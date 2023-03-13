Victorian Era Myths Debunked: Exploring the Truth Behind Popular Misconceptions

Queen Victoria - Winterhalter 1859 Photo by commons.wikimedia

Many misconceptions about the Victorian era include how it is misrepresented in movies and television shows. Queen Victoria's reign in the United Kingdom led to the "Victorian" era appellation.

Victorian society was infamous for having little cultural diversity and a humorless monarch. But this period wasn't just uninteresting. There are many myths about Victorians, but this page dispels them all and explains the basis for these absurd notions.

Growth in inequality and immense riches followed this reign. This period they featured elegant clothes, innovation, discussions, and elevated morality. The Victorian era is the subject of several urban legends. Let's investigate five Victorian-era misconceptions.

Myth 1: Queen Victoria was a sexist and humorless monarch

This rumor has been circulating for a while, and because of the Queen's advanced age, people have seen it and viewed the Queen as a humorless character. She experienced severe depression after the death of her husband in 1861 and mourned him for the rest of her life.

Over the remainder of her forty years, she only wore all-black attire as a sign of mourning. She was the monarch of a profoundly moral society, so she was equated with such conservatism.

The truth: The Queen was madly in love with her husband, Prince Albert, so this myth is untrue. She passionately and excitedly wrote about her wedding night because she loved her spouse so much.

She had nine children with her 21-year-old artiste, proving her marriage was flourishing and fertile. According to her granddaughter, she had a great sense of humor and loved to engage in physical closeness.

Myth 2: The Kids Were Only Seen, Not Heard

Children were cared for throughout the Victorian era by the governesses' nurses. Particularly among families of the middle and upper classes, this was a widespread practice. This led to the myth that Victorians kept their children at a distance and cast them into the family's background.

The truth is that the Victorians did idealize childhood. They firmly believed that kids were innocent and needed protection from evil. Some parents idealized childhood, viewing it as more of an ideal than a reality.

This was entirely different for working-class children, who needed to work to provide for and support their families. For such children, it was imperative to confront all life's hardships.

Myth 3: There Was No Diversity In Victorian Britain

After World War Two, many colonial subjects were recruited to immigrate to the UK and ease the overall labor crisis. Many popular memories assumed that there was no racial diversity in the United Kingdom before the post-World War II immigrants arrived.

When immigrants from all over the realm arrived in the United Kingdom, the country did become more racially diverse, but there were still only a few people of color living there.

The truth is that the United Kingdom has always been highly diverse. The Romans relied heavily on soldiers from all over the realm, including Africa, to staff outposts in Britain. There was a lot of variety because so many people would come to Britain, including enslaved Africans that government officials brought over. These enslaved people remained in the home and served as butlers and housekeepers.

Myth 4: Victoria disapproved of her children

This myth was widely accepted because the Queen was outspoken about parenting challenges and acknowledged that many of her children's choices would fail her.

It is also thought that the Queen experienced postpartum depression, so she was less excited about having children—the Queen, like many Victorian parents, outsourced child care. As a result, many people believed that she wasn't particularly close with her children.

The truth is that because she had lofty expectations for each of her nine children, the Queen was not overly affectionate. Her interactions with her kids were occasionally sour. Although she didn't appreciate being pregnant, she never hated her kids. She cherished her kids and found pleasure in them.