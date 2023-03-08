Surviving Nazi Kidnapping: The Incredible Story of a Woman Raised as an Aryan Child

Fra Diamante Adoration of the Child (detail) 04 Photo by commons.wikimedia

Ingrid von Oelhafen (born in 1941) had a tough childhood. Her father, Herman von Oelhafen, was often away. Her mother, Gisela, was emotionally distant. Her parents sent Ingrid to the children’s home, where she grew up without true parental love.

When she was eleven, she discovered she was a foster child. Her actual name was Erika Matko. Her father, Herman, and mother, Gisela, were not her true parents. Her brother Dietmar was not her real brother.

When she was fifteen, she saw a Red Cross poster with her childhood image, Erika Matko, on the streets of Hamburg. She realized she was not German.

In 1999, Red Cross contacted Ingrid to ask if she wanted to learn about her origins. She was fifty-eight years old.

Ingrid’s true origins

Ingrid found out that she was born on the 11th of November 1941 in a small town in Slovenia, ex-Yugoslavia. Her parents were Johan and Helena Matko. But this was only the beginning of the shocking revelations!

Ingrid discovered that Erika Matko, born on the 11th of November 1941, already lived in Slovenia. She was terrified! Somebody else took her identity!

She learned that in August 1942, when she was only nine months old, the Nazis had taken her away from her parents.

Ingrid was the victim of the Lebensborn program. The Lebensborn was a Nazi program to create a superior race by breeding and kidnapping children.

To make things worse, the Nazis gave her biological parents a substitute baby to raise Erika Matko. After World War II, Red Cross searched for Ingrid. The organization contacted her foster mother, Gisela. Yet, she denied Ingrid being abducted.

Ingrid never met her actual parents or her brother Ludvik and sister Tanja. All had died before she discovered the truth.

Conclusion

Ingrid von Oelhafen became a physiotherapist specializing in the treatment of small children. She gave them love she had never received. She shared her life experience in a book titled Hitler’s Forgotten Children.

She never forgave her biological mother for not trying to find her after the war. Because of her stolen childhood, Ingrid didn’t want to create her own family.

“I would like to know what my mother was like.” — Ingrid von Oelhafen