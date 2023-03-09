From Silence to Heroism: The incredible story of How French Mime Marcel Marceau rescued Jewish children

Gianni Lunadei y Marcel Marceau Photo by commons.wikimedia

The story of the man who invented miming and the man whose face and name are remembered whenever the word mime pops up.

Being a world-renowned artist, he communicated much without speaking a single word. He expressed gestures and emotions through silent art, and he became a national treasure due to his techniques and excellence.

Behind the smile of this mime is a true hero hiding and aiding the French Resistance and the savior of dozens of almost 70 Jewish children from the shackles of the Nazis. This mime was not ordinary. He was a silent and hidden hero.

This mime developed his skills, not for theater purposes but to entertain the children and to keep them quiet to avoid the Nazis and their patrols. This story is the fascinating, exciting story of the French mime Marcel Marceau who is considered to be not only a national treasure but to be a national hero.

The Early Life of Marcel Marceau

Marcel was born in 1923, and his parents were Jews who emigrated to France.

His family settled in Strasbourg and joined a Jewish community of approximately 200,000 people. Marcel was inspired by movie star Charlie Chaplin and often mimicked his form of comedy and art.

Marcel had a flair for theater and wanted to be a part of silent comedy like Charlie Chaplin. Moreover, he was only 17 years old when the Nazis invaded France. Fearing for their safety Marcel and his family moved to avoid the Nazis.

How He Became A Part of The Resistance

The French Jews were s scared of being deported or killed.

Marcel was hidden by his cousin, who assured him he would play a pivotal role in the theater after the war. Thereby, Marcel was lucky to continue his education at Lycee Gay-Lussac in Limoges. He was also fortunate to have a principal who cared for Jewish students. The principal was later declared as Righteous among the nations, in other words, a friend of Jews.

Marcel also hid at the home of Yvonne Hagnauer, the director of a boarding school in Paris, who sheltered several Jewish children.

The kindness around him motivated an 18-year-old man and his brother to join the French Resistance. To hide their true identities, the brothers chose the name of the French general, Marceau. Marcel and his brother Alain joined the Resistance to fight for France and against injustice.

Marcel Marceau’s Missions

Marcel ultimately joined the Jewish underground, which had only one purpose saving Jewish children from the Nazis. Marcel was given the job of taking children to safety. The children would feel very comfortable with Marcel.

He would disguise himself as a Boy Scout and go on to take almost 24 Jewish children into the forest and to the border so that someone could transport and take them to Switzerland. During this time, he developed his mime skills, as they were instrumental in silently entertaining the children so they would remain calm.

He used this skill to his benefit, conducted three trips, and rescued more than 70 Jewish children.

Ending Days of The World War

Finally, in August 1944, the Germans were defeated. After four years of struggle and misery, they have driven away from Paris, and Marcel, along with several others, returned.

General Charles de Gaulle returned, reorganized the French Government, and formed the Free French Forces of the interior to support French troops. Marcel became the liaison officer of the Organization Juive de Combat.

Marcel became famous as the French mime who would communicate gestures, emotions, and feelings all without speaking, which led to him performing in front of 3000 US soldiers.

Conclusively, Marcel Marceau decides to channel the inner pain and misery of the war into his art.

He developed the “Bip,” a person with a white chalk face and a rose. This became Marcel’s most famous creation and resulted in his global success.

This story narrates the harsh reality of World War and the story of a silent hero who saved countless dozens of Jewish children from the Germans through his quiet art.