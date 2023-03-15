The 1953 Iranian Coup: Western Interference, Oil, and the Roots of US-Iran Tensions

1953 Iranian coup d'état - Communist papers and newsstands Photo by commons.wikimedia

For decades, information on the United States' part in the 1953 coup in Iran, which resulted in the ouster of the nation's constitutionally elected Leader Mohammad Mossadegh and the re-establishment of an absolute monarchy, was fragmentary & hazy.

Moreover, when Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) records opened to the public in 2000 exposed Operation Ajax, the Operation Ajax records show British and American agents played a prominent role in the Iran coup d’état.

It began as a Western interference fueled by Mossadegh's nationalization of Iran's oil production. It evolved into establishing a puppet government, with Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi serving as a ceremonial leader, according to several scholars. US and British officials organized the coup to gain greater influence in the area to control Iran's vast oil deposits.

The consequences of the Iranian coup are still being found today. The US-Iran relationship was never the same again. Iranian hostility to Western meddling ended in the 1979 Islamic Revolution when Ayatollah Khomeini's fundamentalist Shia followers overthrew Pahlavi's administration. Ever since the two nations' relations have been marked by anger and violent reprisal.

The coup brought in a time of political instability in which only the most ardent political groups were capable of growing.

When Zahedi was appointed to replace Mossadegh, this was Shah Pahlavi, who held power in Iran. He reigned as an absolute monarch for another three decades.

Western governments, especially the US, didn't care because the Shah provided American and European companies easy accessibility to Iran's resources, according to NPR's Ramtin Arablouei. Mossadegh's name was obliterated from Iranian and worldwide history, and his reputation was damaged by propaganda and misinformation.

Iran has seen a growth in political and religious intolerance due to authoritarian leadership and Foreign involvement. "[1979] Islamic Revolution brought to power a fanatically anti-American regime that has spent more than 30 years working to undermine American interests worldwide," author Kinzer tells NPR.

The CIA and the UK government supported the Shah and Conservative Parties to control the government by power.

The CIA and the UK government formulated a plan to depose the Prime Minister of Iran, Mossadegh by 1953, however, the plot hinged on persuading Iran's existing shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, to take control while one bogus prime minister, Fazlollah Zahedi, got elected.

Kermit Roosevelt, the director of the CIA's Near East and African region, stated that perhaps the agency wished Pahlavi "to stand firm as the CIA stimulated up popular unrest and then, as the country lurched toward chaos, to issue royal decrees dismissing Dr. Mossadegh and appointing General Zahedi as prime minister."

To impose their Western influence, the CIA aimed to "create such pressure on the shah that it would be simpler for him to sign the papers demanded of him than it would be for him to refuse," and they spoke with both Pahlavi and political groups of the Iranian government. After a long summer of negotiations, the shah ultimately consented to the idea on August 13.

Bombings were ordered by the CIA and carried out by Iranians acting as supporters of Iran's Communists.

Previously classified records indicate the CIA employed Iranians to act as communists in the period preceding the coup d’état, adding gasoline to the flames.

Threats were made against religious authorities, and bombs were carried out, severely dividing Iran's Islamist elements from Mossadegh's administration. Several officials were attacked, and the residence of one priest was also destroyed.

The CIA and UK administration wanted Mossadegh's political agenda hindered by invented links to fanatic socialists because the US-Soviet dispute was the most real international dispute just at that time.

The Middle East was turned into a Cold War battlefield by the coup.

In a CIA memo from 1953, Joseph Waller said that at around that moment, the Russian response to a massive change in administration might be narrowly focused. The attempt occurred against the backdrop of US-Soviet tensions, which was part of a larger philosophical fight between the United States/United Kingdom-led "West" and Soviet-influenced "East."

The US leadership realized a coup in Iran would offer them an advantage over the Russian Empire. Mark Gasiorowski, a historian, explains:

This increased tensions between the Soviets and the United States and provided ammunition to the Soviets against its Contemporary foe.