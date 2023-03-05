From amber to red, learn about the world's rarest eye colors

Introduction

I have always been fascinated by eye color. It's not just about the color itself; it's also about the way that it looks on your face and what it says about you as a person. Some people are happy with their eyes, but others want them to be different from what they normally are—and sometimes they need surgical intervention to achieve this goal! So without further ado, here are some of the rarest eye colors around:

Amber

Amber, the color of honey, is a yellow-orange shade. Amber deposits are formed when organic material decays and is preserved in sedimentary rocks. It's also found in fossils and ambergris, which is often found floating in sperm whales' stomachs.

While you might think that amber's name implies an earthly quality--like something too sweet or sticky--it actually refers to any number of different types of minerals that contain hydrogen sulfide (H 2 S), including this one:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EgDfY_0l7jIX8k00
AmberEyePhoto bycommons.wikimedia

Amber has long been associated with wisdom since ancient Greeks believed it had protective powers against evil spirits; Vikings used it as an amulet against disease; Native Americans believed it could heal wounds; and medieval Europeans thought it would protect them from witches who turned into wolves at night because they were afraid of being eaten by them!

Gold

The second-most common eye color is gold. It's a light brown color with a blue undertone, and it's often found in northern Europeans and Scandinavians.

In terms of rarity, gold eyes are more common than green or hazel eyes--but they're still relatively uncommon. It's estimated that there is only 1 percent of people have this type of eye color worldwide!

Green

Green eyes are the most common eye color in humans. They're also one of the most common eye colors for people with East Asian ancestry, who carry a gene called OCA2 that gives them green irises.

Green eyes can be found in all ethnic groups, so if you have one or two green irises, don't worry--you're not alone!

Lavender

Lavender eye color is a pale purple color. It's a shade of blue and pink, which makes it one of the rarest eye colors in the world.

It can be seen in people of all ages--from newborns to seniors--and it has only been seen six times since 1850!

Lemon

Lemon eyes are a light yellow-green formed by the combination of green and blue. They're common among Asian and African people, but rare in Europe.

The lemon eye phenomenon is caused by a genetic mutation that affects the melanin production in your iris gland, resulting in an unusual coloration. This condition can also cause other eye colors like hazel or brown to appear blue or green when they should be brown or hazel instead!

If your eyes are blue or hazel, you are not alone.

If your eyes are blue or hazel, you are not alone. While there are many rare eye colors out there, these two have the most common ones. If you have one of these blues or hazels, you're probably thinking that it's boring and not quite as special as others' unique looks--but that's not true! Some people with these traits see them as something different and unique because they don't fit into a certain category of eye color. It's important to remember that everyone has different personalities based on their personalities and experiences in life; this includes how we look at ourselves (and others).

It may seem like everyone with blue or hazel eyes appears boring compared to their more colorful counterparts--but this couldn't be further from the truth! There are plenty of shades available for those who love what nature has given us in terms of our features: from dark browns through light tangerines into whites so pure they could pass for snowflakes hanging on trees outside during wintertime climates where temperatures drop below freezing levels during long nights without light pollution interference disrupting vision quality due to lackluster stars shining brightly above us providing only faint illumination compared

Conclusion

What a beautiful world we live in! So many colors, and so many possibilities. You can choose from blue, green, yellow, and red eyes if you’re looking for something unique. Just remember that finding the perfect color may take some time and effort on your part. If something isn’t working out right away, don’t give up because there is always another option waiting around the corner!

