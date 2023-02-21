The Dark Side of Leisure: Discovering the Unusual Pastimes of History's Most Brutal Rulers

Stalin Hitler Photo by commons.wikimedia

Even the most brutal leaders in history had such childish and bizarre hobbies. Have you ever imagined that Hitler, the absolute tyrant, admired Mickey Mouse and was weirdly obsessed with Disney cartoons? He claimed they were by far the best cartoons to make and was a huge fan! Unravel the most bizarre hobbies of these brutal leaders!

Joseph Stalin Loved Male Nudes

Joseph Stalin is among the most brutal leaders in history. He transformed the Soviet Union from a poor society to a military and industrial superpower. In his quest to change the Soviet Union, he caused the worst famine in history and was responsible for the death of millions of people.

Joseph Stalin and Kliment Voroshilov Photo by commons.wikimedia

This leader loved nudes, specifically male nudes. He did not draw nudes himself. Instead, he used to collect sketches of male nudity, which would show off their muscles and other parts. He used to collect these sketches from several Russian artists, and he would comment on them.

He would do absurd things such as drawing something on the man’s genitals and torsos, commenting, and writing down short messages below. These messages would be short messages that could either be humorous or sentimental, which would sometimes be directed towards his comrades.

Kim Jong-il Was Michael Jordan’s Fan

The legendary ruler of North Korea was amongst the most brutal leaders as he oversaw several atrocities during his time in Pyongyang. These included ethnic cleansing as well as mass starvation.

His brutal side was seen during his rule in North Korea. However, he thoroughly enjoyed basketball, and one of his favorite players was Michael Jordan. He was obsessed with Space Jam, a movie by Warner Brothers, and His Royal Airness. He had recordings of all of Jordan’s games, and sadly, he never met his ideal. Probably for the best!

Mussolini Loved To Write Erotica

Benito Mussolini was the founder of the Fascist Party of Italy. This was yet another party that broke away from traditional socialist ideals, and this party promoted nationalistic views.

In 1925 Mussolini was Italy’s dictator and the sole leader. He was friends with Adolf Hitler, and both were part of a community of racist uncles that were tyrants and heartless.

World War II was not kind to both these barbarians, and Mussolini was captured by the Italians and killed along with Claretta Petacci, his mistress. These two lovers shared bullets and intimate sexual letters, which were revealed in 2009.

Mussolini, who was a relatively short man, was very confident in writing sexual letters, and he would frequently send erotic passages to his mistress.

Mao Zedong Was Into Poetry

Mao Zedong was the chairman and founder of the People’s republic of China, which resulted in the greatest mass murder in history. His plans to move China forward resulted in the death of millions of people.

The Great Leap Forward was a plan designed to move China toward industrialization and economic development; however, it ended with the worst possible famine in history. Millions of lives were lost due to famine, starvation, torture, violence, and disease.

He made people work naked in winter and bury their children alive. A whopping forty-five million people died in his reign, which is the highest.

The tyrant loved poetry despite persecuting several Chinese writers and burning down libraries. Mao was an avid reader and writer. He wrote over thirty poems and was quite fond of them. It’s somewhat ironic how a mass murderer loved poetry.

Hitler Loved Disney

The evilest person on this planet and the biggest hater of the Jews, Adolf Hitler, had a bizarre hobby. He was responsible for exterminating and eradicating almost 6 million Jewish people. He was surprisingly into Disney and was one of those weird adults with a fetish for Disney cartoons.

He loved all the Disney Cartoons and supposedly thought they were the best movies ever made. In 2008, William Hakvaag, a Norwegian museum director, found hand-colored sketches of cartoons from Snow White and the seven dwarfs. These cartoons were of the characters Bashful and Doc, and they were signed A.H., which, if you haven’t already gauged, is Adolf Hitler.