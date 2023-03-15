The Remarkable Story of Hannie Schaft, the Resistance Hero Who Terrified the Nazis

HannieSchaft3 Photo by commons.wikimedia

A resistance hero, also known to many as Hannie Schaft, was the girl who terrified the Nazis and was a common enemy to all Nazis. Now, who was she? Hannie was a teenager living in the Netherlands and in her teenage years when the Nazis invaded. Knowing the fate of her country, this girl made sure that she took down these usurpers. She did the exact thing by saving the lives of numerous Jews during World War 2.

She collected vast amounts of information regarding the Dutch resistance, killing many Nazis and their Dutch allies. She became so famous for fighting against these tyrants that she was a well-known resistance fighter and the topic target of the Nazis. They called her the girl with the red hair, and she was on the top priority list for the Nazis.

How Was She A Part of The Resistance?

Now talking about how she joined the resistance, she was born in the Netherlands on 16th September 1920. She was born in Haarlem and was a shy and reserved girl with strong political views. Her parents guided her, and she developed a deep loathing and hatred for fascism.

At the time of the Nazi invasion, she was merely a law student at the University of Amsterdam. Due to the mistreatment and tyranny of the Nazis against the Jews, Hannie joined the communist-leaning resistance cell in Haarlem. The missions were small at that time. She would help her Hewish friends by stealing their cards from a public pool to avoid being sent to the concentration camps.

She further aided this movement by collecting money for its funding, and slowly she started going on much more complex and dangerous missions to protect the Jews against the Nazis.

Hannie Schaft’s Mission

She refused to sign a loyalty oath that the Nazis were forcing Dutch students to sign, and she gave up her right to education simply because she wouldn’t kneel to the rule of the Nazis. At the same time frame, she would hide Jews in her house and provide them with fake documents so that they could easily escape from this hell. This wasn’t enough for her, and she asked the resistance for a weapon against the Nazis. She held the gun and shot the target after training several times. After being introduced, she would assassinate the Nazis at any spot.

She was assisted by two other fighters, both sisters, Freddie and Truus Oversteegen. All three fighters targeted Nazi officers and any Dutch traitors.

Execution of Hannie Schaft

Hannie failed to kill a Nazi in one mission, and her friend and resistance fighter Jan Bonekamp got shot while attacking a police official. After this, she was on the hit list, and Adolf Hitler wanted her to be captured and ordered his officials to bring the redhead to him.

Bonekamp was brutally hurt and bleeding, and the Nazis used her as a weapon to find out Hannie’s location. She refused to give up any information but was manipulated by a Nazi who pretended to be a resistance fighter. Hannie Schaft’s parents were captured and taken to a concentration camp by the Nazis.

At this time, Hannie was torn with grief and anger and about to turn herself in, but the resistance team ordered her to stay with the Oversteegens and think calmly. This led to her taking a dangerous assignment. She dyed her hair black and started looking for German submarine and rocket launching facilities and sites.

In the final months of the world war, Hannie was caught with contra brand and pistols and was arrested by the Nazis. The Nazis saw her roots were still red, which was their signal to capture and stop Hannie, the girl they desperately sought. Despite losing the Nazis, we’re happy and content that they found the girl who assassinated hundreds of Nazi soldiers.

She was later shot in the dunes of Overveen, and her final words to her assassinator were, “ I’m a better shot.”

Hannie shaft was an iconic and legendary historical figure, and her efforts will be remembered and honored forever. The dunes where she was brutally shot have become the grave for almost 400 Dutch fighters, and she was given a proper state funeral. She was only 24 years old when she was killed, and her body was reburied.

She is Honored and Praised For Her Bravery Till This Day

Despite being killed, Schaft’s legacy continued as her friend Freddy Oversteegen honored and praised Hannie. She was honored by the Dutch for her strength, bravery, courage, and resilience against the Nazis. She is a true hero against the Nazis and a role model for several generations. The story of Hannie Schaft is a lesson to stand up against any wrongdoing and to condone it no matter how old you are. She made small efforts at the beginning to fight the injustice and continued to expand her missions and was ultimately killed for it.