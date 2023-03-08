The Fashion of Fascism: Exploring the Mystery Behind the Stylish Dressing of the Nazis

The Chronicles of Yesterday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p2shi_0lATvxU300
Grupo Nazista Bella Alliança - Rio do Sul (SC), 1929Photo bycommons.wikimedia

The Nazis were perhaps the most horrible people we've ever seen, but they were also brand experts. Joseph Goebbels, senior Nazi and Reich Minister of Propaganda, certainly understood the significance of outward appearances. He knew that immaculately maintained uniforms designed to make the wearer appear as tall, comprehensive, and intimidating as possible make a significant impression.

Goebbels was trying to give the Nazis a solid brand identity, so he insisted on their uniforms being so distinctive. The military's aggressiveness and the fashion industry had never united so powerfully.

In 1999, GQ's British editor was let go for including a Nazi on a list of the best-dressed people of the 20th century. He lauded, in particular, the "Desert Fox," Erwin Rommel, the Nazi field marshal who pushed across Northern Africa as part of the Nazi colonial agenda during World War II.

According to legend, Rommel led his troops from the front while still apparently looking dapper. This begs the question: Why did the Nazis have such grand fashion, so much that they were even celebrated for it?

Masters of Branding

Regarding clothing and accessories, Germany was wholly immersed in the uniform. Uniform expert and historian Brian L. Davis details 240 distinct styles of Third Reich-era attire.

The "appeal to male vanity" meant that every man in the Reich wore a uniform, from coal miners to Post Office workers to Nazi party leaders like Adolf Hitler. Writing about his experience as a young soldier in Nazi Germany, Bernhard Teicher reflects,]

"Of course, we were provided uniforms (ideally, everybody in the Nazi Reich should have worn a uniform!)."

The Nazi Party's drive for ideological conformity extended to the clothing worn by German citizens and emblazoned with the Nazi symbol.

Furthermore, Adolf Hitler considered himself an artist, not a politician. "How can we fail to see in this phenomenon a sign of artistry?" is a question posed by Thomas Mann in his essay Brother Hitler, published in 1938. Between 1933 and 1945, the Nazi regime was dominated by this artistry and aesthetic in all spheres of life.

The Reich Ministry of Public Enlightenment and Propaganda made extensive use of this sort of artistic skill in the development and deployment of innovative propaganda strategies for the promotion of Third Reich doctrines.

Of course, the Nazis weren't the first or the last to engage in propaganda. Still, their commitment to political marketing represented a new way of spreading Nazi ideology, politics, and militarism among the general populations of Germany, Europe, and the rest of the globe.

The Nazi uniforms became an integral part of the Nazi identity almost immediately. Nazi uniforms effectively promoted conformity; they were also beautifully designed, elaborately adorned, and impeccably fitted, evoking both dread and reverence and thereby promoting the Reich's objectives without a single word being spoken.

Clothing as a Propaganda Machine

Historians' failure to mention clothes while discussing the impact of Nazi propaganda is not coincidental. "Propaganda becomes useless the moment we become aware of it," was a famous quote from Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels. There is strength in the uniform's anonymity.

Unlike posters, films, and speeches, the uniform is always there but never speaks, making it an integral part of the Nazi propaganda machine. This statement by Goebbels sums up the propaganda value of Third Reich uniforms to a tee.

However, the Nazi uniform may have been the most effective for the reason that Goebbels outlined: German citizens, enemies of the Nazi regime, and foreigners alike were unaware that the Nazis they saw were walking advertisements for the Reich. These outfits may not have spoken a word, but they spoke volumes for the government by combining chic with intimidation.

One of the primary ways the Third Reich spread its propaganda was through the widespread use of uniforms, which have since become an iconic part of Nazi aesthetics. In the biological sense, the Nazi uniform served as a vector, transmitting the disease from one person to another through bites.

Like fleas spread sickness, the Nazis spread their ideology of racial superiority and militarism through garments worn as propaganda. The Nazi concept of a "people's community," or "Volksgemeinschaft," and the principle of "Gleichschaltung," or "social harmony," both found expression in the widespread use of uniforms. It contributed to eliminating individuality and the levelling of distinctions among German citizens, paving the way for establishing a docile society.

Coco Chanel's Shocking Complicity

Fashion designer Gabrielle Bonheur Chanel was doing well for herself when Hitler's troops invaded Europe. Coco, as she was more commonly known, was the first person to popularize a form-fitting version of the classic black dress. However, her rise to fame was hastened by the Nazi occupation of France in the most peculiar manner.

Chanel embraced Nazi power by neither protesting nor escaping from it. She went out with a German man named Hans Gunther von Dincklage and used him to move up in her spy career and help the Third Reich recruit people.

Far from being shunned for her actions, Chanel was rapidly recognized as the leading French fashion designer the day after the war ended. And she didn't dally in her efforts to establish her dominion. Despite the negative press surrounding Chanel's name, the accusations about her ties to the Third Reich helped the company.

A new biography of the French fashion designer released in the United States seeks to bolster allegations that she worked as a Nazi spy under the code "Westminster" during World War II.

American writer Hal Vaughan, who was stationed in Paris and wrote Sleeping With The Enemy: Coco Chanel's Secret War, asserts that the designer and a German officer, Hans Gunther von Dincklage, were spies who travelled to Madrid and Berlin. The book also alleges that Chanel held strong anti-Semitic views.

"Chanel was shown to be more by Vaughn than merely a Nazi sympathizer and accomplice. She was a numbered member of the Nazi party and the German military's intelligence service, Abwehr," Alfred A. Knopf, the publisher, stated.

"During the war, she undoubtedly dated a member of the German aristocracy. Although Chanel knew Baron von Dincklage before the war and he was English via his mother, the period was not ideal for a love tale with a German," the Chanel corporation claimed as a response in a statement.

The fashion house also denied that the designer was anti-Semitic, arguing that if Chanel had been so, she never would have associated with Jews or the wealthy Rothschilds.

However, the book claims Chanel, whose designs made her one of the most influential figures in fashion, went on missions with Dincklage and others to help recruit new agents willing to serve Germany, citing documents from English, French, German, and American archives to support its claims.

The document reveals that her Abwehr agent number was F-7124, and her code name was Westminster (after the Duke of Westminster, with whom she had an affair).

The Involvement of Boss

Although Adolf Hitler wore a standard-issue uniform, the rest of the Nazi leadership preferred the ostentatious black leather jackets with brass buttons and gilded epaulettes that would become fashionable during the punk and BDSM eras of the 1970s.

Whether or not its current wearers agree with Nazi ideology, Nazi fashion symbols have been popularized by everyone, from high-end designers to trends like "swastikawaii."

The German fashion house BOSS (named after its founder, Hugo Ferdinand Boss) is famous for creating the outfits used by Hitler's early bodyguards, the Nazi Party militia, and the Hitler Youth.

In 1931, when Boss had only six sewing machines, he joined the Nazi Party and immediately saw a dramatic increase in sales. Until 1946, when he was harshly punished for his Nazi actions and forced to cease shop, Boss employed over 180 enslaved people and POWs from various afflicted nations. After overturning his conviction on appeal, he presumably took his own life in 1948.

Slave Labor for High-End Fashion

Hedwig Hensel, also known as Frau Hoess, was in Poland during the Holocaust with her husband, Lieutenant Colonel Rudolf Hoess, the longest-serving SS Commandant at Auschwitz Concentration Camp.

Frau Hoess used prison labour to open a sewing shop, providing herself and her fellow convicts access to high-quality, tailor-made clothing despite severe limitations on such items. She broke into a storage room known as "Canada" and brought clothing and other luxury items taken from inmates' homes before they were imprisoned.

They found her in an abandoned sugar mill full of "the greatest hand-tailored clothing and furs, all prior possessions of Auschwitz's deceased," according to the British Allied soldiers. Frau Hoess thought she was the best-dressed person in the world, but the truth is that she is among the cruellest.

