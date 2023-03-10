The Life of a Court Jester in Medieval Times: More Than Just Foolishness

The Court Jester by David S. Soriano Photo by commons.wikimedia

Jesters, also called jesters or fools, played a crucial part in the history of the Middle Ages. But what did a court jester do, and what was his daily life like? The jester’s function in medieval entertainment was not all that fun or games; he also served as a valued counselor, helped around the house, and even accompanied his lord into combat. He was also unhappy and had to inform his honorable monarch of the bad news.

Even though he was typically quite intelligent, the fool was nonetheless able to keep his master amused by whatever means required, whether it was by telling jokes and stories, juggling hazardous objects, or performing tricks.

This humorous entertainer was a massive source of entertainment and, as a part of the royal court, frequently had considerable political clout, assisting his maestro in all kingdom-related concerns.

Being A Jester In Medieval Times

Court jesters wore a variety of hats, including the flatulist one. The capacity to create music with one’s farts was frequently sought after by the king’s fools.

One jester in particular, Roland le Fartere, also known as Roland the Farter, who served King Henry II in the 12th century, was noted for having this talent. On Christmas Day every year, Roland would finish his show with “1 hop, one whistle, and one fart.” He received 30 acres and an estate in Suffolk as compensation.

An Honorable Position

In medieval times, to be a king’s fool was not inherently foolish. In reality, it was frequently seen as an honorable vocation. Usually, the jester didn’t parade around in the traditional motley jester outfit. A jester typically dressed in everyday attire akin to that of a nobleman. Unbelievably, a skilled fool was frequently very brilliant and well-educated.

Accompanying The Master To The Battlefield

Both kings and queens frequently formed intimate relationships with their private court jesters. Consequently, in the Middle Ages, the jester frequently had a leading political position inside the kingdom and would often accompany their lords to combat.

The court jester of Duke in Austria was a court jester who accompanied his ruler into battle. “You fools, you’re all arguing how to come into the nation, yet none of you had contemplated how you’re supposed to get out again,” he allegedly said to the Duke.

The Duke incurred significant losses on the battleground due to disregarding his fool’s advice. In this situation, it would’ve been prudent to follow the advice of just a joke, as several leaders did. The only person inside the kingdom who wouldn’t lose their mind if they made fun of the queen or the king would be you.

Simply put, one couldn’t make fun of the queen or king in medieval times and expect to survive. Imagine a royal roast from the Middle Ages. Most monarchs thought it amusing when their jesters made fun of them.

The king’s fool was granted “the authority to openly criticize any royal” as he thought fit, calling out any actual or imagined deficiencies, so it wasn’t simply the master who was vulnerable to this.

Participating In Psychological Manipulation

On the battlefield, one of the numerous functions of the fool was to make fun of and mock the opponent. This was done in an attempt to boost the morale and spirits of their troops. They were frequently observed “riding or cavorting directly in front of soldiers.”

This made it possible for the enemy force to hear a jester making fun of them. To redeem the insult, individuals with the fiercest tempers were frequently prompted by this mocking and baiting to break ranks and charge before they were ready.

The psychological struggle began the evening before the conflict, with the role of the battlefield buffoon. To divert the men from the upcoming fight, he would perform as a battlefield entertainer by singing a song, making stories and jokes juggling, and even dancing.

Propelled Back To Your Allies

On the battleground, jesters were not just joked tellers and advisors. They also served as the opposing army’s couriers, delivering demands like hostage release terms or conditions for surrendering to the adversary.

This was a risky task. Even though jesters were revered and consequently not to be damaged, “attacking the messenger” occasionally occurred. Sometimes opposing forces would fling the fool back to their starting point after beheading them.

Breaking The Unfortunate News

The bad news is never welcome, especially for a king. However, the court jester’s job was to break unpleasant news. The idiot was supposed to deliver the information playfully.

Please don’t kill the messenger appears especially appropriate because a jester had to relay important information without angering their ruler. Clever fools could hilariously twist unfunny news.