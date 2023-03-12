Hatshepsut: The Female Pharaoh Who Ruled Egypt

Seated Statue of Hatshepsut MET Hatshepsut2012 Photo by commons.wikimedia

Who Was Hatshepsut?

Hatshepsut, the daughter of Thutmose, ascended to the throne of Egypt after she wed Thutmose II at the age of twelve or 13. She started serving as her stepson Thutmose III’s guardian after he passed away. Still, she soon assumed all of the responsibilities of a pharaoh, taking over as co-ruler of Egypt in 1473 BC.

As pharaoh, Hatshepsut promoted Egyptian trade and managed large-scale construction initiatives, notably the Palace of Deir el-Bahri in west Thebes, where her grave is located.

Hatshepsut was portrayed (under her commands) as a male in several contemporary paintings and sculptures, but historians were mostly unaware of her existence until the nineteenth century. She is one of Egypt’s few and most well-known female pharaohs.

The Rise Of Hatshepsut

Thutmose I and Queen Ahmes had two daughters; Hatshepsut was the eldest. When her father passed away, twelve years old Hatshepsut took over as Egypt’s ruler after she wed Thutmose II, the heir apparent to his father’s kingdom, who was the offspring of Hatshepsut’s father and a woman from the secondary wives.

Their only child was Neferure. Around 1479 Century bc, Thutmose II passed away at a young age, and his infant son — the product of a second wife — took the throne.

Hatshepsut started serving as Thutmose III’s regent by tradition, managing governmental issues until her stepson reached adulthood. In less than seven years, Hatshepsut made the extraordinary decision to take on the role and authority of a pharaoh, sharing control of The region with Thutmose III.

The move may have been motivated by a political deadlock, like danger from some other division of the royals, and Hatshepsut might have been taking actions to preserve the crown for her son, contrary to the belief of earlier Egyptologists who held that the queen’s actions were solely motivated by ambition.

Hatshepsut As Pharaoh

Hatshepsut battled to defend the legitimacy of her power grab by citing her royal ancestry and stating that her dad had already chosen her to be his successor. She was aware that her attempt to seize power was highly contentious.

To remake herself, she requested that she be depicted as a male pharaoh with a beard and bulky muscles in sculptures and artworks from the time. Although, she did show up in other pictures dressed as a woman.

Senenmut, her head of government, and other followers surrounded Hatshepsut in important positions of authority. Despite some speculations to the contrary, there isn’t much evidence to support the claim that Senenmut was Hatshepsut’s lover.

Hatshepsut’s Achievements

Hatshepsut was the pharaoh during the construction of several grand structures, mostly around and within Thebes. Her most significant accomplishment was the massive tomb shrine at Deir el-Bahri, regarded as one of ancient Egypt’s historic monuments.

Another notable accomplishment of her rule was the trading mission she encouraged, which brought enormous treasures to Egypt out of a remote region known as Punt, containing gold, ivory, copper, and leopard coats.

The Legacy And Death Of Hatshepsut

Hatshepsut most likely passed away in her mid-forties, around 1458 B.C. She was interred in the Canyon of Kings, which is situated inside the hills overlooking Deir el-Bahri and is also the location of Tutankhamun. She had her father’s coffin reburied inside her temple so they might rest with each other in death to further legitimize her rule.

Thutmose III continued to govern for another thirty years, demonstrating that he was a superb warrior and an aspiring architect, the same as his stepmother.

Late in his rule, Thutmose III mainly had all traces of Hatshepsut’s rule removed, including the representations about her as ruler, mostly on temples she had erected. This may have been done to erase her legacy as a formidable female ruler or to bridge the gap with a line of male dynasty heirs.

As a result, Hatshepsut’s presence was scarcely known to ancient Egyptian researchers until 1822, and they could decipher and interpret the inscriptions on the stones of Deir el-Bahri.

Hatshepsut’s sarcophagus was found by the British archaeologist Howard Carter in 1903, although it was empty, much like most burials inside the Valley of Kings.

Her corpse was found in 2007 after a new search was launched in 2005; it is now on display in Cairo’s Egyptian Museum. At the National Museum in Nyc, a life-size sculpture of a sitting Hatshepsut who evaded her stepson’s destruction is on exhibit.

The Beliefs Of Ancient Egyptians

The culture of the ancient Egyptians was highly traditional in many ways and did not value change or deviation from the norm. No matter how effective her reign was, a female pharaoh was against the grain of how the monarchy was supposed to function; hence all references to a particular pharaoh had to have been erased.

Hatshepsut is an excellent example of the Egyptian idea that an individual exists until their identity is remembered. She had been forgotten as the New Kingdom era went on and was forgotten for generations.

She eventually returned to life and took her suitable position to be a great pharaoh in Egyptian history after her name was rediscovered by Champollion within the nineteenth century C.E. and later by some during the 20th century.