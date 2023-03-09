Exploring the Darker Side of William Shakespeare: Uncovering the Horrific Themes in His Works

Shakespeare Photo by commons.wikimedia

Who isn’t familiar with the infamous playwright William Shakespeare? He has made a name for himself by writing some of the most well-known plays, which are performed in the most legendary theaters today.

However, being a playwright wasn’t enough for Shakespeare; he decided to give organized crime a go too! Our perception of Shakespeare is far different from what he was…

The Ugly Truth Of Shakespeare

Shakespeare had a hidden identity that included some harsh and ugly truths, such as being a part of organized crime and a hoarder during the famine. This playwright was known to illegally keep vast amounts of grain during the severe famine to avoid taxes.

He was repeatedly known to be fined because he was famous for tax evasion. He would do whatever it took to avoid paying taxes, exploit vulnerable citizens, and maximize his own personal gain and profits at the expense of other people.

Moreover, he used to participate in illegal activities and hoard food during food shortages and famine. I mean, Shakespeare seemed like quite the snob! Collecting food and avoiding taxes to enjoy his life seem extreme.

This isn’t surprising since many of his plays are severe and talk about suicide, greed, and other worldly desires. It is often believed that many of his plays are inspired by his personality and the dark side of human nature. In Macbeth, the playwright sheds light on human greed and hunger for power, and it showcases the extremes human beings go to just for their inner need for control.

It’s not surprising that Shakespeare’s plays talked about greed since he did seem a bit greedy when it came to food, and not only was he greedy and ruthless. Therefore, I’m sure he didn’t have to think too hard before writing plays because he would think about what he would do!

British Theaters Were Fronts For Organized Crime

Many London theaters frequently worked as fronts for coordinated wrongdoing during the 1590s, as reported by Mental Floss. The Lord Mayor of London condemned these playhouses as criminal spots.

In 1596, in a dispute between the owner of the swan theater named Francis Langley and William Gardiner, the local magistrate took place where accusations against William Shakespeare showed up for the first time. Due to his alleged dealings with Langley, Shakespeare’s name got hauled into the brawl, and threats were being made.

As per Smithsonian, it could have been possible that as a young actor, William had to deal with some nasty characters, including Langley. It is reported that Langley was involved in making money by inappropriate means.

The local magistrate, William Gardiner, and his stepson were also considered criminals. The research proves the involvement of Langley, Gardiner, and Wayte in wrongdoings, but the question remains about the extent to which Shakespeare was involved in these criminal acts.

Birds of A Feather That Flock Together

Evidence proves that Shakespeare had contact with these three people with criminal records. Something else contributes to the fact that Shakespeare was directly involved in criminal acts.

From 1585 to 1592, William Shakespeare suddenly disappeared from the scene, and no one knew where he was. No one knew what Shakespeare did in those seven years, and no one could find a trace of him. As reported in “yesterday,” this disappearance can be linked with Shakespeare’s criminal acts.

Apart from that, it is also known that a man is known by the company he keeps. Therefore, Shakespeare’s involvement in crimes can also be linked with his company which included Langley, Gardiner, and Wayte.