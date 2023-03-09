The Untold Story of Empress Carlota of Mexico: From Royalty to Tragedy

Portrait of Empress Carlota of Mexico Photo by commons.wikimedia

Empress Carlota was born Princess Charlotte of Belgium and remained the Empress of Mexico for three years. She had a traumatic childhood, and her extravagant lifestyle and carefree attitude made her very unpopular among the people.

She was a spoiled girl, and her coming from a royal family didn't help. She was the daughter of the King of Belgians, Leopold I, and her mother was Louise of Orleans, the French princess. She didn't have a silver spoon in her mouth; she had the entire tea set!

She suffered an incredibly traumatic childhood, and unfortunately, her adult life got worse, especially after she married Maximilian. She had mental breakdowns, lost her crown, and was slowly poisoned, and the cherry on top was her unhinged husband, who showed no interest in her.

Unveil the tragic history of a woman who was scorned by her people and abandoned by her family. Let's explore weird facts about the sordid tale of the Empress Carlota of Mexico!

Traumatic Childhood

Charlotte, despite being spoiled, had a very traumatic childhood. Her mother had a complicated pregnancy, and no one expected Charlotte to survive; however, when she did, it was not long before her mother passed away. She was only ten years old when her mother died due to tuberculosis.

Her misery and pain don't stop there! Soon after her mother's death, the entire palace was shocked, and her family abandoned her. None of the men in the royal family wanted to care for a little girl. Thus Charlotte had to live with a family friend.

Unsurprisingly, after the tragedy she experienced, she completely changed her temperament. She was once a carefree princess, but soon she became an introvert.

The Popular Girl

Charlotte inherited her mother's beauty and had several suitors lined up for marriage as she reached 15. Prince George of Saxony and King Pedro V of Portugal requested her hand in marriage, but she rejected them.

A few months later, she came across the Archduke Maximilian of Austria and fell for him. He had no chance of getting the throne; however, she had her mind set on marrying him.

Despite Charlotte being quite adamant about marrying him, he was hesitant and quibbled about the price of her dowry. He came from an incredibly patriarchal society and a conservative nation, so he had deranged ideas of how a woman is supposed to be. He reportedly disliked his bride being intelligent due to the ideas he had grown up with.

Charlotte Was Competing With A Dead Woman

Maximilian had several red flags apart from the fact that he disliked that his bride was smart as if that was a criminal offense. He had also been engaged to Princess Maria Amelia of Brazil, who passed away from tuberculosis.

It was believed that Maria was in love with Maximilian, and Charlotte constantly tried to compete with her to gain his attention. They finally got married in 1857 when Charlotte was only seventeen years old.

The Useless And Unpopular Couple

Since Maximilian had no chance at the throne and his newly wedded bride was just as useless in handling diplomatic duties as her husband. The palace gave them a few simple tasks, but they managed to mess that up too.

They were appointed to duties in the Lombardy Venetia Kingdom in Italy, and from the very start, they made an absolute fool of themselves. They had a frivolous lifestyle, including hosting extravagant balls and hanging out with sycophantic people.

They quickly became unpopular because of their extravagant lifestyle, and soon nobles started to skip their balls and parties. This was just the beginning of her misery. Despite being married for two years, they had no children because Maximilian constantly ignored her.

The cherry on top was losing the throne within less than three years. People were against them, and her husband was asked to resign while Charlotte lost her crown again.

Charlotte's Twisted Family Tree

Charlotte was from a lineage of nobles who enjoyed intermarrying with each other mainly to strengthen their family ties. She was first cousins to Queen Victoria and her husband, Prince Albert.

They were amongst the most deranged and unhinged monarchs that history has ever witnessed! Unsurprisingly, their lineage and her family tree had a part to play in her tragic life!

Slowly Poisoned

Charlotte had a terrifying nervous breakdown that didn't come suddenly; instead, it was carefully planned and plotted when she returned to Europe.

The rebels of Mexico despised the violence, and they started to poison her slowly over a few months. The Royal doctors started to slip bromide into her coffee, and other enemies began to add other substances to her food which instigated and ultimately caused her mental breakdown.