From West African Prince to American Enslavement and Back: The Tragic Journey of Abdulrahman Ibrahim Ibn Sori

The title might come as a shock to many people. However, it is true! I’m sure you’ve all heard inspirational stories or tales from your parents or elders regarding people who went from being entirely broke to incredibly wealthy and the opposite!

However, it is rare for a person to have everything at their disposal, have it taken away, and regain a part of their former life decades later. This seems incredibly rare. However, it did happen to an enslaved man in colonial America.

Let’s unveil the story of Abdulrahman Ibrahim Ibn Sori, who went from being an African prince to simply an enslaved American. I am too invested in the story; it sounds like an absolute roller coaster! Let’s jump right in!

Being Enslaved And Held Captive

Abdulrahman Ibrahim Ibn Sori was not ordinary; he was the Prince of Fouta Djallon, known as Guinea in Western Africa. He has educated in not only politics but also the religion of Islam, and he was fluent in almost five languages at the time that he was taken captive.

For Sori, it didn’t matter how educated and intelligent he was or that he was literal royalty; he was taken captive from his homeland by the enemy. He was later sold to traders when the global trade of enslaved people was at an all-time high.

He was one of the nearly 12.5 million Africans that were sent to the New World in the form of enslaved people. He was forced to leave his home and never saw his kingdom again.

An Enslaved Person

Abdulrahman was transported across the Atlantic Ocean and arrived in Natchez, Mississippi. It was right there that he met the man who would control his life for the next four decades. This man was Thomas Foster, a farmer in the area, and he purchased two enslaved people that had been transported from Africa! One of those was none other than the crown prince, Sori.

He tried to convince and plead with Foster, convincing him he was a West African prince. However, it didn’t go well; everyone mocked him for his claims. He was now referred to as Prince to tease him while enslaved.

Sori was transported to Foster’s homeland, which obviously differed from the kingdom Sori was used to. Not only was the Prince stripped of his identity and enslaved, but his head was shaved, and he was forced to work as an enslaved person in Foster’s land. Sori fled away soon after and continued to be on the run until he ultimately returned!

A Blast From The Literal Past

When Sori returned to Foster, he had changed his entire mindset and convinced himself that he was no longer any prince or a warrior.

He used his knowledge of cultivating cotton to make Foster one of the biggest cotton producers in the area. Sori’s influence grew as Foster’s success increased, giving him more freedom than the other enslaved people. He married and had nine children.

One fine day in 1807, Sori was selling vegetables while he was recognized as the Prince of Fouta Djallon. Oh my god! That’s precisely the plot twist we’ve all been waiting for. This man was John Cox, who had been shipwrecked near Sori’s Kingdom.

This man was the guest of the Royal kingdom that helped him recover, and he was forever indebted to their kindness. When he crossed paths with Sori, he knew this was the perfect opportunity to repay his friend by giving back his freedom to him.

The Fight For Freedom

John Cox had noble intentions; however, it wouldn’t be easy to buy Sori from Thomas Foster because Sori was an integral part of Foster’s cotton production. Cox spent his entire life fighting for Sori’s freedom but was unsuccessful.

Sori did gain something else from Cox’s efforts! He became somewhat of a local celebrity after his incredible story spread. His fame led to him being exposed to government officials in Morocco as well as the United States. It was due to Cox’s undying efforts to help Sori get the freedom that a miracle took place in 1828. Secretary of State Henry Clay negotiated with Foster for Sori’s release on 22nd February.

Foster agreed to the terms only if he was compensated and Sori was transported to Africa so that he could never be a free man in America. What is with the British and Americans and their love for making Africans and other people of color their slaves? Colonization is deeply ingrained in them.

His Way Back Home

After almost 40 years of continuous struggle, mockery, and slavery Sori was free. However, this freedom did not extend to his family and children. He refused to return to his kingdom without his family and set sail from Washington, DC, to Africa. His fame grew even more, and he started to fundraise money to buy his family’s freedom. He was able to free his wife only, not his children.

However, Sori and his wife sailed back to Africa and arrived in Monrovia in 1829. Both of them hoped they would be reunited with their children; however, fate was not that kind.

Sori contracted a fever almost four months after arriving in Liberia, and he passed away at 67. His wish to reunite with his children and his kingdom was left unfulfilled. Are we all in tears by now? I was hoping for a happy ending.