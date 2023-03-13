The Impact of Nazi Occupation During World War II: From Paris to Poland, Tunisia to Greece

Bundesarchiv Bild 146-1969-054-53A, Nürnberg, Reichsparteitag

Germany attacked Poland on September 1, 1939, approximately seven years after Adolf Hitler came to power. Nazis attacked, conquered, and brutalized much of Europe and Northern Africa during the next six years.

All people that came under the rule of the German type of military-industrial Nazism saw profound changes in their daily lives, but these alterations were almost always context-specific. For example, living in occupied France was considerably different from living in German-controlled Poland, distinct from Norway’s or the Balkans’ situations.

Food scarcity, rape by German soldiers, oppression of Jews, sending Jews who may not be killed on the spot to prison camps, & random instances of mindless violence were all common occurrences.

However, not each country or region with a significant Nazi influence endured such dire circumstances. The German High Command admired Paris as a cultural and social center and planned to utilize it as a super luxury domain, even encouraging art and design as a propaganda outlet to demonstrate how civilization might prosper under Fascism.

During the Nazi occupation, Marcel Carne and Robert Bresson produced legendary French movies, one of which, Carne’s all-time classic Children of Paradise, had been an act of resistance against German authorities. Even though the French were given some liberties, numerous Poles were treated as enslaved people.

Despite their numerous difficulties, the German-occupied territories of World War II demonstrated incredible courage and strength.

The Nazis adored Paris and vowed that it’d serve as a cultural center for their new order.

A journalist at The Observer stated in 1941:“The suggestion is implied that Paris, with its historical, cultural, and entertainment value, is to become the chief center of recreation and relaxation for the German overlords of the future.”

The German method was to impress Parisians to persuade them to work together. Paris’s arts sector, such as its movie industry, musicians, playwrights, performers, and the anticipated cultural foundations (cafés, bread, etc.) and famous monuments, were hailed by the Nazis.

This had been attempted to attract Nazis to the French and launch a publicity campaign demonstrating how art and society prospered under Nazi rule.

North African Jews were persecuted & imprisoned in work camps, and Tunisia served as an SS training pitch.

The Germans invaded many North African countries, notably Morocco, Libya, Tunisia, Egypt, and Algeria. However, only Tunisia was controlled by the Nazis.

Although only a small number of Jews were slaughtered in Africa, over 10,000 were imprisoned and stripped of their fundamental rights and liberty.

The Jewish Virtual Library stated:

“Tough hit was Tunisia, the only Arab country under direct German occupation. In just six months, from November 1942 to May 1943, the Germans and their local collaborators implemented a forced-labor regime, confiscating property, hostage-taking, mass extortion, deportations, and executions. They required thousands of Jews in the countryside to wear the Star of David, and they created special Judenrat-like committees of Jewish leaders to implement Nazi policies under the threat of imprisonment or death. Tunisia was also the training ground for some of the most notorious Nazi killers — like SS Colonel Walter Rauff, who had invented the mobile death-gas van.”

The Propaganda Machine of the Nazis regulated all media and the transmission of public data.

The media was severely censored in the controlled parts of France. A new journal, the Pariser Zeitung (“Paris Newspaper”), was printed in German with only a tiny material giving data in French, ultimately rendering ordinary French citizens with really no tool for understanding what was happening around the world; Nazi-occupied France had become a Nazism mainstream press state with comprehensive control over the media.

The primary reason for the existence of the Pariser Zeitung was to mentally divide Germany’s occupied France from the nominally independent Vichy France.

Starvation was so widespread in Greece that 30,000 people died of starvation in one winter.

Food shortages were a severe worry for the Nazi leadership from the start of World War II. Food allocation in Germany took place On august 27, 1939, just days before the attack on Poland, according to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

Ordinary people, workers, children, and pregnant women were subjected to a process known as food rights, which the Nazis had instituted. Each group obtained food supplies depending on the needs determined by the party. Aryans (gentiles) were given more food than Jews.

Rations from the government were minimal, and A black food market Emerged In Poland.

Authorized rations to Poles were so scarce and insufficient that men were forced to keep developing inventive solutions. Poles looted farms and factories to get food and participated in the black market.

Ultimately, a complex black market evolved for food throughout Poland. If the Germans found Poles selling or buying on the black market, they may be murdered or sent to concentration camps.

