Unveiling the Truth: Examining the Claim of Discovering the Tomb of Jesus

The Chronicles of Yesterday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EUTWk_0ktXKQlp00
Photograph of a Jesus Is Placed in the TombPhoto bycommons.wikimedia

In Jerusalem, Israel, after a long fifteen years of extensive research by archaeologists, the final resting place of Jesus has been believed to be uncovered.

It is considered the tomb of the honest Jesus — like Jesus Christ and not an imposter (or so we hope). While there are varying views on what happened from different theological viewpoints, it goes without saying that a discovery like this would be groundbreaking. Even more impressive to the archaeologists was the conservation effort of a grave over two millennia old.

However, this begs the question- was this the final resting place of Jesus?

What did archaeologists find?

The uncovering of this tomb was a coincidence. In March 1980, a construction crew was working on building an apartment complex in Jerusalem when they happened to come across an unmarked grave. An archaeologist, Shimon Gibson, planned and laid out an excavation plan.

This led to a deeper excavation where ten ossuaries, presumably of the family of Jesus. The ossuaries, which were technically just boxes made of limestone, did not contain any bones. It could also be because, traditionally, the body and bones of the deceased were usually taken out and reburied.

So, how can we be sure if it was the final resting place of Jesus or a random grave getting its spotlight thousands of years later?

Shall we celebrate yet?

First of all, the location of the tomb is an excellent indicator. Jesus Christ was believed to be a Jewish man residing in Jerusalem. Since the tomb was found in Jerusalem, Israel, it does give us a strong start. Jewish tradition banned the burial of any individual within the city; people would bury their loved ones outside the city.

Holy scriptures, such as the Gospel, suggesting that Jesus was buried near the site of his crucifixion in Golgotha. Golgotha was where many Jewish people buried their deceased until Jerusalem grew bigger and bigger, and eventually, the city lines encompassed these graves too.

What Does the Graffiti Tell Us?

Secondly, while graffiti on historical sites and monuments like this one is usually a big no-no (please don't get any ideas), the graffiti on this one gives us numerous clues. This graffiti is so crucial that Archaeologist Martin Biddle says that the only way to confirm is through the monument's findings.

The inscriptions on the tomb suggest that not only is this the resting place of Jesus, but also the resting place for the Holy Family. The names inscribed on the ossuaries are eerily similar, although not exact. For example, 'Yehoshua bar Yosef' has been translated from Aramaic to English as 'Jesus, son of Joseph.' Next, we have 'Miriam,' which in Latin could be Maria, or in English could be Mary, referring to the mother of Jesus.

There is also 'Yehuda bar Yehsu,' which translates to 'Judah, son of Jesus' from Aramaic. These names all hold immense importance in many Abrahamic religions, especially Christianity.

Question of Credibility

As all research and studies require, there is always a balance of probability to consider — the likelihood of whether the excavation team's findings are credible. A professor of statistics and chance at the University of Toronto, Andrey Feuerverger, conducted extensive calculations to determine whether the results were reasonable.

First, he considered the number of times the name of Jesus had been inscribed on tombs similar to this one. Then he multiplied the number of times the engraved names had appeared with the instances of other words, keeping the type of tomb and the time era constant. He also factored in the number of graves that may not have been found yet in Jerusalem.

Cutting out the boring and tedious calculations, he deduced that the odds are 600 to 1 of this tomb belonging to Jesus Christ and the Holy Family.

Maybe, It Was All for Nothing

Unsurprisingly, a tomb there has been discovered before for over two thousand years without becoming a tourist spot.

In 1980, after it was found, it had already been studied in depth and declared a false alarm. This could have been more impressive for experts well-versed in that particular area of Jerusalem. The probability that the news of this discovery is exaggerated for dramatic effect is high.

If we consider the location as well, it will make sense for Jesus to be buried in the same place where he spent his alleged last three days, near the Church of the Holy Sepulcher. Holy scriptures support this claim, as does the archaeological evidence. However, it would not make sense for the rest of the Holy Family to be buried there. There is no mention in any holy scripture about the location of their burials.

Moreover, Mary and Joseph are believed to have come from Galilee, nor were they in Jerusalem at their deaths; it would not make logical sense that they would be buried there.

Even the inscription of names is a joint appearance. The names found on the ossuaries were common names for that time and area so that the tomb could belong to anyone. Moreover, out of the ten ossuaries found, only five had Biblical inscriptions.

This leaves five out of ten unaccounted for. Even the names are translated from languages that are dead or altered. Anyone who speaks more than one language can understand the plight of translation; things can never be exact, no matter how fluent one is in both languages. With an accurate translation, we can be sure whether the translation is correct or undistorted.

So, What do we do?

So, is there cause to celebrate, or should we take a step back? Conservation efforts are still being made to preserve the tomb. Jesus Christ or not, discovering a monument this old, in one of the holiest places for Christians, is still a turning point for historians.

However, while the evidence points to this being the tomb of Jesus, counter-evidence still suggests this could be any regular family whose graves are being disturbed for no reason. In conclusion, while this headline may be very appealing — especially to those who love dramatic flair — it is possible it just may lead nowhere.

