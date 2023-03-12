The Forgotten Atrocities of the Philippine-American War: Revealing the Dark Chapters of History

The Chronicles of Yesterday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e3Wur_0lGJsENd00
The Philippine insurrection, 1899 LCCN2002736709Photo bycommons.wikimedia

The Philippine War with America began between the U.S. and Filipino revolutionaries from 1899 to 1902. This war mainly began after America assumed that they held the sovereignty of the Philippines after the defeat of Spain in the Spanish and American war.

The Battle Of Manila

This was amongst the most significant battles and the first battle against the Americans and Filipinos. The Filipinos were looking forward to being independent, especially once the United States defeated the colonial regime of Spain.

The Spanish rule finally ended, and the Filipinos had hoped their country would be free; however, there were other plans. The United States took over the islands for their own rule, which led to a bloody war. There was bloodshed between the Americans and Filipino independence fighters in Manila.

After the massive victory against Spain in 1898, American troops began to occupy Manila, the Philippines' capital. However, the peace treaty between the U.S. and Spain gave the Philippines to the United States. This led to a significant rift in the relations between the Filipinos and Americans, as the Americans were adamant about staying and ruling.

In December 1898, the then U.S. president William McKinley (R-Ohio) took over the islands by issuing the 'Proclamation of Benevolent Assimilation." On the 1st of January 1899, the independent republic declared the Filipino leader Emilio Aguinaldo the President.

Tensions started to rise as it was clear that the Filipinos wanted Americans out of their country and wanted to be independent. As a result of these tensions, two U.S. guards at the Manila San Juan del Monte bridge were in charge of watching and keeping a keen eye.

These soldiers shot at a Filipino crowd that was crossing the bridge. There was massive firing on both ends, and the Filipino rebels captured two artillery pieces.

The following day after this incident, U.S. general Arthur MacArthur ordered the troops to attack Filipino trenches. The general deployed two soldiers on the northern and southern sides. The northern forces captured a ridge, and the south part troops captured an entire village full of Filipino supplies.

The village population failed to stop these American troops, and the troops drove out the Filipino rebels. This battle resulted in the death of 60 U.S. troops and over 2000 Filipino rebels.

This was just the beginning of a war that lasted about 3 years and resulted in over 20,000 Filipino troops, more than 4,200 Americans, and the deaths of over 200,000 Filipino citizens due to the violence.

The U.S. Motive Behind Annexation

A vast domestic controversy led to the United States' annexation of the Philippines. There were several motivations for the Americans as they could easily avail commercial opportunities in the Asian continent, and the country could not run itself.

The Americans feared that the Filipinos could not achieve self-rule and that superpowers such as Germany or Japan would annex the Philippines if the United States left. There was considerable debate as the American public and politicians doubted this unjust occupation.

Meanwhile, the Filipino revolutionaries under Aguinaldo's command captured most of Luzon's main island and established an independent republic. This started the clash between the two sides, resulting in bloodshed and catastrophic events.

Two Phases Of The War

The war mainly had two phases, consisting of the first in 1899, lasting from February to November. This phase primarily was unsuccessful attempts by Aguinaldo's soldiers to fight a war against the American troops. These American troops were well-trained, equipped with artillery, and had a more significant military strength which is why the first phase failed.

The second phase included a shift in war tactics by the Filipinos. They were now shifting to a guerilla style of war which began in 1899 and continued throughout the kidnapping of Aguinaldo in 1901 to the end of the conflict in 1903. President Theodore Roosevelt (R-New York) proclaimed an end to the match on the 4th of July 1902, although there were still uprisings and conflicts in the following years.

The American troops had an unfair advantage due to trained troops and a steady supply of all the necessary military supplies. The Filipinos faced difficulties getting any external support, and there was a massive shortage of weapons compared to the United States artillery. The first phase initiated by Aguinaldo to fight a conventional war failed and resulted in a significant loss of material and men.

Atrocities Of The War

The war was bloody and led to significant damage. The United States was ruthless; it burned down villages, tortured guerillas, and employed a civilian re-concentration policy.

The Filipino troops also terrorized civilians who helped the Americans and tortured prisoners. This resulted in a catastrophe leading to food shortages and many diseases. There was a rapid spread of diseases such as cholera and malaria, and many civilians died due to this war.

The Pacification Campaign By The United States

While the fighting continued, the U.S. established a colonial government in the Philippines in 1900 led by the future president and U.S. Chief Justice William Howard Taft (R-Ohio). They initiated a policy for an attraction designed to win the support of Filipino elites and other citizens who did not see eye to eye with Aguinaldo's plans.

This program gained significant support, undermining the Filipino rebels' and revolutionaries' fight against the Americans. This aided the Americans and ultimately led them to win the war.

In 1907 the Philippines was able to convene its first-ever elected assembly. In 1916, a Jones Act promised the country eventual independence, which was granted in 1946 after becoming an independent commonwealth.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History# American History# Ancient History# Philippines# War

Comments / 8

Published by

Hello, I am a young passionate blogger very curious about discovering old and modern facts. I generally write topics related to places, tech, facts, crypto, and a lot of others I am hoping for support from all the creators on my ongoing journey in Newsbreak.

N/A
5K followers

More from The Chronicles of Yesterday

The Remarkable Story of Hannie Schaft, the Resistance Hero Who Terrified the Nazis

A resistance hero, also known to many as Hannie Schaft, was the girl who terrified the Nazis and was a common enemy to all Nazis. Now, who was she? Hannie was a teenager living in the Netherlands and in her teenage years when the Nazis invaded. Knowing the fate of her country, this girl made sure that she took down these usurpers. She did the exact thing by saving the lives of numerous Jews during World War 2.

Read full story

The 1953 Iranian Coup: Western Interference, Oil, and the Roots of US-Iran Tensions

For decades, information on the United States' part in the 1953 coup in Iran, which resulted in the ouster of the nation's constitutionally elected Leader Mohammad Mossadegh and the re-establishment of an absolute monarchy, was fragmentary & hazy.

Read full story

Is Samsung Faking Their 100x Space Zoom Capability? Reddit Users Expose AI Scene Optimizer Trickery

Samsung is a brand that has been advertising its phones as having up to 100 times space zoom capabilities for years now. According to reports, Samsung's phone cameras can zoom a ridiculous amount of times into the moon, taking the shot and still ending up with a result that is somehow crisper than a 5000 professional camera setup could take. This has impressed many people, but recent developments indicate that Samsung may have been faking this capability.

Read full story

Uncovering Fascinating Facts about the Russian Revolution: From Frozen Guns to the Establishment of Green Ukraine

The Russian Revolution led to the establishment of the first Communist state, which Vladimir Lenin established. There were numerous uprisings, civil wars and protests that led to the formation of this dynasty. Let’s uncover the fascinating facts about the Russian revolution to unravel the events.

Read full story
2 comments

The Real Story of the Peaky Blinders: Separating Fact from Fiction

I know it might surprise many, but Peaky Blinders was inspired by a gang of Irish men who were known for terrorizing the streets of Birmingham with criminal activities and thievery. The actual Peaky Blinders were arrested several times for offences such as shoplifting, breaking into shops, stealing bikes and many more notorious activities.

Read full story
Skidmore, MO

The Strange and Unsolved Murder of Ken Rex McElroy in Skidmore, Missouri

On July 10, 1981, Ken Rex McElroy was killed in one of the investigators' strangest instances. There were plenty of eyewitnesses, and the attack happened in broad daylight. Therefore that could have been a no-brainer, but it wasn't. Regardless of the facts, locals in Skidmore, Missouri, were hesitant to speak and point fingers, but nobody stepped forward.

Read full story
3 comments

The Impact of Nazi Occupation During World War II: From Paris to Poland, Tunisia to Greece

Germany attacked Poland on September 1, 1939, approximately seven years after Adolf Hitler came to power. Nazis attacked, conquered, and brutalized much of Europe and Northern Africa during the next six years.

Read full story
26 comments

Victorian Era Myths Debunked: Exploring the Truth Behind Popular Misconceptions

Many misconceptions about the Victorian era include how it is misrepresented in movies and television shows. Queen Victoria's reign in the United Kingdom led to the "Victorian" era appellation.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Silicon Valley Bank Collapse Triggers Banking Crisis in the US: Signature Bank Falls, Stock Market Affected

On Sunday, Signature Bank, a New York City financial institution has collapsed after being bought out by Silicon Valley Bank. This is what has happened to Signature Bank which was an independent brokerage firm that had its operations suspended Sunday afternoon by its parent company; SVB. SVB took over as Signature's parent company earlier this year after it bought out some of the banks' creditors in bankruptcy court.

Read full story
15 comments

US Government Takes Action to Prevent Banking Crisis After Silicon Valley Bank Failure

The U.S. government took extraordinary steps Sunday to stop a potential banking crisis after the historic failure of Silicon Valley Bank, assuring all depositors at the failed institution that they could access all their money quickly, even as another major bank was shut down.

Read full story

Hatshepsut: The Female Pharaoh Who Ruled Egypt

Hatshepsut, the daughter of Thutmose, ascended to the throne of Egypt after she wed Thutmose II at the age of twelve or 13. She started serving as her stepson Thutmose III’s guardian after he passed away. Still, she soon assumed all of the responsibilities of a pharaoh, taking over as co-ruler of Egypt in 1473 BC.

Read full story
6 comments

Unveiling the Reality of Slavery in Ancient Rome: Understanding the Life and Treatment of Slaves

Slavery was integral to Ancient Rome's social, economic, and political life. Slaves were owned by both affluent and ordinary citizens and were engaged in various activities such as agriculture, household chores, mining, and construction. They were considered property without legal validity and treated according to their owner's wishes. This article will delve into the life of slaves in Ancient Rome.

Read full story
55 comments

Controversial Legacy of Winston Churchill: Examining His Actions on Poison Gas, Famine, and Anti-Semitism

The UK is commemorating Sir Winston S. Churchill's passing on its fiftieth anniversary. Although he is recognized by most as the biggest Briton of all time, he is still a highly controversial figure for some.

Read full story
1 comments

What Occurred in the 1.5 Weeks Between Hitler's Suicide and the Fall of Nazi Germany?

Most people consider Hitler’s suicide on April 30, 1945, the end. The downfall of Nazi Germany was evident the minute Hitler and Eva Braun committed suicide. However, the Germans didn’t give up until May 9. What occurred throughout those 1.5 weeks?

Read full story
34 comments

The Life of a Court Jester in Medieval Times: More Than Just Foolishness

Jesters, also called jesters or fools, played a crucial part in the history of the Middle Ages. But what did a court jester do, and what was his daily life like? The jester’s function in medieval entertainment was not all that fun or games; he also served as a valued counselor, helped around the house, and even accompanied his lord into combat. He was also unhappy and had to inform his honorable monarch of the bad news.

Read full story
5 comments
Natchez, MS

From West African Prince to American Enslavement and Back: The Tragic Journey of Abdulrahman Ibrahim Ibn Sori

The title might come as a shock to many people. However, it is true! I’m sure you’ve all heard inspirational stories or tales from your parents or elders regarding people who went from being entirely broke to incredibly wealthy and the opposite!

Read full story
110 comments

Exploring the Darker Side of William Shakespeare: Uncovering the Horrific Themes in His Works

Who isn’t familiar with the infamous playwright William Shakespeare? He has made a name for himself by writing some of the most well-known plays, which are performed in the most legendary theaters today.

Read full story
4 comments

From Silence to Heroism: The incredible story of How French Mime Marcel Marceau rescued Jewish children

The story of the man who invented miming and the man whose face and name are remembered whenever the word mime pops up. Being a world-renowned artist, he communicated much without speaking a single word. He expressed gestures and emotions through silent art, and he became a national treasure due to his techniques and excellence.

Read full story
7 comments

Uncovering the Mystery of the Alberta Fireball: What Caused the Mysterious Phenomenon?

Whenever we think about meteors, we naturally think of enormous, powerful, and catastrophic things. We assume that meteors, as well as asteroids, are the same thing. However, this isn’t the reality.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy