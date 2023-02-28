A Guide to Making Money With YouTube Shorts

The Chronicles of Yesterday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LIM9U_0l2TsxgP00
Youtube ShortsPhoto bycommons.wikimedia

In September 2020, YouTube announced it would be launching Shorts. Which at the time didn’t raise too much attention since we already had an app that offered bite-size videos.

“TikTok did this first,” I remember saying to my brother. “No one is going to use YouTube Shorts.”

At the time, it seemed that TikTok had already stolen the whole “short video” premise. TikTok is the place to go if you want quick, funny videos. Not YouTube. YouTube is a place for longer videos. Or so I thought.

The Hype For Shorts

Lately, my “for you page” on YouTube has been raving about Shorts, and I couldn’t narrow down why until I watched this video.

The hype is justified.

YouTube has started monetizing shorts, giving creators the ability to earn ad revenue on not only long-form videos but their shorts as well.

Now, I’ve only recently noticed the power of uploading shorts. I never knew the reach they had.

Until this morning, when I uploaded five shorts on my gaming channel. Three of which were clips from my previous videos. After only 11 minutes, one of the shorts gained 200 views, and now, 7 hours later, it sits with 900 views.

These are not the most insane numbers, but it’s a start.

I plan to use shorts to reach a bigger audience and gain traffic to my channel. I should have been using this method when I first started YouTube, but I was stuck believing that YouTube Shorts would flop. Yes, I am an idiot for not utilizing shorts to help the growth of my channel. However, I promise I am a changed man. I see now that YouTube shorts are growing more popular than TikTok.

When YouTube monetizes shorts, I bet millions of TikTok users will migrate to the app. Being able to monetize your videos is a HUGE incentive. Some of these creators on TikTok are bringing in billions of views every month and don’t have a single cent to match the numbers. YouTube shorts will change that.

The Power Of Shorts

Earlier, I mentioned how powerful shorts are and showed you some stats from one of my gaming channels. However, those analytics were disappointing, so I have another channel to share more exciting stats.

Behold the power of YouTube Shorts…

The channel skyrocketed after I published a short. It was gaining me 115 subscribers from one 30-second short alone. The craziest thing is that it didn’t go viral on the same day of posting. Instead, it took about a month for both shorts to gain traction.

If this isn’t enough excitement to make you want to upload shorts, I am seriously concerned. This is the perfect opportunity to build yourself a channel and create insane amounts of ad revenue.

Shorts take little effort to make, and it’s super fun!

