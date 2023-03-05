The White Rose Resistance: The Students Who Fought Against Nazi Germany

Werner Scholl with Sophie SchollPhoto bycommons.wikimedia

Introduction

The White Rose resistance group was formed in 1942 by Hans and Sophie Scholl. It was named after the white flower that grew on their family's front porch, where they had been hiding for months in a secret room behind a painting of a rose. The group was formed to oppose Nazi Germany and its policies by distributing leaflets calling attention to atrocities committed during World War II. Even though they lost their lives as teenagers fighting against Hitler's regime, their bravery will be remembered forever because they dared speak out against injustice—and even tried to take action against it!

The Founding of the White Rose Resistance

The White Rose Resistance was founded by Hans and Sophie Scholl, two students at Munich's Technical University, who was part of an activist group called the Workers' Circle. This group was started in 1933 by a professor named Kurt Huber. He believed that there should be no limits on what Germans could do if they wanted to overthrow Hitler's dictatorship.

Hans Scholl was married to his wife, Christa (who would later become famous as a resistance fighter herself). They had two children together: Stephan, who died of leukemia at age 13; and Alexander Christopher von Dohnanyi—who went on to become an important figure in postwar German politics, serving as foreign minister from 1966-1969 under Willy Brandt's government

The group was formed in 1942 by Hans and Sophie Scholl.

The group was formed in 1942 by Hans and Sophie Scholl, two siblings who were passionate about the cause of freedom. They were first arrested in 1943 and then executed along with their friend Willi Graf at the Dachau concentration camp. Their boyfriends Christoph Probst and Kurt Huber joined them later that year after being captured by the Gestapo (the German secret police).

Their notes were signed "The White Rose."

The White Rose Resistance was a group of German students who protested the Nazi regime by distributing leaflets, sending letters, and making public statements. They also signed their notes with the name of a flower, the white rose.

The symbol of this flower was used to show that they had no fear of continuing their resistance against Nazi Germany even though it meant being arrested or killed by German authorities.

Hans and Sophie were arrested and executed by the Gestapo in 1943.

The students used the slogan, "Whoever is not with us is against us," to show their support for Hitler's regime. This was a direct reference to the poem "The White Rose" by Hans and Sophie Scholl, which they recited at rallies. They were arrested on February 22nd, 1943, and charged with treason because of their anti-Nazi comments in class and on campus. Their trial took place from March 24th through April 7th at Dachau concentration camp; Hans was executed that same day along with his sister Sophie who chose death over imprisonment.

The Nazis filmed their execution so that other students would know what happened if they resisted them or hid evidence about what was happening under Hitler's reign in Germany during WWII (1939-1945). When word got out about this footage being shown around Germany after it aired on TV networks like PBS stations across Europe during WWII years later we know now how much impact this had on other young people across Europe especially since most weren't exposed yet except maybe through comics but then again comics weren't really meant back then either lol...

Even though they lost their lives, their bravery will be remembered forever.

Even though they lost their lives, their bravery will be remembered forever. The White Rose resistance was a group of students from the University of Munich who hid signs, pamphlets, and books in their rooms to send to Germany's resistance movement. Hans and Sophie Scholl were executed by the Nazis in 1943 for distributing these leaflets (which included instructions on how to build bombs).

Conclusion

The White Rose Resistance is a group of students who fought against the Nazis. The group was made up of Hans and Sophie Scholl, who was arrested and executed by the Gestapo in 1943. Their story is one of bravery, sacrifice, and defiance against tyranny.

