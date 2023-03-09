Unveiling the Enigma of Dark Matter and Energy: Discovering the Hidden Universe

The Chronicles of Yesterday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HIYov_0lD3Vu0A00
Artist's impression of the expected dark matter distribution around the Milky WayPhoto bycommons.wikimedia

Dark matter and energy make up the vast majority of our universe, yet we can’t perceive them.

However, we have ways to perceive their influence, which is as wide-reaching as dark matter and energy.

All matter as we know it, from muons, electrons, and atoms up to planets, stars, and galactic clusters, makes up less than a meager 5% of everything in the universe.

As far as we know, roughly 25% is dark matter, and 70% is dark energy. But the thing about those two massive chunks of everything is that they are invisible. All that we perceive is only a tiny part of reality.

To top it all off, we don’t understand dark matter and energy.

So where do we even get the idea of those two huge bits of craziness from?

When astrophysicists did the math to figure out how the universe was structured, it didn’t hold up. There wasn’t enough visible matter in the universe to make it work. Taking all of the gravity generated by the case we can see together is not enough to form the massive and complex forms we see throughout the universe: Without SOMETHING else to hold it all together, it looked like stars should just be scattered willy-nilly instead of ever clustering together to make galaxies.

Something has to be woven all around the visible matter. But it can’t be seen, never emitting or reflecting light…a.k.a. dark matter.

However, we can tell dark matter she exists even if we can’t see it with telescopes. It does have a gravitational effect on space-time. Light passing around these dark matter mega-clumps is bent.

At the same time, though, dark matter cannot be ordinary because we WOULD be able to detect some emissions if that were the case. It also doesn’t even react with normal matter. Antimatter makes gamma rays when it reacts with average weight. Dark matter does nothing.

But it’s THERE.

The most accepted possibility now is that dark matter is an exotic particle that we don’t know anything about. Some options for these particles could be GIMPs (gravitationally interacting massive particles) and WIMPs (weakly interacting massive particles). Perhaps it might be created in a particle accelerator experiment at some point, though we may not recognize it for what it is.

And then we have dark energy, which is, believe it or not, even stranger.

As with dark matter, we can’t detect or examine it, but we can see how dark energy affects the universe around it. This started with Edward Hubble in 1929 when he saw the red-shifting of light wavelengths as he looked more profound into space: Distant (and therefore faint) galaxies showed a lot of red-shift, while galaxies that were more visible and closer red-shifted much less. This led to our understanding that the universe has constantly been expanding, which would stretch the wavelength of light as everything moved farther and farther apart.

Since then, research has demonstrated that this expansion has been accelerating. This throws out the idea that we will see an eventual retraction leading to a “big crunch.” The belief is that space will continue expanding until the matter is stretched so thin that everything comes to a total standstill, even atomic movement — the “heat death of the universe” theory. Don’t let that get you down, though. We’re talking billions of years into the future.

Utilizing the influential Hubble Frontier Fields observations of galaxy clusters, a study demonstrates that intracluster light — the light of stars orphaned in galaxy cluster mergers — aligns with dark matter, tracing its distribution more accurately than other methods. With broader use, astronomers think the technique could be a first step in exploring the nature of the unobservable, elusive dark matter that makes up most of the universe.

-Hubblesite.org

As the expansion continues, the universe and all of space are gaining in volume. Because we’re held together in a nice tidy bundle of stars called the Milky Way galaxy, the expansion doesn’t affect us directly. Still, we see other galaxies red-shifting away from us just as we’re red-shifting away from the center of the universe.

Whatever is propelling this expansion is what we call dark energy. It represents more energy than everything else taken together: all the stars, black holes, gas giants, quasars, and everything else combined don’t come close to the sheer power dark energy represents.

As to what dark energy is, again, we can’t be sure. It may be some intrinsic property of space. As the universe expands, more space is created, thus pushing expansion further and further with ever-increasing acceleration.

Einstein’s “cosmological constant” concept from 1917 was similar. He proposed it as a force that countered gravity, but mathematics didn’t produce any viable results and confused things more. This is also known as “vacuum energy,” as space is a vacuum.

Another possibility is that dark matter is made of spontaneously-forming particles that continuously pop up and disappear as new space forms, generating dark energy. This continues in a never-ending loop which keeps the expansion going.

Ultimately, dark matter and energy are critical components of the universe’s makeup beyond our technological ability to understand. However, unlike the mystery of what came before our universe’s creation, dark matter, and energy exist in the here and now. As we advance in our scientific understanding, there is an excellent chance that we will someday grasp their full origins and purpose.

For now, keep looking up into the night sky and know so many wonders are still out there for us to find and comprehend. We will discover more about the stars as long as we dream of them.

# Astrophysics# Space# NASA# Dark Matter# Energy

Comments / 0

Published by

Hello, I am a young passionate blogger very curious about discovering old and modern facts. I generally write topics related to places, tech, facts, crypto, and a lot of others I am hoping for support from all the creators on my ongoing journey in Newsbreak.

N/A
5K followers

Comments / 0

