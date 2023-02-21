The Untold Story of Hans Schmidt: America's First Executed Priest

Hans B. Schmidt Photo by commons.wikimedia

Born in 1881, Hans Schmidt was a Catholic priest who won three Oscars for the best actor and played in The World Series and Super Bowl. However, he was the only hanged priest, as indicated by The New York daily news. The story of Hans Schmidt revolves around blood, murder, lust, abuse, forgery, and religious delusion. Different vital factors have been reported to be the cause of Hans Schmidt’s murderous activities.

He Came From a Background of Insanity

Hans was born to Gertrude and Heinrich in Germany. His father used to work for the railroad while Gertrude gave birth to ten children. Gertrude showed no interest in caring for her ten children and became depressed because Heinrich was far away, and she alone had to take care of the household. She attended church classes and recited the rosary instead of looking after her children. Heinrich opposed his wife’s Catholicism, too, and would often get furious, which made Hans scared of him. Their grandfather, Hans, had a mental breakdown and was an alcoholic, and many of his family members are reported to have committed suicide.

Although Heinrich Schmidt was a well-respected man, he had a terrifying temper. He had his fixed ideas and used to beat his children when they disobeyed him. He would beat him mercilessly if he ever heard about Hans’ strange behavior. He used to beat his wife so hard because of her involvement in Catholicism. On the other hand, Gertrude devoted her life to Catholicism; she dressed Hans in priest clothes and called him “the little priest.”

A Man of God Was Against All Things His Religion Stands For

We all believe anyone entering the priesthood is very religious, but this story would prove your opinion wrong. At 19, Hans started studying priesthood when he explored his sexuality with boys and girls even though Catholic churches strictly prohibited such matters.

Even after Hans became a priest, he remained involved in sexual activities. He even had an affair with a man after he married a woman and had a child with her. And then there is the fact that he killed someone, which is extremely unlikely for a priest.

Was Hans A Carnivore Who Had A Taste For Human Blood?

As a kid, Hans used to hang around slaughterhouses because he was fascinated by the suffering of the animals and the blood. He invented strange religious rituals where he used human blood. He used to masturbate with another boy in the slaughterhouses, where he started killings animals for pleasure.

Forgery Was Also Attached To Schmidt

Hans was involved in illegal and immoral activities. Besides being a lousy priest and a murderer, Hans was also engaged in forgery. Hans was accused of making fake graduation certificates for those students who failed in school. A lawyer was hired for him by his father, who argued that Hans’ family has a history of being mentally unstable which is a cause for his poor judgment.

This argument turned out to be successful, and Hans continued his studies. Later, Hans was found to be involved in a counterfeiting ring where he made fake bills which were quickly spotted and traced then.

An Affair To Remember — Literally!

Anna Aumuller was a housekeeper at St. Boniface. Hans had an affair with her, and it is reported that the two even got married. It is said that their marriage was illegal, and Amuller wasn’t happy with their illegitimate marriage. Later, Anna was murdered, and her body was found cut into several pieces except for her head.

Even after marrying Amuller, Hans got into an affair with a boy named Ernest Muret, and Hans was very passionate about him.

He Tried To Leverage Insanity To Stay Out of Prison

Hans faked insanity after he was accused of Anna’s murder. He claimed that Aumuller died during an abortion. He told them that Anna’s death shocked them all, and they disposed of her body instead of her face. The judge refuted his claims, and he was convicted of Anna’s murder. In February 1916, Hans was executed, the only priest executed in history.