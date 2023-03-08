Surviving Nazi Kidnapping: The Incredible Story of a Woman Raised as an Aryan Child

The Chronicles of Yesterday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WJjox_0lBmikVr00
Fra Diamante Adoration of the Child (detail) 04Photo bycommons.wikimedia

Ingrid von Oelhafen (born in 1941) had a tough childhood. Her father, Herman von Oelhafen, was often away. Her mother, Gisela, was emotionally distant. Her parents sent Ingrid to the children’s home, where she grew up without true parental love.

When she was eleven, she discovered she was a foster child. Her actual name was Erika Matko. Her father, Herman, and mother, Gisela, were not her true parents. Her brother Dietmar was not her real brother.

When she was fifteen, she saw a Red Cross poster with her childhood image, Erika Matko, on the streets of Hamburg. She realized she was not German.

In 1999, Red Cross contacted Ingrid to ask if she wanted to learn about her origins. She was fifty-eight years old.

Ingrid’s true origins

Ingrid found out that she was born on the 11th of November 1941 in a small town in Slovenia, ex-Yugoslavia. Her parents were Johan and Helena Matko. But this was only the beginning of the shocking revelations!

Ingrid discovered that Erika Matko, born on the 11th of November 1941, already lived in Slovenia. She was terrified! Somebody else took her identity!

She learned that in August 1942, when she was only nine months old, the Nazis had taken her away from her parents.

Ingrid was the victim of the Lebensborn program. The Lebensborn was a Nazi program to create a superior race by breeding and kidnapping children.

To make things worse, the Nazis gave her biological parents a substitute baby to raise Erika Matko. After World War II, Red Cross searched for Ingrid. The organization contacted her foster mother, Gisela. Yet, she denied Ingrid being abducted.

Ingrid never met her actual parents or her brother Ludvik and sister Tanja. All had died before she discovered the truth.

Conclusion

Ingrid von Oelhafen became a physiotherapist specializing in the treatment of small children. She gave them love she had never received. She shared her life experience in a book titled Hitler’s Forgotten Children.

She never forgave her biological mother for not trying to find her after the war. Because of her stolen childhood, Ingrid didn’t want to create her own family.

“I would like to know what my mother was like.” — Ingrid von Oelhafen

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History# Family# Women# War# Nazis

Comments / 0

Published by

Hello, I am a young passionate blogger very curious about discovering old and modern facts. I generally write topics related to places, tech, facts, crypto, and a lot of others I am hoping for support from all the creators on my ongoing journey in Newsbreak.

N/A
5K followers

More from The Chronicles of Yesterday

Skidmore, MO

The Strange and Unsolved Murder of Ken Rex McElroy in Skidmore, Missouri

On July 10, 1981, Ken Rex McElroy was killed in one of the investigators' strangest instances. There were plenty of eyewitnesses, and the attack happened in broad daylight. Therefore that could have been a no-brainer, but it wasn't. Regardless of the facts, locals in Skidmore, Missouri, were hesitant to speak and point fingers, but nobody stepped forward.

Read full story
1 comments

The Impact of Nazi Occupation During World War II: From Paris to Poland, Tunisia to Greece

Germany attacked Poland on September 1, 1939, approximately seven years after Adolf Hitler came to power. Nazis attacked, conquered, and brutalized much of Europe and Northern Africa during the next six years.

Read full story
2 comments

Victorian Era Myths Debunked: Exploring the Truth Behind Popular Misconceptions

Many misconceptions about the Victorian era include how it is misrepresented in movies and television shows. Queen Victoria's reign in the United Kingdom led to the "Victorian" era appellation.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Silicon Valley Bank Collapse Triggers Banking Crisis in the US: Signature Bank Falls, Stock Market Affected

On Sunday, Signature Bank, a New York City financial institution has collapsed after being bought out by Silicon Valley Bank. This is what has happened to Signature Bank which was an independent brokerage firm that had its operations suspended Sunday afternoon by its parent company; SVB. SVB took over as Signature's parent company earlier this year after it bought out some of the banks' creditors in bankruptcy court.

Read full story
13 comments

US Government Takes Action to Prevent Banking Crisis After Silicon Valley Bank Failure

The U.S. government took extraordinary steps Sunday to stop a potential banking crisis after the historic failure of Silicon Valley Bank, assuring all depositors at the failed institution that they could access all their money quickly, even as another major bank was shut down.

Read full story

The Forgotten Atrocities of the Philippine-American War: Revealing the Dark Chapters of History

The Philippine War with America began between the U.S. and Filipino revolutionaries from 1899 to 1902. This war mainly began after America assumed that they held the sovereignty of the Philippines after the defeat of Spain in the Spanish and American war.

Read full story
1 comments

Hatshepsut: The Female Pharaoh Who Ruled Egypt

Hatshepsut, the daughter of Thutmose, ascended to the throne of Egypt after she wed Thutmose II at the age of twelve or 13. She started serving as her stepson Thutmose III’s guardian after he passed away. Still, she soon assumed all of the responsibilities of a pharaoh, taking over as co-ruler of Egypt in 1473 BC.

Read full story
2 comments

Unveiling the Reality of Slavery in Ancient Rome: Understanding the Life and Treatment of Slaves

Slavery was integral to Ancient Rome's social, economic, and political life. Slaves were owned by both affluent and ordinary citizens and were engaged in various activities such as agriculture, household chores, mining, and construction. They were considered property without legal validity and treated according to their owner's wishes. This article will delve into the life of slaves in Ancient Rome.

Read full story
46 comments

Controversial Legacy of Winston Churchill: Examining His Actions on Poison Gas, Famine, and Anti-Semitism

The UK is commemorating Sir Winston S. Churchill's passing on its fiftieth anniversary. Although he is recognized by most as the biggest Briton of all time, he is still a highly controversial figure for some.

Read full story
1 comments

What Occurred in the 1.5 Weeks Between Hitler's Suicide and the Fall of Nazi Germany?

Most people consider Hitler’s suicide on April 30, 1945, the end. The downfall of Nazi Germany was evident the minute Hitler and Eva Braun committed suicide. However, the Germans didn’t give up until May 9. What occurred throughout those 1.5 weeks?

Read full story
23 comments

The Life of a Court Jester in Medieval Times: More Than Just Foolishness

Jesters, also called jesters or fools, played a crucial part in the history of the Middle Ages. But what did a court jester do, and what was his daily life like? The jester’s function in medieval entertainment was not all that fun or games; he also served as a valued counselor, helped around the house, and even accompanied his lord into combat. He was also unhappy and had to inform his honorable monarch of the bad news.

Read full story
5 comments
Natchez, MS

From West African Prince to American Enslavement and Back: The Tragic Journey of Abdulrahman Ibrahim Ibn Sori

The title might come as a shock to many people. However, it is true! I’m sure you’ve all heard inspirational stories or tales from your parents or elders regarding people who went from being entirely broke to incredibly wealthy and the opposite!

Read full story
105 comments

Exploring the Darker Side of William Shakespeare: Uncovering the Horrific Themes in His Works

Who isn’t familiar with the infamous playwright William Shakespeare? He has made a name for himself by writing some of the most well-known plays, which are performed in the most legendary theaters today.

Read full story
4 comments

From Silence to Heroism: The incredible story of How French Mime Marcel Marceau rescued Jewish children

The story of the man who invented miming and the man whose face and name are remembered whenever the word mime pops up. Being a world-renowned artist, he communicated much without speaking a single word. He expressed gestures and emotions through silent art, and he became a national treasure due to his techniques and excellence.

Read full story
7 comments

Uncovering the Mystery of the Alberta Fireball: What Caused the Mysterious Phenomenon?

Whenever we think about meteors, we naturally think of enormous, powerful, and catastrophic things. We assume that meteors, as well as asteroids, are the same thing. However, this isn’t the reality.

Read full story

Unveiling the Enigma of Dark Matter and Energy: Discovering the Hidden Universe

Dark matter and energy make up the vast majority of our universe, yet we can’t perceive them. However, we have ways to perceive their influence, which is as wide-reaching as dark matter and energy.

Read full story

The Untold Story of Empress Carlota of Mexico: From Royalty to Tragedy

Empress Carlota was born Princess Charlotte of Belgium and remained the Empress of Mexico for three years. She had a traumatic childhood, and her extravagant lifestyle and carefree attitude made her very unpopular among the people.

Read full story
1 comments

Unlocking the Power of Mindfulness: The Ultimate Guide to Meditation and the Key to Inner Peace

Meditation is one of the most popular wellness practices, but only some people meditate. They talk about it; they dabble with it, but few persist. Meditation is too difficult for most people. But there is a method of meditation that is simplicity itself. That’s what this article is about.

Read full story

The Fashion of Fascism: Exploring the Mystery Behind the Stylish Dressing of the Nazis

The Nazis were perhaps the most horrible people we've ever seen, but they were also brand experts. Joseph Goebbels, senior Nazi and Reich Minister of Propaganda, certainly understood the significance of outward appearances. He knew that immaculately maintained uniforms designed to make the wearer appear as tall, comprehensive, and intimidating as possible make a significant impression.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy