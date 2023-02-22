Miracle Chicken: The Incredible Story of a Chicken That Survived Without a Head for Two Years

Tang Glazed Pottery Chicken Photo by commons.wikimedia

About 78 years ago, on September 10, 1945, Lloyd Olsen, a farmer in Fruita, Colorado, was getting ready to eat supper with his family. His wife asked him to go to the yard and bring back a chicken. Olsen picked up a five-and-a-half-month-old Wyandotte chicken whom they called Mike and tried to cut him with an ax. The ax removed most of Mike’s head but missed the jugular vein that left one of his ears and most of the brain stem untouched.

Thanks to (or maybe not) Olsen’s failed attempt to chop Mike’s head off, the chicken still managed to stumble and balance itself on a perch. With limited success, Mike preened, pecked for food, and crowed. His crowing was a gurgling sound that his throat made. When the chicken survived the beheading, Olsen decided to care for it. He used an eyedropper to feed it a mixture of water and milk. Apart from that, he also fed it tiny grains of corn and worms.

Mike’s Fame

Mike, the headless chicken, rose to fame when it began touring sideshows and other anomalies, including a two-headed baby. People went crazy over Mike; he was featured in notable newspapers and magazines like Time and Life. He was put on display for a ticket priced at 25 cents. He even got his name in the Guinness Book of World Records. According to The Book of General Ignorance,

“At the height of his fame, Mike was making $4,500 a month, valued at $10,000. His success resulted in a wave of copycat chicken beheadings, though none of the unfortunate victims lived for more than a day or two.”

$10,000 back then would be equivalent to almost $120,000 in 2020.

Death of the Headless Chicken

In March 1947, Mike stayed at a motel in Phoenix while returning from a tour. It was in the middle of the night that Mike started choking after getting a kernel of corn in his throat. A day before that, the Olsens accidentally left their cleaning and feeding syringes at a sideshow, so they could not save the chicken.

However, Olsen claimed to have sold Mike off, which resulted in many stories circulating of his touring as late as 1949. But more credible sources have confirmed that,

chicken’s severed trachea could not properly take in enough air to be able to breathe, and it, therefore, choked to death in the motel

Scientific Explanation of the Case

Though most of Mike’s head was cut off, crucially, the ax had not injured the jugular vein. And luckily, a clot stood in the way of him from bleeding out. Mike was left with one ear and most of his brain stem, which controls the essential functions and most of a chicken’s reflex actions. Due to these reasons, his health was not severely compromised as one might think.

This scenario is a valuable illustration of how central motor generators can perform essential homeostatic functions without higher brain centers. Also, the lumbosacral organ in the pelvic region of birds controls walking independently of the vestibular organ — which controls flight. A bird can walk and maintain balance without a functioning cranial vestibular system.

Legacy of Mike

You won’t believe that Mike the Headless Chicken is now celebrated as a cultural institution in Fruita, Colorado. The local people there have been organizing an annual “Mike the Headless Chicken Day” on the third weekend of May since 1999. Several fun events that take place include “5K Run Like a Headless Chicken Race”, “Pin the Head on the Chicken,” “Chicken Cluck-Off,” and “Chicken Bingo.” The festival attracts over 20,000 attendees every year.

The renowned poultry-themed comedy punk band The Radioactive Chicken Heads were inspired by Mike, the Headless Chicken. They wrote a song titled “Headless Mike” in 2008, which also had a music video. The band also has a Headless Mike puppet, which they often use in their live performances.