Top Heroes of the Holocaust: Extraordinary People Who Saved Thousands of Jews

The Chronicles of Yesterday

The number of people applying for permits to leave Nazi-occupied Europe grew steadily in the years leading up to and throughout World War II. Jews and other refugees fleeing persecution in their own countries relied heavily on the assistance of diplomats, consuls, and other foreign officials.

However, many people died in the Holocaust because the official policies of other countries were neutral or limited immigration.

Diplomats, as representatives of their respective governments, were obligated to uphold those governments’ policies. Those who disobeyed the rules placed themselves in danger. Many ambassadors and other officials defied their governments between 1933 and 1945 by providing visas, protection papers, and other documents that let refugees escape.

Some saviours set up safe houses, while others concealed Jews in embassies or homes. Some diplomats were demoted or even expelled from their posts and pensions when they were found to have broken the rules set by their respective nations. They risked death, deportation to a concentration camp, or jail if apprehended by Nazi officials.

However, thousands of lives were saved thanks to their bravery. These brave souls laid their lives on the line for the rest of humanity.

Chiune Sugihara (1900–1986)

In November of 1939, he was assigned as the Japanese consul general in Lithuania. Sugihara gave over 6,000 transit visas, primarily to Polish Jews still in Lithuania, after the Soviets conquered the country in June 1940 and launched their massive arrests.

He issued transit permits valid through Kobe, Japan, for those seeking an eastern exit. Thus, refugees could travel to the United States, Canada, South America, or Australia from Japan. In total, perhaps a thousand Lithuanians who entered Shanghai on Sugihara visas managed to escape the city before it was bombed. When his government asked him to slow down the rate at which permits were issued, he kept giving them at a breakneck speed.

There was nowhere else for them to go,” he explained after that, “It’s possible that it would have been too late by the time permission was granted if I had delayed any longer.” After being moved to Prague in September of 1940, he was seized by the Soviets in 1944 and incarcerated for a total of 18 months.

After his time in Lithuania, he was ordered to retire in Japan in 1947, which he claimed was retaliation for his conduct there. Sugihara was named “Righteous Among the Nations” by Yad Vashem (the Holocaust Martyrs’ and Heroes’ Remembrance Authority) for his work with Lithuanian refugees in 1985.

Carl “Charles” Lutz II (1895–1975)

In 1942, he became the Swiss vice-consul in Budapest, Hungary. Lutz negotiated with the Nazis and the Hungarian government to provide protective letters to 8,000 Hungarian Jews for emigration to Palestine after the Nazis conquered Hungary in March 1944 and began transferring Jews to extermination camps. He issued hundreds of protective letters after willfully misunderstanding the agreement to apply to 8,000 families rather than individuals.

Ten thousand Jewish youngsters had been among those he assisted in relocating from Hungary to Palestine the year before. He also set up 76 hideouts in and around Budapest, which he called Swiss annexes. Through his efforts and those of his wife, Gertrud, many Jews were saved from concentration camps and death marches.

His actions are credited with sparing the lives of 62,000 Jews during the Holocaust! Lutz was reprimanded for abusing his authority in aiding Jews after the war, but the Swiss government eventually cleared his name in 1958. Both he and his wife were named “Righteous Among the Nations” by Yad Vashem in 1964 and was given honorary citizen status in Israel.

Feng-Shan Ho (1901–1997)

Soon after Nazi Germany invaded Austria in March 1938, he was appointed Chinese consul general in Vienna. In the wake of Kristallnacht, in which hundreds of Jews were murdered or sent to concentration camps in Germany, the demand for passports surged. Jews who could prove they were leaving the country were given their freedom.

He issued these potentially lifesaving visas, sometimes as many as 900 in a single month, against orders to stop from his supervisor. Hans Kraus, one survivor, waited hours in front of the Chinese embassy before throwing his petitions into Ho’s car window. A few days later, he secured his visa.

Eric Goldstaub recalled that he and his family were given 20 visas, allowing them to leave Austria. In 1940, Ho served as a diplomat for the next four decades. In 1973, after his retirement, he moved to San Francisco. There was no record of his kindness to Jews until he passed away. The Chinese equivalent of Oskar Schindler, he was posthumously named a Righteous Among the Nations in 2001.

Varian Fry (1907–1967)

Varian FryPhoto bycommons.wikimedia

A journalist by trade, he stepped up in 1940 to lead the Emergency Rescue Committee, a private American rescue organization backed by Eleanor Roosevelt. The organization’s mission was to provide relief to refugees in Nazi-occupied France and evacuate them before they were arrested and deported to concentration camps.

Fry went out to raise money for the refugees and get the paperwork they needed to leave the country, using a list that included prominent artists, writers, scholars, politicians, and labour leaders. He enlisted the help of understanding diplomats like U.S. Vice Consuls Harry Bingham IV and Myles Standish at Marseilles.

Fry created a fake French aid group to conceal his true intentions. More than 2,000 people were rescued from France by him and his group of volunteers over 13 months, from August 1940 to 1941. They employed bribery, back market cash, forged passports, and hidden mountain paths. He was declared “Righteous Among the Nations” by Israel in 1994.

Raoul Wallenberg (1912–1945)

After completing architectural school, he was assigned the first secretary at the Swedish legation in Budapest in July 1944. His primary responsibility was to coordinate the rescue of as many Jewish citizens of Budapest as possible.

Every day, hundreds of Jews were forcibly transported by the Germans to the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp. Wallenberg was recruited to lead a mission to save Jews from deportations, and he did so by skipping several diplomatic hoops. The use of bribery, extortion, and forged documents was prevalent and yielded prompt results.

He revised Swedish protective documents for Hungarian Jews to reflect their status as Swedish subjects. It was common practice to pay German and Hungarian officials to validate the yellow and blue passes with the Swedish coat of arms. Around thirty “Swedish” dwellings were set up by Wallenberg for Jewish refugees to hide. Taking a bolder stance, he stopped a train en route to Auschwitz, evacuated Jews from the livestock coaches, and issued his protective passes.

Multiple Jewish lives were spared from death marches thanks to his heroic actions. He was arrested with the arrival of the Soviet troops in Budapest in January 1945 and then vanished into the depths of the Soviet prison system.

While there were whispers of him being seen and of his execution, no one has ever seen or heard anything that might definitively prove what happened to him. Wallenberg rescued tens of thousands of Jews in just six months. He has been recognized not only in Israel but worldwide as well.

The world will be forever indebted to these heroes.

