A Summer Getaway: Exploring African American Heritage Through Stateside Beach Trips

Highland Beach Tour, Chesapeake Photo by commons.wikimedia

When we think of Black history, often vacation destinations are left out of our dialogue. Our past is well documented with stories of slavery, plantations, and oppressive realities, yet little do we hear about how some of our ancestors and those who came before we got to celebrate their lives.

As I decided to write this article, I was thinking about the history of African American tourism. As a little girl, I grew up in Florida, and the beach was a regular part of my life. My sand pail and flip-flops were some of my favourite things. I wondered about the history of our beaches about us and discovered some fantastic stories.

There's an age-old saying that we Black folks can't swim. Not many ever stop to think about where that came from. African-Americans were segregated from public swimming pools, but we were among the shores before that. Black land then became white sand.

While many of the historic Black beaches in America have seen gentrification and lack of restoration, a few remain active and flourishing destinations where you can spend your dollars and enjoy a great time.

African-Americans are estimated to spend billions annually, so why not get a dose of sun and history in the process?

As warmer months approach, it's the perfect time to share some of America's top historically Black beaches and resort towns. Grab your swimsuits, pack a bag, and prepare for a fantastic summer drenched in your Blackness.

Highland Beach (Maryland)

This is the oldest of all the Black resort towns in America. Founded by Charles and Laura Douglass in 1893, Charles was the son of the well-renowned Frederick Douglass.

This beach is located approximately 35 miles outside of Washington, D.C. and was the very first Black-owned resort in the history of America. This destination was birthed from racial discrimination when the Douglass's were denied entry into a restaurant on the Chesapeake Bay. Charles Douglass then decided to delve into the real estate industry and began purchasing beachfront property and selling lots to his friends and family. Some of its earliest purchasers were notable African-American politicians in the D.C./Baltimore area, including Senators, members of Congress, Judge Robert Terrell, and his wife, Mary. Terrell was the first black judge in the District of Columbia.

When Charles Douglass died in 1920, its ownership was transferred to his son Haley Douglass who in 1922 led a movement to make Highland Beach the first African American incorporated municipality in the state's history.

Today there are approximately 90 homes still owned and occupied by descendants of the original settlers of Highland Beach. The Frederick Douglass Museum and Cultural Center' Twin Oaks' is a local attraction at this distinctive resort.

Langston Hughes, W.E.B. Dubois and singer Poel Robinson made Highland Beach their summer home.

American Beach (Jacksonville, FL)

On Amelia Island and Founded in 1935, American Beach is Florida's first African American beach. This tourist destination was founded in Jacksonville by Florida's first black millionaire, Abraham Lincoln Lewis and his Afro-American Life Insurance Company.

Another beach which came to fruition in defiance of segregation and Jim Crow laws, Lewis saw this as a haven where his friends and employees could peacefully enjoy themselves. The streets along the beach are all named after the African American founders and their families.

As tourism grew, the beach known as "The Negro Ocean Playground" became sprinkled with food, lodging and entertainment. It was a refuge for Black people when other beaches were out of their reach due to segregation. On any given weekend, you might see Ray Charles, Zora Neale Hurston, or Hank Aaron have a good time.

The beach saw a decline as Hurricane Dora struck it in 1964. Many of its tourists began vacationing elsewhere after the Civil Rights Act desegregated beaches. However, it remains a popular destination, and historians and preservationists have been committed to preserving its heritage. When you visit, be sure to check out The American Beach Museum, which documents this fascinating place's history. If you seek a quieter spot to enjoy the ocean and sand, it is worth paying a visit while passing through Jacksonville or visiting beautiful Amelia Island or Fernandina Beach.

Oak Bluffs/Martha's Vineyard (Massachusetts)

For more than 100 years, African Americans have flocked to this area on Martha's Vineyard. One of President Obama's and the late Maya Angelou's favourite vacation destinations, this tourist area boasts a rich history rooted in black culture and remains lively today. Some of its first dwellers were runaway slaves and indentured servants. During the era of segregation, Martha's Vineyard was always a famous beachfront for white tourists. Thanks to Charles Shearer, the son of an enslaved person and her white owner, he turned a beach cottage into the first Inn where African Americans could lodge. This began the expansion of the black community on Martha's Vineyard.

The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture has dedicated an exhibit to honour the work of Charles Shearer entitled "The Power of Place". It features the history of Oak Bluffs and how it has empowered African American culture. It celebrates many black writers, political and social leaders, musicians, and thinkers who have travelled to the area.

Link: https://nmaahc.si.edu/power-place

When you visit Oak Bluffs on Martha's Vineyard, please take a tour down the African American heritage trail, where you can view the historic homes of people in our history.

Sag Harbor (Long Island, NY)

We all have heard of the luxurious destination known as the Hamptons, and Sag Harbor is the black wing of this famous and affluent beachfront. It was an enclave for generations beginning in the early twentieth century. If your pockets allow some time up north this summer during a trip to New York, you will find some great history in this town.

After World War II, Sag Harbor developed a robust community of African Americans during segregation. Working-class Black families could purchase land and start development in the area. Over the years, Sag Harbor has fought off gentrification and property development and kept its roots intact. Keeping its identity has remained critical to black residents. Today as you visit, you will still see a community of middle-class families with a population of doctors, lawyers and other professionals.

Atlantic Beach (South Carolina)

Known as the "Black Pearl" between Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach, Atlantic Beach remains the nation's only black-owned beach.

Many properties are Black-owned and operated, including hotels, gift shops, restaurants, and nightclubs.

Atlantic Beach hosts' Black Bike Week' every year, drawing large African-American crowds.

Gullah-Geechee Islands (South Carolina)

Carolina offers a nice mixture of beach destinations if you want to venture or remain in the South. Hilton Head Island and the Charleston area are both areas which also offer a historical mix. The area known as the Lowcountry is the site of the Gullah tradition.

Gullah Geechee Culture, in my opinion, is not as well taught in discussions of Black history. The irony is that the Gullah/Geechees have preserved their past more than any African American community in the United States.

The Gullah Geechee people are descendants of Central and West Africans and were enslaved on these isolated islands stretching along the U.S. coastline from North Carolina down to St. Johns, Florida. They developed a Creole language and continue to preserve African practices in arts, crafts, agriculture and edible cuisine.

If you visit the Carolinas, Hilton Head Island, or the Coast of Georgia, you can take part in several attractions to further your education of this history.

The Gullah Heritage Trail Tour on Hilton Head Island will drive you through compounds and stop at several historic sites. This includes 'Mitcheville' the first freedman village in the United States. The Gullah Geechee Visitor Center in Beaufort is also a quick drive away.

The Penn Center on St. Helena Island is a former school for freed Sea Island enslaved people and offers several tours, presentations, and a museum which exhibits the school's history.

Suppose you are visiting the Charleston, SC, area. In that case, the McLeod Plantation, Avery Research Center for African-American History and Culture, and the Gullah Tours will give you a thorough background.

Gullah Museum of Hilton Head Island

Honourable Mentions

Worth noting are a few other African American historic beaches which are now less developed or that no longer exist. These beaches have a significant Black history that can be researched or travelled to if you seek to explore outside your vacation.