falsified tax assessments and forcing workers to pay employers' share of income tax withholdings is more in line with a nefarious used car salesman and residents need a big "Buyer Beware" sign plastered across the Department of Taxation's website. At least used car salesmen are forced to provide consumers with a written disclosure warning them.

However, the Tax Commissioner is required to review all collections and audit them to assure the funds confiscated are proper. It is highly unlikely that Governor DeWine, Attorney General Dave Yost, or the Tax Commissioner will attempt to correct these known frauds upon Ohio residents.

"BUYER BEWARE" TAX POLICIES HURT SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS State of Ohio, public record

