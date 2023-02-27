Explore the Fascinating Facts About Your Nose

Portrait of a beautiful young woman wearing a black dress looking sideways. Model Sofie (Instagram: @sofiepersson87) in Stockholm, Sweden. Photo by Urban Gyllström/unsplash on Unsplash

Tell me, through which nostril are you breathing right now?

Cover one and breathe through the other. Switch and notice.

With one unobstructed nostril, you're breathing easier than with the other. That's the one currently more active.

Don't worry; your nose is not stuck like that.

Here's a bit of nasal awareness

Breathing is asymmetric, and nostrils work one at a time. Or.

We never breathe equally through both nostrils. Most people are unaware of this thing called the nasal cycle.

Researchers need to learn how to reason with it. They assume why it happens but can't tell for sure.

And you just found out that we do 75% of the breathing through one nostril and 25% through the other at any given time, even when the nose isn't congested.

Does one nostril go to one lung?

Some people have this question…

After all, we have two lungs and two nostrils. Do they team up or switch turns?

Um, not really, because we only have one trachea that fuels our lungs with air.

But why do we have two nostrils, then?

Because we need two noses, just like we need two eyes and two ears.

The pair of eyes makes stereoscopic vision possible. The team of ears makes stereo listening possible. And the pair of nostrils makes smelling a more comprehensive range of odours possible.

Nasal cycling means more than one thing.

We have two noses packed in one, each nostril acting as a smell receptor for different odour chemicals.

High up in the nose, sensory cells pick up these odour chemicals, but for some odours, the sensory cells need more time to detect them.

So scientists believe one reason why we breathe asymmetrically is that:

The decongested nostril takes in a higher airflow that picks up the fast-acting smells and detects them rapidly;

The congested nostril takes in a lower airflow that picks up the slow-acting smells and detects them in the longer timeframe required.

Together, the two nostrils act as two noses that can interpret a broader range of odours and send slightly different olfactory images to our brains.

There's also the assumption that by alternating the airflow, the nose prevents the nostrils from drying up too much, thus facilitating humidification.

The nose doesn't just pick up smells but also:

Humidifies the air we breathe

Filters it from dust, bacteria, allergens, and pollutants

Warms up the atmosphere before sending it to the lungs

By alternating the nostrils' dominance, the nose also ensures some self-servicing that keeps it working at its best capacity with one nostril while taking care of the other.

How often do nostrils switch?

Every few hours, the tissue between the nostrils changes its vascularization, swelling on one side or the other.

The nostril from the swelled side of the tissue will narrow, becoming congested and taking in a smaller airflow.

This tissue allows the decongested nostril to take in most of the airflow that makes it to the lungs.

This cycle changes every few hours, typically around two hours, in a process directed by the same part of the nervous system that controls our heart rate and breathing.

Right vs left nostril breathing

As soon as we've become aware of how the nose works, we've started to wonder if there's also any connection between the nostril we breathe through and the more active brain hemisphere.

Research has yet to be conclusive. But wouldn't it be cool if we could block one nostril to pump up the brain hemisphere we'd like to use in the spur of the moment?

I, for one, would love to plug a nostril and do some one-nostril breathing before I sit down at my keyboard and start typing like this: