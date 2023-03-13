The Strange and Unsolved Murder of Ken Rex McElroy in Skidmore, Missouri

Ken Rex McElroy's car Photo by The New York Times

On July 10, 1981, Ken Rex McElroy was killed in one of the investigators' strangest instances. There were plenty of eyewitnesses, and the attack happened in broad daylight. Therefore that could have been a no-brainer, but it wasn't. Regardless of the facts, locals in Skidmore, Missouri, were hesitant to speak and point fingers, but nobody stepped forward.

It may seem like the final scene from Road House, so it's not Cinematic fiction. The guy who had terrorized them for years was confronted with vengeful punishment by an entire village.

Although there were over 30 eyewitnesses to McElroy's death in a tiny hamlet, investigators have no idea who killed him. An entire town is fed up with being abandoned. A whole city, fed up with the legal state's failures, took matters into its fists and got away with it.

While driving, McElroy was hit by a car in the middle of the day.

McElroy was riding his big vehicle with his spouse, Trena, the day he died. They were stationed on Skidmore's major street in broad daylight while confronted by a mob of over 30 angry town residents. Several bullets were fired into the vehicle as McElroy attempted to smoke a cigarette from the packet he had just purchased.

Trena shouted in terror as he was smacked in the neck and head. The townspeople had no option of allowing McElroy to live, so no one tried to help him or summoned an emergency.

In the crowd of above 30 people, there could have been at least two shooters.

Multiple shooters were at the scene of the killing, most likely making it very hard to determine who was involved. One bullet was fired from behind the vehicle, while the other was fired from a mile distance.

Hardly any of the eyewitnesses were willing to reveal any details. Trena McElroy, McElroy's spouse, finally implicated Del Clement, a local rancher and business person. Clement had never been accused or admitted to anything. According to a coroner's panel, there was no proof for an arrest warrant, and nobody ever confirmed it.

The FBI, Jury Trials, or State Attorneys could not persuade people.

With several eyewitnesses present, state's attorney David Baird convened a jury trial, confident that a culprit would be apprehended.

Considering this, hardly any investigations or culprits have ever been identified. The FBI conducted almost 100 studies and could not locate evidence linking anyone to McElroy's untimely death.

Because the residents of Skidmore refused to speak, no charges could've been brought against them.

Attacking the town grocer was McElroy's last lousy deed.

In 1980, McElroy's daughter was charged with stealing candy from Ernest "Bo" Bowenkamp, the owner of the Skidmore town supermarket. When questioned about the situation, McElroy offered Mrs. Bowenkamp resources to defend his spouse, Trena.

McElroy started spending more time beyond the grocery store in his vehicle, his revolver drawn. McElroy discovered Bowenkamp on the shop's dock in July of that year, looking for a technician.

McElroy was trespassing, so Bowenkamp instructed him to go. Believing that no eyewitnesses would be, McElroy funded two little boys to purchase soda. McElroy then fired a bullet into Bowenkamp's neck.

The same day McElroy got shot, people of the town were having a meeting regarding him.

After attacking the local grocer and evading the penalty for the second time, the citizens of Skidmore banded together to defend victims scheduled to testify at a court to cancel McElroy's release on July 10, 1981. Unfortunately, McElroy successfully had the trial delayed, much to the community's chagrin.

A community meeting was scheduled to address McElroy, but nobody understood if it was to organize testimony better or promote vengeance.

McElroy's widow sued Skidmore.

Trena sued the attorney general's office, the governor, and Del Clement for alleged negligence in 1984.

Even though she demanded $6 million, the case was agreed to settle for only around $17,000, and neither party acknowledged any fault. The stated explanation for the suit's demise was a wish to prevent incurring extra expensive attorney fees.

Trena ultimately married again, moved away from Skidmore, and died in Lebanon, Missouri, in January 2012.

To escape legal repercussions, McElroy wedded his victims.

McElroy first encountered Trena when she was 12, despite the fact that he was twenty years older than her.

McElroy transferred Trena to the house where he lived with his commonwealth spouse, Alice, having committed rape and getting the 14-year-old Trena pregnant. Trena brought McElroy's kid into this world in 1973, and McElroy wedded her in 1974, as per Trena's narrative, to escape allegations of having a sexual relationship with a teenager.

McElroy continued having kids with Alice following his wedding to Trena. He has 11 offspring with three different mothers.