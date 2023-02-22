Broken Noses on Egyptian Statues: Exploring the Mysteries of Ancient Art

Boston green head Photo by commons.wikimedia

In Ancient Egypt, statues were an integral part of their culture. Amidst the grand architecture that ranged from lavish palaces to wonders like the pyramids were statues of nobles and pharaohs for all the dynasties that ruled. These statues, however, follow a trend that has left archeologists and history enthusiasts scratching their heads for decades — a case of broken noses.

For as many statues in pristine conditions, there would be ones showing signs of decay, specifically in one area: the nose. Some are in excellent condition except for one flaw, a broken nose! From conspiracy theories about colonialism to political rivalry among the Egyptians as causes, this is the enigma of Egyptian statues and their broken noses.

Getting the conspiracy out of the way.

Many people who have read into the case of missing or defaced noses in Egyptian statues believe it to be the work of European colonialism. It is said that in an attempt to cleanse the figures of their African roots, the noses were broken, as Africans have distinct noses, which are their defining features. This theory, however, is entirely baseless and has no truth value behind it.

Historians have critiqued this by pointing out logical fallacies that claim that even if the noses were broken off, other features of the statue would still allow for association with their African roots — parts on the figure that weren’t broken off. Despite the horrors that colonialism brought upon the world, breaking Egyptian statues’ noses is undoubtedly not one of them.

A work of Nature?

Knowing that the Europeans weren’t behind this mystery, it is often speculated that this is merely a work of corrosion. This theory is plausible as the noses of the statues are especially vulnerable because they stick out, and air affects them the most. Furthermore, there have been many identified cases where natural causes like corrosion are why a part of the face/body of the statue is missing.

However, these cases had signs of decay in multiple areas of the statue. The nose wasn’t the only thing targeted, and the accompanying regions like the cheeks or torso of the figures were also damaged. Thus attributing the statues that specifically had only their nose broken off to natural causes is not very likely. This theory is even weaker because most of these statues were indoors, where they would not be exposed to air.

The Ancient Egyptians viewed Statues as Living Beings.

The theory that does receive the most respect within academia that discusses Egyptian history is that of Iconoclasm and Ancient Egyptian’s belief in the supernatural. Ancient Egypt was known for having a strict religious paradigm, which believed that individuals’ lives after death were preserved in statues. While they knew these statues couldn’t move, they felt that people’s life force, when they died, were transferred into their respective figures, almost as if they were living beings. The Egyptians believed they had to destroy the statues to eliminate this life force.

Hence, it is speculated that people who went to rob the tombs of the nobles and pharaohs would break the nose of the statue first to effectively eliminate this life force, as the figure won’t be able to breathe. It sounds ridiculous to think that a sculpture can live, but the Egyptians firmly believed that the nose itself was the source of life for the deceased, and breaking it was the only way they would kill them once and for all. This theory would explain why so many statues found at burial sites specifically had their noses chopped off with no other sign of natural corrosion.

Where Religious Motives end, Political Motives Start.

Although religious beliefs are strongly theorized to be the reason behind the smashed noses, there were also political reasons for defacing these statues. In the Ancient Egyptian world, the dynasties before the current rule were often despised and seen as inferior. Hence, to solidify their dynasty as superior, most rulers would have the statues of previous pharaohs and rulers defaced.

Often they would have the entire statues broken, with severed arms and legs or no remaining torso. In Ancient Egypt, this signified the hatred expressed for those before the ruling party. This practice is often deemed synonymous with current politics, where propaganda might be used to tarnish the reputation of the previous governments or ruling parties to legitimize the current leader. For the Egyptians, defacing statues was their form of propaganda.

Some causes of broken noses can be attributed to Nature, and some to simple human error where the statues were knocked over or mishandled. However, there is one growing consensus within the Ancient Egyptian historical academia. The Egyptians were deeply religious people and intentionally broke the statues’ noses to avoid the pharaohs’ wrath while also showing their distaste for previous rulers by ordering these statues to be shattered. While the mystery of the figures could be solved with ideas of Iconoclasm and religious beliefs, it is clear that these broken noses are not an attempt to whitewash the African race through Western Colonialism.