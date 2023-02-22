Aristides de Sousa Mendes: How a Portuguese Diplomat Defied Orders and Saved Thousands of Jews from the Nazis

Emile Gissot, honorary Portuguese Vice-Consul in Toulouse, France Photo by commons.wikimedia

During World War II, Aristides de Sousa Mendes was responsible for issuing thousands of visas to aid civilians in their escape from the Nazis. In his honor, a plaque with his portrait was installed on the National Pantheon in Lisbon.

The Moral Dilemma

Eighty years ago, as the streets of Bordeaux were filled with Jewish refugees escaping the Nazis, a middle-aged, mid-ranking ambassador fell into a severe depression and watched his hair turn grey in days. Aristides de Sousa Mendes faced a moral quandary as Portugal’s consul in Bordeaux. Should he respect government orders or follow his conscience and provide Jews with visas allowing them to flee oncoming German forces?

Sousa Mendes’ fantastic response has earned him the title of a hero among survivors and relatives of the hundreds he assisted in fleeing. However, this came at a tremendous personal cost. His proposal meant the end of a diplomatic career under the Portuguese tyrant António de Oliveira Salazar, and he lived in poverty for the remainder of his life.

Sousa Mendes was not returned to the diplomatic service posthumously until 1986. Finally, on June 9, Portugal’s parliament agreed to honor its dissident envoy with a memorial in the National Pantheon.

What Makes Bordeaux Unique?

Hitler’s army was just days away from defeating France in mid-June 1940. On June 14, Paris fell, and an armistice was signed a little more than a week later. The right-wing Salazar dictatorship instructed Portugal’s diplomatic corps that visas should only be provided to refugees and stateless individuals with special authorization from Lisbon.

On October 22, 1940, Antonio De Oliveira Salazar reviewed the Portuguese troops from the Azores Islands in Lisbon. There was no time to waste for those thronging Bordeaux’s streets, trying to get into Spain and escape Nazi persecution. “We heard the French had surrendered, and the Germans were moving,” Henri Dyner recounts.

Even though he was only three then, he remembers when his Jewish family fled their Antwerp home during the Nazi invasion of Belgium, France, and the Netherlands. “What I recall is hearing the bombing, which must have awakened me up, and my mother telling me it was thunder,” he remembers sadly.

In May 1940, the Nazis began bombarding Belgium. “My parents switched on the radio and heard King Leopold warn Belgians that the Germans had deceived and attacked us. My father has been worried about war since 1938. He had a plan, as well as a car.” Mr. Dyner, now a retired engineer in New York, told the BBC. Then Eliezar Dyner, his wife Sprince, and five other relatives, including a seven-month-old infant, fled the bombardment and crossed France.

“My father avoided major highways, avoided Paris, and stayed close to the seaside. He wanted to stay just 10 miles from the front all the time because he felt the war would be short, and why travel too far if you might have to turn around?”

After watching German bombers strafing French positions and hearing of subsequent German wins, Henri’s father realized by the time they arrived in Bordeaux that they would not return to Antwerp anytime soon.

Nervous Breakdown

The consul had made friends with a rabbi in Bordeaux, and Chaim Kruger had also escaped the Nazi assault from his home in Belgium. According to historian Mordecai Paldiel, Consul Sousa Mendes granted the rabbi and his immediate family safe passage across the Spanish border but subsequently experienced a “moral dilemma.”

But Kruger turned down the offer because he couldn’t leave behind the thousands of fellow Jewish refugees in Bordeaux! Rabbi Chaim Kruger informed the consul that he could not take a visa and leave thousands behind. Sousa Mendes stated in a letter dated June 13, 1940, “Here the situation is dreadful, and I am in bed because of a violent psychological breakdown.”

“No one knows what went through his mind in those two or three days,” says Dr. Paldiel, who oversaw the Righteous Among the Nations department at Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial Center for 25 years. Some argue that a diplomat’s responsibility is to obey orders from on high, even if such commands are immoral.

“Later, in Lisbon, Sousa Mendes told a rabbi, ‘If so many Jews may suffer because of one Catholic, it’s all right for one Catholic to suffer for many Jews.’ He was referring to Hitler.” Whatever was going through the Diplomat’s thoughts, Sousa Mendes appeared with a fresh resolve on Monday, June 17.

According to his son, Pedro Nuno de Sousa Mendes, “He marched out of his chamber, slammed the door to the chancellery, and said in a loud voice: ‘From now on, I’m granting everyone visas; no more countries, races, or faiths.” This was a lifeline for Henri Dyner and his family, along with many others who owe a tremendous debt to this extraordinary man.

Henri’s mother knew the consul from his time in Antwerp, where she worked as a secretary at the British consulate. The Dyners had already attempted and failed to get permits from the US, British, and Canadian officials to leave France. Before his breakdown, Sousa Mendes had compiled a list of these individuals and submitted it as a petition to the administration of Salazar.

“My mother recalls that he went missing for a few days, and when he returned, his hair had become gray,” recounts Henri Dyner, who recalls refugees queuing outside the consulate in Bordeaux and sleeping in squares. “My mother started working for Sousa Mendes back then, dealing with this type of production line of visas all along a long table. Sousa Mendes saved our life.”

Cease

Nobody knows how many transit permits were awarded, allowing migrants to travel from France to Spain and Portugal. However, estimates range from 10,000 to 30,000, with the majority attempting to cross the Atlantic to various American destinations. The Sousa Mendes Foundation, established in the United States, has identified around 3,800 beneficiaries of these visas.

As the Nazis neared, refugees raced frantically into Spain. As thousands in Bordeaux began to form a human column southward towards the border town of Hendaye, the consul even signed visas on the road, perhaps overcome by a feeling of duty. He stopped at the Bayonne consulate to obtain additional documents.

After hearing that he had “lost his senses” from his coworkers, the Portuguese foreign ministry began sending cablegrams to Bordeaux demanding that he stop his disruptive behavior. Spanish officials pronounced his visas unlawful, but many had already crossed the Bidasoa river into Spain’s Basque area.

Who Escaped?

On July 8, Sousa Mendes reported to his superiors in Lisbon. Surrealist artist Salvador Dal, director King Vidor, members of the Rothschild banking family, and the bulk of Belgium’s future government-in-exile were among those who evacuated occupied France owing to his visas.

Henri Dyner returned to the French-Spanish border’s “bridge of freedom.” Salazar’s Portugal was eventually recognized for aiding people to flee Nazi rule and repression. Still, Sousa Mendes was kicked out of the diplomatic corps and left without a pension!

“Salazar abused Sousa Mendes; he died in poverty as a beggar, and his children went to seek a better future elsewhere,” Henri Dyner writes.

Henri’s family ended up in Brazil before he came to the United States for work. But he recalls a man who stood firm in his beliefs. “Given the state of the world today, we need more individuals willing to stand up for what is right and establish a position.” Indeed, history has seen few heroes with the courage and decisiveness of this Portuguese Diplomat who saved the lives of so many!