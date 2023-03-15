The 1953 Iranian Coup: Western Interference, Oil, and the Roots of US-Iran Tensions

The Chronicles of Yesterday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tvKlf_0lJnTLSK00
1953 Iranian coup d'état - Communist papers and newsstandsPhoto bycommons.wikimedia

For decades, information on the United States' part in the 1953 coup in Iran, which resulted in the ouster of the nation's constitutionally elected Leader Mohammad Mossadegh and the re-establishment of an absolute monarchy, was fragmentary & hazy.

Moreover, when Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) records opened to the public in 2000 exposed Operation Ajax, the Operation Ajax records show British and American agents played a prominent role in the Iran coup d’état.

It began as a Western interference fueled by Mossadegh's nationalization of Iran's oil production. It evolved into establishing a puppet government, with Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi serving as a ceremonial leader, according to several scholars. US and British officials organized the coup to gain greater influence in the area to control Iran's vast oil deposits.

The consequences of the Iranian coup are still being found today. The US-Iran relationship was never the same again. Iranian hostility to Western meddling ended in the 1979 Islamic Revolution when Ayatollah Khomeini's fundamentalist Shia followers overthrew Pahlavi's administration. Ever since the two nations' relations have been marked by anger and violent reprisal.

The coup brought in a time of political instability in which only the most ardent political groups were capable of growing.

When Zahedi was appointed to replace Mossadegh, this was Shah Pahlavi, who held power in Iran. He reigned as an absolute monarch for another three decades.

Western governments, especially the US, didn't care because the Shah provided American and European companies easy accessibility to Iran's resources, according to NPR's Ramtin Arablouei. Mossadegh's name was obliterated from Iranian and worldwide history, and his reputation was damaged by propaganda and misinformation.

Iran has seen a growth in political and religious intolerance due to authoritarian leadership and Foreign involvement. "[1979] Islamic Revolution brought to power a fanatically anti-American regime that has spent more than 30 years working to undermine American interests worldwide," author Kinzer tells NPR.

The CIA and the UK government supported the Shah and Conservative Parties to control the government by power.

The CIA and the UK government formulated a plan to depose the Prime Minister of Iran, Mossadegh by 1953, however, the plot hinged on persuading Iran's existing shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, to take control while one bogus prime minister, Fazlollah Zahedi, got elected.

Kermit Roosevelt, the director of the CIA's Near East and African region, stated that perhaps the agency wished Pahlavi "to stand firm as the CIA stimulated up popular unrest and then, as the country lurched toward chaos, to issue royal decrees dismissing Dr. Mossadegh and appointing General Zahedi as prime minister."

To impose their Western influence, the CIA aimed to "create such pressure on the shah that it would be simpler for him to sign the papers demanded of him than it would be for him to refuse," and they spoke with both Pahlavi and political groups of the Iranian government. After a long summer of negotiations, the shah ultimately consented to the idea on August 13.

Bombings were ordered by the CIA and carried out by Iranians acting as supporters of Iran's Communists.

Previously classified records indicate the CIA employed Iranians to act as communists in the period preceding the coup d’état, adding gasoline to the flames.

Threats were made against religious authorities, and bombs were carried out, severely dividing Iran's Islamist elements from Mossadegh's administration. Several officials were attacked, and the residence of one priest was also destroyed.

The CIA and UK administration wanted Mossadegh's political agenda hindered by invented links to fanatic socialists because the US-Soviet dispute was the most real international dispute just at that time.

The Middle East was turned into a Cold War battlefield by the coup.

In a CIA memo from 1953, Joseph Waller said that at around that moment, the Russian response to a massive change in administration might be narrowly focused. The attempt occurred against the backdrop of US-Soviet tensions, which was part of a larger philosophical fight between the United States/United Kingdom-led "West" and Soviet-influenced "East."

The US leadership realized a coup in Iran would offer them an advantage over the Russian Empire. Mark Gasiorowski, a historian, explains:

"The coup reinforced the Cold War polarization of the region. Of course, that's the reason the United States did it. They did so because they were afraid of Communist influence in Iran, and they wanted to make Iran, along with Turkey and Pakistan, into a battleship to oppose the Soviet Union."

This increased tensions between the Soviets and the United States and provided ammunition to the Soviets against its Contemporary foe.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History# American History# War# Iran# CIA

Comments / 0

Published by

Hello, I am a young passionate blogger very curious about discovering old and modern facts. I generally write topics related to places, tech, facts, crypto, and a lot of others I am hoping for support from all the creators on my ongoing journey in Newsbreak.

N/A
5K followers

More from The Chronicles of Yesterday

Juana Maria of San Nicolas Island: The Tragic Story of the Lone Woman and Her Struggle Against European Colonialism

The story of Juana Maria, the Lone Woman of San Nicolas Island, is a tragic one that highlights the impact of European colonialism on Native American populations. Born in the early 19th century, Juana Maria was part of the Nicoleño tribe that had lived on San Nicolas Island for over 10,000 years. However, disaster struck in the early 19th century when a group of Native Alaskan and Russian otter hunters attacked the island, decimating the tribe's population. By 1835, only around 20 people were left, and the entire tribe was removed from the island by Catholic priests.

Read full story
California State

The Story Behind California's Name: The Black Warrior Queen and Her Griffin

California is known for its association with fantasy, but many people are not aware that its name is derived from a fictional kingdom. In the 1530s, Hernán Cortés’s conquistadors named the peninsula on Mexico’s western side California, after an imaginary island in a Spanish book published decades earlier. The book, Garci Rodríguez de Montalvo’s Las Sergas de Esplandián, portrays California’s queen, the dark-skinned warrior Calafia, who ruled a kingdom that wouldn’t have been out of place in a modern fantasy novel. The article argues that medieval Europeans did not have a hard and fast set of hierarchies related to skin color, mainly because before the Reformation, Catholic Christianity was hegemonic with the idea that the religion was destined to spread to all corners of the Earth.

Read full story
13 comments

China and Russia's Efforts to Challenge the Global Order: What You Need to Know

China and Russia’s attempts to challenge the existing international order have become a topic of concern for the United States and its allies. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby recently expressed apprehension regarding the two countries' increasing cooperation and the need to watch carefully the outcome of the much-anticipated meetings between the leaders of these two superpowers. Kirby stated that China and Russia are trying to reshape the global rules of the game, which has been built up since the end of World War II.

Read full story

Global Central Banks Boost US Dollar Liquidity to Ease Strains in Funding Markets Amid Banking Sector Uncertainty

The recent coordinated action by six of the world's largest central banks to boost the flow of US dollars through the global financial system has reignited concerns about the fragility of the global banking system. While the announcement was made in response to the Credit Suisse merger and other specific issues in identifiable banks, the fear is that a set of common factors could be affecting other institutions.

Read full story

UBS-Credit Suisse Merger: Implications for Global Financial Stability and Swiss Economy

The potential merger of UBS and Credit Suisse has raised questions about the stability of the global financial system, particularly in light of recent banking crises. While the details of the deal remain unclear, it is important to examine the implications of such a merger on the broader financial landscape.

Read full story

Assimilating Mariupol: Putin's Controversial Visit to the Occupied Ukrainian City

The surprise visit of President Vladimir Putin to Mariupol, a Ukrainian port city, has raised many questions about the future of the city and the region. Mariupol has been under Russian occupation for over 10 months after being captured by Russian forces in one of the longest and bloodiest battles of the conflict. The visit marks Putin's first trip to a newly-occupied Ukrainian territory and has been viewed by some as an attempt to solidify Russia's grip on the city and its people.

Read full story
1 comments

Christian Nationalism: What It Is and Why It’s Dangerous

Christian nationalism is a political ideology that advocates for America to be a Christian nation, founded on conservative Biblical teachings and doctrine, with the religious values of Christianity embedded in its laws and policies. This ideology is dangerous for various reasons.

Read full story

Unlocking the Mysteries of Redheads: Debunking Myths and Revealing Surprising Traits

Red hair has long been a source of fascination and intrigue. With only 2% of the world’s population being natural redheads, it’s no wonder that they stand out in a crowd. From genetic mutations to ancient beliefs, redheads are surrounded by myths and legends. In this article, we’ll delve deeper into the world of redheads, debunk some common myths, and discover some surprising traits.

Read full story

The Truth About Mughal Ruler Shah Jahan's Marriage to His Daughter

The story of Mughal ruler Shah Jahan's marriage to his own daughter Jahanara is undoubtedly one of the most disturbing tales in the history of India. While the original article provides a brief account of this heinous act, let's delve deeper into the topic to uncover the shocking truth behind it.

Read full story
2 comments

The Politics of Women's Pockets: A Historical Analysis

The fashion industry has long been criticized for lacking functional pockets in women's clothing. Women's bags have often been smaller and less practical than men's, causing frustration for women needing to carry essential items. However, the issue of pockets in women's clothing has deep roots in history and reflects the changing social roles of women.

Read full story

The Assassination That Changed the World: Gavrilo Princip and the Far-Reaching Consequences of Franz Ferdinand's Death

The most influential person in modern history is a difficult question to answer, but one figure stands out with his actions having far-reaching consequences in world history. In 1914, Gavrilo Princip, a member of a Slavic nationalist group called The Black Hand, assassinated Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria-Hungary, setting off a chain of events that led to World War I, the Russian Revolution, and the eventual rise of communism. While Princip had little education or wealth, his actions greatly impacted world history.

Read full story

Aqua Tofana: The Poisonous Legacy of Giulia Tofana, 17th Century Serial Killer and Makeup Entrepreneur

Giulia Tofana, the most successful serial killer whose name you’ve never heard of, turned her makeup business into a poison factory in 17th-century Italy, selling a deadly concoction called Aqua Tofana, thought to have been laced with arsenic, lead, and belladonna. Tofana made it her mission — and her business — to help aspiring widows murder their husbands, providing a quick, discrete solution for women who wanted to be widows. During the Renaissance, in an era of arranged marriages that left no possibility of divorce, death was the only way out of an unhappy union.

Read full story
Richmond, VA

The Forgotten History of Richmond's Slave Breeding Farms: A Dark Chapter in America's Past

When we think of slavery in America, we often think of the transatlantic slave trade and the brutal conditions enslaved Africans faced on plantations in the South. However, there is a dark aspect of slavery in America that is often overlooked: the breeding farms.

Read full story
16 comments

The Tragic Story of Sally Horner: The Real-Life Inspiration Behind Vladimir Nabokov's Lolita

Comparing the life of a real-life victim, Sally Horner, and the fictional character Dolores Haze from Vladimir Nabokov's Lolita reveals many similarities. In this article, we explore Sally's abduction and subsequent sexual assault by Frank LaSalle, her abductor, and the events that led to her tragic death at 15.

Read full story

Discover the heroic story of the 'Suicide Squad', the multinational NATO team that saved Europe during the Yugoslav Wars

In the early 1990s, Europe faced a major crisis as ethnic tensions boiled over in the Yugoslav Wars. The conflict, which began in 1991, resulted from the breakup of Yugoslavia, a federal state consisting of six republics. As different ethnic groups vied for control of the region, the conflict quickly escalated into widespread violence, including massacres and ethnic cleansing. It was a time of great uncertainty, and the entire region's stability was at stake.

Read full story
2 comments

The Lebensborn Project: Nazi Eugenics and the Quest for Racial Purity

In order to promote the birth of healthy "Aryan" offspring in Germany, the SS created the Lebensborn project in the latter half of 1935. The literal translation of "Lebensborn" is "Fountain of Life".

Read full story
1 comments
Coronado, CA

Uncovering the Haunting History of Hotel Del Coronado: The Mysterious Death of Kate Morgan

In 1892 a young, beautiful, and elegant woman strolled the hallways and lobby of Hotel Del Coronado. She was an ordinary high society woman, but little did everyone at the hotel know that she would take her life within a few hours — on Thanksgiving Day!

Read full story

The Remarkable Story of Hannie Schaft, the Resistance Hero Who Terrified the Nazis

A resistance hero, also known to many as Hannie Schaft, was the girl who terrified the Nazis and was a common enemy to all Nazis. Now, who was she? Hannie was a teenager living in the Netherlands and in her teenage years when the Nazis invaded. Knowing the fate of her country, this girl made sure that she took down these usurpers. She did the exact thing by saving the lives of numerous Jews during World War 2.

Read full story
2 comments

Is Samsung Faking Their 100x Space Zoom Capability? Reddit Users Expose AI Scene Optimizer Trickery

Samsung is a brand that has been advertising its phones as having up to 100 times space zoom capabilities for years now. According to reports, Samsung's phone cameras can zoom a ridiculous amount of times into the moon, taking the shot and still ending up with a result that is somehow crisper than a 5000 professional camera setup could take. This has impressed many people, but recent developments indicate that Samsung may have been faking this capability.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy