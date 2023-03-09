Uncovering the Mystery of the Alberta Fireball: What Caused the Mysterious Phenomenon?

Perseid meteor shower Photo by commons.wikimedia

Whenever we think about meteors, we naturally think of enormous, powerful, and catastrophic things. We assume that meteors, as well as asteroids, are the same thing. However, this isn’t the reality.

A meteoroid is a fragment of an asteroid separated from a rock. A meteor is a meteoroid that has reached the Earth’s atmosphere, resulting in a beautiful meteor shower.

There are numerous meteors and meteor showers, as the solar system is home to almost 1.1 million asteroids of different shapes and sizes. Let’s unveil how these meteors disclose a fascinating universe history!

A Rather Strange Occurrence

According to whatever we’re taught in science and the famous Big Bang Theory, the universe came from one tiny spot almost 13.7 billion years ago. This moment was the defining moment that led to the formation of planets, meteors, and asteroids.

Now, unfortunately, there are no astronomers that are still alive that can be asked about this occurrence. Whatever we know is according to what we’ve learned; however, numerous events can rewrite history as we know it!

An incident in February 2021 had the power to do precisely this! A tiny meteoroid landed over Alberta, which came from the Oort Cloud. Nothing has ever come from this Cloud, but this tiny meteoroid has proven very strong!

The Enigmatic Oort Cloud

The mysterious and enigmatic Oort Cloud is a ring of multiple tiny pieces, mainly frozen gas.

The Cloud is very distant, bleak, and icy. It’s almost a light year away from the sun, and whatever we know about this Cloud is entirely theoretical as no technology can get close enough to detect it.

Now astronomers are a little concerned as the Oort Cloud is considered to be icy, but the meteoroid discovered in February was a rocky specimen.

The Alberta Fireball

Previously it was known that the Oort Cloud only had icy specimens. However, the Alberta fireball was composed of rock and was one of the most peculiar occurrences in almost 70 years.

This occurrence revealed that the Oort Cloud is a mixture of icy and rocky pieces. This points towards a rather unusual phenomenon for the solar system’s creation.

The Infamous Grand Tack Theory

In 2011, Kevin Walsh from the Southwest Research Institute explained the Grand Tack theory. He said that Jupiter’s path is referred to as the Grand Tack—Jupiter and Saturn’s effect results in the formation of many rocky objects.

However, after discovering this Alberta fireball, we may rely too much on the Grand Tack theory. This discovery points towards the fact that the solar system still needs to be researched and explored to understand its origin!